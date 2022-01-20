Ended quarter with strong cash position of $53.9 million Revenues grew 245% year-over-year to $0.8 million for the quarter Generated gross profit of $50,965 during the quarter, representing a 6.5% gross margin Well-positioned to offer psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy services through Canada's newly expanded Special Access Program Clinical trial application made to Health Canada to begin Phase 1 study for ...

NUMI:CA