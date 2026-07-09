Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80-per-cent-owned fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the first six months of 2026 the Plant was at full capacity and processed 18,269 tonnes of third-party mineral, compared with 18,500 tonnes in 2025 and 14,869 tonnes in 2024. The 2026 year-to-date production show a slight decrease compared to the same period for 2025. The decrease in production was due to planned maintenance and the overhaul of the ball mill on site. The Company anticipates the Plant will be at full capacity for the remainder of 2026 and expects to report a record year of production.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, commented: "We are pleased that we are on track for another record processing year in 2026 at Aguila Norte. The Company completed the maintenance program on time and budget. The Plant has processed almost 210,000 tonnes since 2018 and we are very pleased with the durability of the Plant's equipment. The Company continues to be in a unique position compared to many in the junior mining space as we continue to strengthen the Company's financial position and advance our mineral assets with minimal share dilution. The Company is currently developing its wholly owned Palta Dorada Au-Ag Property and its 50%-owned Mercedes Property, and is reviewing additional gold properties held by the Company. Updates on these properties will be provided to shareholders in due course "

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the
TSX Venture Exchange: Symbol "PER", and the OTCQB Venture Market: Symbol "DUVNF".
For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290
Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304413

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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