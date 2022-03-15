Numinus Wellness Inc. a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in Maxim Group's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference to be held virtually on March 28-30, 2022 . A corporate presentation from Payton Nyquvest Founder and CEO of Numinus, will be available on-demand starting Monday, March 28 th at 9:00 a.m. ET ...

NUMI:CA