Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of an airborne MobileMTm geophysical survey and the Borehole Electromagnetic (BHEM) survey at its flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located near Sioux Narrows in the Kenora Mining District of Northwestern Ontario.

The airborne MobileMTm survey was designed to provide a detailed understanding of the geological architecture across the approximately 47 square kilometer Kenbridge property and identify potential conductive features associated with nickel-copper sulphide mineralization. The Borehole EM survey was completed on selected drill holes from the recently completed Kenbridge drill program to investigate off-hole conductive responses that may represent extensions of known mineralization or previously unidentified sulphide targets.

Interpretation of the geophysical datasets is now underway by the Company's technical consultants. The integration of the MobileMTm and BHEM results with existing geological, geochemical and drilling data is expected to assist in refining exploration targets and guiding future drilling programs.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., commented:

"The completion of these advanced geophysical surveys represents another important milestone in the systematic advancement of the Kenbridge Project. MobileMTm and Borehole EM are powerful exploration tools that have the potential to identify new conductive targets and improve our understanding of the mineralized system. We look forward to receiving the final interpretations and incorporating those results into our exploration strategy."

The Company expects to provide a further update once the interpretation has been completed and the technical team has finalized its recommendations.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., an Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp. Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger, Glatz Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 158,195,904 shares issued and outstanding (162,616,961 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304555

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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