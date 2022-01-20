Pharmaceutical Investing News
Ended quarter with strong cash position of $53.9 million Revenues grew 245% year-over-year to $0.8 million for the quarter Generated gross profit of $50,965 during the quarter, representing a 6.5% gross margin Well-positioned to offer psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy services through Canada's newly expanded Special Access Program Clinical trial application made to Health Canada to begin Phase 1 study for ...
All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its fiscal first quarter results for the three months ended November 30, 2021 .

"We have made significant advancements in all areas of our business over the last several months, with many exciting opportunities on the horizon," said Payton Nyquvest , Founder and CEO. "Of note, the partnership across our lab and clinical teams has been instrumental in passing key milestones on two major clinical trials: one for a proprietary Psilocybe formulation and the other a MAPS-sponsored MDMA study. In addition, we're continuing to make discoveries in our Bioscience lab and recently begun genetic testing on several newly-acquired psychedelic mushroom species."

Mr. Nyquvest continued, "The recent amendments by Health Canada to the Special Access Programme further underscore the importance and growth potential of Numinus' wellness clinic network. With facilities purpose-designed for a wide range of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, therapists already trained on providing Psilocybin-assisted and MDMA-assisted therapies, and a Health Canada distribution license that allows us to import, possess, produce, and distribute psychedelic compounds – Numinus is well positioned as a national leader to provide these important treatments to those who qualify. I'm encouraged by the recent changes by Health Canada and proud of everyone at Numinus for the ongoing leadership, drive and commitment to our mission over the past quarter."

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Cash balance of $53.9 million as of November 30, 2021
  • Revenues grew 244.5% year-over-year to $0.8 million in Q1 2021, due primarily to the acquisition of Mindspace. Sequentially, revenues grew 60.9% compared to Q4 2021.
  • Gross profit of $50,965 in Q1 2022, compared to gross loss of $38,135 in Q1 2021
  • Gross margin was 6.5%, compared to -16.6% in Q1 2021
  • Loss was $5.4 million for Q1 2022, compared to a loss of $1.9 million in Q1 2021

Operational Highlights During and Subsequent to Fiscal First Quarter 2022:

Numinus Bioscience – Laboratory Operations

  • Q1 2022 revenue of $141,702 , a 56.4% sequential increase from Q4 2021, but a 27.7% decrease from $196,090 in Q1 2021. This year-over-year decline is primarily due to the Company ceasing cannabis related activities during 2021 to dedicate resources towards advancing psychedelic-centered service offerings – including psychedelic analytical testing and contract laboratory services, to align with the Company's strategy and overall objectives.
  • On November 29, 2021 , the Company announced that Numinus Bioscience developed proprietary psychedelic drug tests with new toxicity and potency scans. These new analytical tests will accelerate Numinus' research and development capabilities and generate new revenue streams through third-party client product testing.

Phase 1 clinical trial on NBIO-01:

  • On October 24, 2021 , Numinus announced it finalized the study design and protocol for a Phase 1 clinical trial on a naturally derived psilocybin extract ("NBIO-01"), advancing Numinus' investigation of its first proprietary psychedelic product, which was developed using a patent-pending technology.
  • On January 14, 2022 , the Company submitted its clinical trial application to Health Canada for its Phase 1 trial of NBIO-01. The clinical trial, named HOPE, is a two-phase study that will take place at a Vancouver based clinic. Upon approval, Numinus will begin testing the extract for bioavailability and tolerability on 20 healthy volunteers, followed by testing against a psilocybin comparator on a further 28 healthy volunteers.

MAPS-sponsored MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD clinical trial study ("MAPPUSX"):

  • On November 10, 2021 , the Company announced it will host the Montreal and Vancouver sites of the MAPPUSX study, which will continue to evaluate the safety of MDMA in treating severe PTSD, titled "A multi-site open-label extension study of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD."
  • On January 19, 2022 , Numinus announced that it had received approvals from Health Canada and the Institutional Review Board to proceed with its clinical trial study for MAPPUSX. Enrollment for the trial is expected to begin shortly and will be open to eligible participants who were previously enrolled in the placebo arm of the parent study ("MAPP1") or who were not able to receive treatment due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Subsequent to the quarter:

  • Numinus Bioscience secured several additional strains of psychedelic mushroom species and has already begun genomic analysis of these spore prints for research purposes.

