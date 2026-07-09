Graycliff Exploration Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

Graycliff Exploration Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") announces that it has been approved to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The OTCQB, established in 2010, is the premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. Designed to provide improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market." The uplisting was effective as of July 7, 2026, and the Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol GRYCF in the United States, with its shares also listed on CSE under GRAY and on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under GE0.

Graycliff believes this milestone will support increased liquidity, enhance transparency, and attract a broader base of retail and institutional investors in the U.S. capital markets. The Company has also submitted an application to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make its common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States. DTC eligibility, once obtained, is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's securities between brokerage firms, which may enhance liquidity and improve access for U.S. investors.

James Macintosh, Chairman of Graycliff, commented: "This uplisting marks an important step in our growth strategy. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market aligns with our commitment to increasing shareholder value, improving market visibility, and maintaining high standards of corporate governance."

The Company also announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 6 month term of the agreement starting July 30, 2026, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $60,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited
Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,366 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 88 kms west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 82 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff to date has drilled over 12,900 metres, with visible gold mineralization and significant gold assay intervals in numerous drill holes. Learn more on the website: https://graycliffexploration.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
James Macintosh, Chairman
jm@graycliffexploration.com or (416) 271-8300

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304531

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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