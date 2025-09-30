Nuvation Bio Enrolls First Patient in TRUST-IV Phase 3 Study of IBTROZI for the Adjuvant Treatment of ROS1-Positive Early-Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Nuvation Bio Enrolls First Patient in TRUST-IV Phase 3 Study of IBTROZI for the Adjuvant Treatment of ROS1-Positive Early-Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Trial initiation follows the recent approval of IBTROZI™ (taletrectinib) for locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced it has enrolled the first patient in TRUST-IV ( NCT07154706 ), a Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of IBTROZI™ (taletrectinib), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor, versus placebo for the adjuvant treatment of patients with resected ROS1-positive (ROS1+) early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

"While surgical resection is a standard treatment for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, many patients will unfortunately have a recurrence of their cancer after surgery. Patients with ROS1 fusion-positive cancers need new options in the adjuvant setting beyond chemotherapy, especially as we have seen improved outcomes with targeted therapies in other driver-positive cancers," said Alexander Drilon, M.D., Chief, Early Drug Development, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and trial investigator. "With its well-characterized, manageable safety profile and demonstrated efficacy in advanced disease, taletrectinib, I believe, holds promise to help prevent disease recurrence following resection of ROS1 fusion-positive tumors. I look forward to learning more about the potential of taletrectinib in this setting as the trial advances."

Following alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on study design, TRUST-IV will enroll approximately 180 patients in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and China with ROS1+ stage IB, II or IIIA NSCLC who have received surgery for their disease. Patients must not have received adjuvant anticancer therapy except standard postoperative platinum-based doublet chemotherapy. Patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive either taletrectinib or placebo daily. The primary endpoint is disease-free survival as determined by investigator. Primary completion date is estimated to be in 2033.

"Based on the proven efficacy and safety data supporting IBTROZI's use and approval in advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer, we are excited to explore its potential in earlier-stage disease, where targeted therapies are lacking," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "The initiation of this trial, with our first patient in the U.S. now enrolled, marks important momentum with our pipeline as we aim to help more patients with lung cancer stay ahead of their disease."

About ROS1+ NSCLC
Each year, more than one million people globally are diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common form of lung cancer. It is estimated that approximately 2% of patients with NSCLC have ROS1+ disease. About 20-30% of patients newly diagnosed with ROS1+ NSCLC have early-stage disease amenable to surgical resection.

About IBTROZI
IBTROZI is an oral, potent, CNS-active, selective, next-generation ROS1 inhibitor therapy. On June 11, following Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy Designations for both first- and second-line treatment, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved IBTROZI for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC. Learn more at IBTROZI.com.

Indication
IBTROZI is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IBTROZI TM (taletrectinib)

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hepatotoxicity: Hepatotoxicity, including drug-induced liver injury and fatal adverse reactions, can occur. 88% of patients experienced increased AST, including 10% Grade 3/4. 85% of patients experienced increased ALT, including 13% Grade 3/4. Fatal liver events occurred in 0.6% of patients. Median time to first onset of AST or ALT elevation was 15 days (range: 3 days to 20.8 months).

Increased AST or ALT each led to dose interruption in 7% of patients and dose reduction in 5% and 9% of patients, respectively. Permanent discontinuation was caused by increased AST, ALT, or bilirubin each in 0.3% and by hepatotoxicity in 0.6% of patients.

Concurrent elevations in AST or ALT ≥3 times the ULN and total bilirubin ≥2 times the ULN, with normal alkaline phosphatase, occurred in 0.6% of patients.

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis: Severe, life-threatening, or fatal ILD or pneumonitis can occur. ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 2.3% of patients, including 1.1% Grade 3/4. One fatal ILD case occurred at the 400 mg daily dose. Median time to first onset of ILD/pneumonitis was 3.8 months (range: 12 days to 11.8 months).

ILD/pneumonitis led to dose interruption in 1.1% of patients, dose reduction in 0.6% of patients, and permanent discontinuation in 0.6% of patients.

QTc Interval Prolongation: QTc interval prolongation can occur, which can increase the risk for ventricular tachyarrhythmias (e.g., torsades de pointes) or sudden death. IBTROZI prolongs the QTc interval in a concentration-dependent manner.