Numinus Health – Numinus Wellness Clinic Network

  • Q1 2022 revenue of $647,915 , a 61.9% sequential increase from Q4 2021, and a 1,857.6% increase compared to $33,098 during the same period last year when Numinus had only one clinic, which was impacted by COVID-19 during the quarter.
  • On September 23, 2021 , Numinus completed the acquisition of the Neurology Centre of Toronto ("NCT") for less than $1.0 million , allowing for the planned expansion of NCT into a comprehensive neurologic care center specialized in psychedelic neurology.
  • During Q1 2022, clients received a total of 6,217 appointments through Numinus clinics (including one-on-one and group therapy sessions, neurology-related appointments and Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy), representing a 91.9% increase in clinic appointments compared to the prior quarter (Q4 2021), due in part to the acquisition of NCT. On a same-store basis, excluding NCT, client appointments increased 42.0% compared to the prior quarter.
  • On November 10, 2021 , the Company announced that it had secured two additional clinic locations in Vancouver and Montreal that will primarily be used for clinical research studies in the near-term.

Subsequent to the quarter:

  • Numinus has finalized a formal Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy ("KAP") training program for therapists, with virtual training sessions occurring over the next two months. This training program will expand the number of Numinus therapists qualified to provide KAP sessions to clients.
  • As of January 20, 2022 , Numinus has five wellness clinics offering services to clients (one in Vancouver , one in Toronto , and three in Montreal ) that have a total of 21 treatment rooms. In addition, the Company has two dedicated research clinics where psychedelic studies are being conducted (one in Vancouver and one in Montreal ).

Corporate Updates

  • On November 22, 2021 , the Company changed its OTC ticker symbol to "NUMIF" (from "LKYSF") to better align with its Canadian ticker symbol.
  • Subsequent to the quarter:
  • On December 16, 2021 , Numinus graduated to the TSX (from the TSX-Venture), trading under the symbol "NUMI".

Industry Updates

  • On January 5, 2022 , Health Canada implemented amendments to the Special Access Programme ("SAP"). These amendments now enable:
    • Doctors and practitioners to apply for psychedelic medicines that have shown promise through Phase 2 or Phase 3 trials, on behalf of their patients, when other traditional medicines and therapies have not proven effective.
    • Doctors and patients to hear, within 48 hours of the application being submitted, if access to psychedelic medicines are approved for their case. If approved, doctors can refer patients to clinics – such as Numinus' wellness clinics, to receive psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.
    • Companies holding a Health Canada dealers license, including Numinus Bioscience, to act as a licensed distributor of certain psychedelic medicines for SAP approved cases.

Q1 2022 Key Performance Metrics:



For the quarter ended November 30:



2022

2021

% change

Numinus Bioscience¹ revenue

141,702

196,090

-27.7%

Numinus Health 2 revenue

647,915

33,098

1,857.6%

Total Revenue

$789,617

$229,188

244.5%

Cost of revenue

(738,652)

(267,323)

176.3%

Gross Profit (Loss)

$50,965

$(38,135)

n.m.

Gross profit margin

6.5%

-16.6%

n.m.

General and administrative expenses

(3,736,890)

(1,285,448)

190.7%

Share-based compensation

(400,568)

(174,250)

129.9%

Sales and marketing expenses

(760,519)

(269,243)

182.5%

Depreciation

(51,829)

(91,261)

-43.2%

Research and development expenses

(330,626)

(89,727)

268.5%

Transaction costs

(45,092)

--

100.0%

Loss before other items

$(5,274,559)

$(1,948,064)

170.8%

Other items

(79,530)

19,327

n.m.

Loss and comprehensive loss

$(5,354,089)

$(1,928,737)

177.6%

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$(0.03)

$(0.02)

50.0%

Average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted

203,409,202

112,364,998

81.0%


1 Numinus Bioscience consists of revenues generated through Numinus' Laboratory Operations.

2 Numinus Health consists of revenues generated through Numinus' clinic network.

Numinus' condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended November 30, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis are available on Numinus' Investor Relations website at www.investors.numinus.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .  These documents were prepared in accordance with IFRS and with TSX-Venture disclosure timeline requirements, as the company was listed on the TSX-Venture at quarter end.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q1 2022 results conference call and webcast. On the call Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives, and answer questions from analysts.

