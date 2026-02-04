NYSE Content Update: Disney Names New CEO After Ringing Bell on Main Street USA

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 4th

  • Stocks are moving higher early Wednesday as traders rotate into economically sensitive sectors. Small-cap stocks have benefited, and Gold returned to $5,000 an ounce.
  • Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced yesterday that Josh D'Amaro will succeed longtime CEO Bob Iger, effective on March 18th, 2026. Iger and D'Amaro joined NYSE President Lynn Martin last July to ring the Opening Bell from Main Street USA.
  • Veradermics (NYSE: MANE), a hair loss biotech company, is set to debut on the NYSE today. It raised $256 million in an upsized IPO and sold over 15 million shares at $17 each.

Opening Bell
Citigroup (NYSE: C) celebrates Black History Month

Closing Bell
Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) celebrates the acquisition of Inigo Limited