In patients who received IBTROZI and underwent at least one post baseline ECG, QTcF increase of >60 msec compared to baseline and QTcF >500 msec occurred in 13% and 2.6% of patients, respectively. 3.4% of patients experienced Grade ≥3. Median time from first dose of IBTROZI to onset of ECG QT prolongation was 22 days (range: 1 day to 38.7 months). Dose interruption and dose reduction each occurred in 2.8% of patients.

Significant QTc interval prolongation may occur when IBTROZI is taken with food, strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors, and/or drugs with a known potential to prolong QTc. Administer IBTROZI on an empty stomach. Avoid concomitant use with strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors and/or drugs with a known potential to prolong QTc.​

Hyperuricemia: Hyperuricemia can occur and was reported in 14% of patients, with 16% of these requiring urate-lowering medication without pre-existing gout or hyperuricemia. 0.3% of patients experienced Grade ≥3. Median time to first onset was 2.1 months (range: 7 days to 35.8 months). Dose interruption occurred in 0.3% of patients.

Myalgia with Creatine Phosphokinase (CPK) Elevation: Myalgia with or without CPK elevation can occur. Myalgia occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 11 days (range: 2 days to 10 months).

Concurrent myalgia with increased CPK within a 7-day time period occurred in 0.9% of patients. Dose interruption occurred in 0.3% of patients with myalgia and concurrent CPK elevation.

Skeletal Fractures: IBTROZI can increase the risk of fractures. ROS1 inhibitors as a class have been associated with skeletal fractures. 3.4% of patients experienced fractures, including 1.4% Grade 3. Some fractures occurred in the setting of a fall or other predisposing factors. Median time to first onset of fracture was 10.7 months (range: 26 days to 29.1 months). Dose interruption occurred in 0.3% of patients.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on literature, animal studies, and its mechanism of action, IBTROZI can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman.

ADVERSE REACTIONS
Among patients who received IBTROZI, the most frequently reported adverse reactions (≥20%) were diarrhea (64%), nausea (47%), vomiting (43%), dizziness (22%), rash (22%), constipation (21%), and fatigue (20%). ​

The most frequently reported Grade 3/4 laboratory abnormalities (≥5%) were increased ALT (13%), increased AST (10%), decreased neutrophils (5%), and increased creatine phosphokinase (5%). ​

DRUG INTERACTIONS

  • Strong and Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors/CYP3A Inducers and Drugs that Prolong the QTc Interval: Avoid concomitant use.
  • Gastric Acid Reducing Agents: Avoid concomitant use with PPIs and H2 receptor antagonists. If an acid-reducing agent cannot be avoided, administer locally acting antacids at least 2 hours before or 2 hours after taking IBTROZI.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS

  • Pregnancy: Please see important information in Warnings and Precautions under Embryo-Fetal Toxicity. ​
  • Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 weeks after the last dose.
  • Effect on Fertility: Based on findings in animals, IBTROZI may impair fertility in males and females. The effects on animal fertility were reversible.
  • Pediatric Use: The safety and effectiveness of IBTROZI in pediatric patients has not been established.
  • Photosensitivity: IBTROZI can cause photosensitivity. Advise patients to minimize sun exposure and to use sun protection, including broad-spectrum sunscreen, during treatment and for at least 5 days after discontinuation.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information .

About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients' lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI™), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-1511, an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) designed for targeted cancer treatment; and NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X ( @nuvationbioinc ).

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the frequency that early-stage NSCLC patients will have a recurrence following surgical resection, the need for new options in this setting, and our expectations for patient enrollment in the TRUST-IV clinical study. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to whether Nuvation Bio is successful in commercializing IBTROZI; the challenges associated with conducting drug discovery and initiating or conducting clinical studies due to, among other things, difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or acquiring necessary products; the emergence or worsening of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; risks associated with preliminary and interim data, which may not be representative of more mature data; whether Nuvation Bio meets its post-marketing requirements and commitments for IBTROZI; and competitive developments. Risks and uncertainties facing Nuvation Bio are described more fully in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact
JR DeVita
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact
Kaitlyn Nealy
media@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Inc is a biopharmaceutical company tackling unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. The company's proprietary portfolio includes around six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer.