Date:

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Time:

5:30 p.m. (EST)

Dial-In:

1 (833) 989-2968 (Toll-free North America), 1 (236) 714-4028 (International)

Code:

2670376

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3574506/6105A28282486D6F95F7834E9C5632E2

The webcast will also be archived on the Events and Presentations page of Numinus' Investor Relations website: https://www.investors.numinus.com/events-and-presentations

About Numinus
Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company's limited operating and profitability track record; dependence on management; the Company's need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

Numinus

Numinus

Overview

Numinus (TSX:NUMI, OTC Pink: NUMIF) is a healthcare company at the forefront of addressing the growing prevalence of mental health issues and desire for greater wellness. The company offers an integrated therapeutic model to create lifelong relationships with people seeking physical, mental and emotional health with a focus on treating mental illness, trauma and substance abuse.

In addition to services including counselling, neurofeedback, physiotherapy and other therapies, Numinus aims to conduct psychedelic-assisted therapies to help people heal, connect and grow — when approved by Health Canada, Colleges and other regulators. Numinus put a value chain in place that will be key to the company's growth and success. Numinus Bioscience is licensed by Health Canada to test, sell and distribute psychedelic substances. Numinus Wellness plans to establish physical locations where psychedelic-assisted therapies can take place once approved by regulators. Lastly, Numinus R&D is where partnerships with leading research groups will take place to advance practice and understanding in the space.

Numinus Bioscience is making a name for itself in analytical testing for psychedelic substances and as a place of excellence for product research and development. Numinus Bioscience's 7,000 square foot analytics and research laboratory handles a range of psychedelic substances and analytical methods and uses for the psychedelics space. In October 2020, Numinus announced it had harvested the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence.

Numinus was founded by Payton Nyquvest and Stacey Wallin, who both have a passion for developing holistic therapies that deal with the root causes of mental illness, addictions and trauma. The two founders have a wealth of experience in bringing innovative companies to the capital markets. Nyquvest, for example, has raised over C$100 million for public and private companies alike and has facilitated numerous IPOs, including Numinus' pending RTO with Salvation Botanicals and Rojo Resources Ltd. Joining the team as Chief Operating Officer is Michael Tan, who was the first director for the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch's (BCLDB) cannabis division. He also has a track record of driving profitable revenue growth.

Numinus' Company Highlights

  • RTO with Salvation Botanicals and Rojo Resources Ltd. completed in Q2 2020.
  • When approved by Health Canada and Colleges, Numinus aims to conduct psychedelics-assisted therapies to help people heal, connect and grow. These therapies will be conducted in safe, controlled therapeutic environments when approved by regulators.
  • Has a 7,000 square foot laboratory that is licensed by Health Canada to test, possess, buy and sell various controlled substances.
  • In October 2020, the company harvested the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence.
  • Revenue from the company's existing cannabis testing operations provides a foundation for growth, differentiating Numinus from others in the psychedelics space.
  • The cannabis portion of the business has the potential to bring in C$25 million, dependent on timing of receiving Health Canada processing licence and production facility operating at capacity.
  • The company's long-term plans are to build a network of healing centres across North America, staffed with professional therapists and integrative health professionals.
  • Research partnerships in place with MAPS and Together We Can and Memorandum of Understanding signed with the BC Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU).
  • Numinus has closed its acquisition of the Neurology Centre of Toronto (NCT), a leading Canadian provider of clinical neurologic care.

Regulators Turning to Psychedelic Therapies to Treat Mental Illness and Addiction

In 2017, psychedelic therapies were designated as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA due to the growing need for solutions for mental health-related issues across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, mental health disorders affect one in four people at some point in their lives, and approximately 450 million people currently suffer from mental health issues, making it a leading cause of ill-health and disability worldwide.

If left untreated, mental health disorders can cost Canadians C$51 billion per year in health care costs, lost productivity and reductions in health-related quality of life, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Leading organizations such as the FDA and Johns Hopkins are helping to position the use of psychedelic assisted therapies in regulated, safe, controlled therapeutic environments as accepted therapeutic options. Many research organizations, such as BCCSU, have been testing the efficacy of treating mental health disorders with various psychedelics.

