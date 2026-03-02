NYSE Content Update: Georgia Gov. Kemp + Atlanta Mayor Dickens to Ring Bell Ahead of World Cup

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 2nd

  • Equities are lower in pre-market trading after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran over the weekend.
  • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will join NYSE Live as part of the 100-day countdown to the start of the FIFA World Cup.
  • Professional services company Deloitte unveiled its Enterprise AI Navigator solution last week and its CTO Bill Briggs will discuss how its generating value for businesses on NYSE Live
  • Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) will ring the Closing Bell this afternoon to celebrate a new era, with incoming CEO Richard Lewis and Executive Chairman Tod Carpenter joining Taking Stock

Opening Bell
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens mark 100 days to go until FIFA World Cup 2026

Closing Bell
Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) celebrates Rich Lewis, the seventh CEO in the company's 111-year history

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-georgia-gov-kemp--atlanta-mayor-dickens-to-ring-bell-ahead-of-world-cup-302701101.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/02/c7534.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

Highlights:The investment adds a third strategic investor, when combined with investments by mining companies South32 Group Operations PTY Ltd. and Teck Resources LimitedThe Offering funds significantly expanded drill programs for 2026 and 2027 at the Company's NAK copper-gold porphyry project... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") (previously, Romios Gold Resources Inc.) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2025 drilling campaign at its 100% owned 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mines' Wheeler River... Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Related News

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610