The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 4th
- The NYSE hosts its 102nd annual tree lighting beginning at 3:30 PM ET today, featuring performances by Deborah Cox and Kelsie Watts, with Hank Azaria and NYSE President Lynn Martin lighting the 75-foot spruce around 6 PM ET.
- Stocks are little changed this morning as the S&P 500 consolidates recent gains after rising in seven of the past eight sessions.
- Rates are expected to be cut at the next Fed Meeting as markets see close to a 90% chance the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next week.
Opening Bell
New America Acquisition Corp rings the Opening Bell
Closing Bell
The NYSE celebrates the 102nd annual tree lighting
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nyse-hosts-102nd-annual-tree-lighting-302633133.html
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/04/c3162.html