Numinus' Management Team

Payton Nyquvest – Founder, Chairman and CEO

Payton Nyquvest founded Numinus out of a lifelong interest in health, wellness and personal development, triggered by mental health and chronic autoimmune problems in his earlier years. Transformational therapies helped to save his life, and he is driven to provide public access to these therapies.

He is a former Director, VP and Head of Sales at Mackie Research Capital, with 15 years of experience focusing on early-stage companies in multiple industries including technology, healthcare, biotech, cleantech and cannabis. He has raised over $100 million for more than 100 public and private companies and facilitated numerous IPOs.

Dr. Evan Wood – Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Evan Wood is a recognized researcher with 20+ years of experience in addiction research, most recently as Executive Director of the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU). A professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia. Work on psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, his work includes involvement with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelics Studies (MAPS) trial of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy and examining the potential of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for a range of mental health disorders.

Dr. Devon Christie – Medical Director

Dr. Christie, a clinical instructor with the UBC Department of Medicine, is also a family physician with a focused practice in Multidisciplinary Pain Management. She is a Registered Therapeutic Counsellor emphasizing Relational Somatic Therapy for trauma resolution and she is also trained to deliver both MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD (MAPS USA) and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, in a research setting. She is a recognized speaker and expert on the potential for incorporating psychedelic assisted therapies in an improved health care model for the future.

Michael Tan – Chief Operating Officer

Michael Tan is the former and first executive director of the BCLDB's Cannabis Division, where he successfully launched cannabis operations in British Columbia. Michael has 20 years of strategic planning and execution with national and multinational corporations. He is a high-impact product development, marketing and operations executive with a track record of driving profitable revenue growth.

Kraig Docherty – Chief People Officer

Kraig Docherty has over 20 years of experience growing and scaling tech and creative companies such as EA, Activision Blizzard, Indochino, Invoke and Eventbase.

John Fong – Chief Financial Officer

John Fong is a professional accountant with over two decades of experience in financial and operational management. He provides stability and growth solutions to public natural resource companies and technology start-ups.

Dennis McKenna – Advisor

McKenna brings over 40 years of experience conducting research in ethnopharmacology. He is a Founding Board Member of the Heffter Research Institute and a former key investigator on the Hoasca Project, the first biomedical investigation of ayahuasca. McKenna has taught courses on Ethnopharmacology and Plants in Human Affairs for 17 years as an adjunct Assistant Professor in the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota . In collaboration with colleagues in Canada and the US, he incorporated a new non-profit, the McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy.

Jamie Wheal – Advisor

Wheal is a bestselling author, Pulitzer Prize nominee and founder of the Flow Genome Project, an international organization dedicated to research and training of ultimate human performance. Since its inception in 2011, the organization has become the leading voice of evidence-based peak performance. Wheal is an expert on peak performance and leadership, specializing in the neuroscience and application of Flow states.

Ben Nemtin – Advisor

Nemtin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of What Do you Want to Do Before You Die?, co-founder of the Buried Life movement and a mental health advocate. Nemtin was forced to drop out of university due to depression and in an effort to feel more alive, he and his three friends made a list of “100 things to do before you die" and for every list item they accomplished, they helped a complete stranger cross something off their bucket list. Oprah Winfrey declared their mission “truly inspiring." Nemtin is recognized as one of the “World's Best Motivational Speakers" as well as “World's Top Organizational Culture Thought Leaders" by Global Gurus and regularly speaks to Fortune 100 leadership teams and business conferences around the world.

Pamela Hadfield – Advisor

Hadfield is an entrepreneur and thought leader in the cannabis space. She became a cannabis advocate after finding relief from debilitating migraines using medical cannabis. After cannabis transformed her health, she dedicated her time and efforts to helping others with alternative healthcare approaches, including cannabis. Hadfield is the co-founder of HelloMD, a digital telehealth and educational platform for cannabis consumers and people seeking complementary care.

Nichol Bradford – Advisor

Bradford is CEO of the Willow Group and Executive Director of the Transformative Technology Lab. She is a former senior executive in the video game industry responsible for strategy, operations and marketing for major brands, including Disney, Vivideni and Activision Blizzard. Bradford is also a fellow of the British American Project, a former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations and served on the board of the Brandon Marshall Foundation for Mental Health.

