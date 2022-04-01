Numinus Wellness Inc. a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, will release its financial results for the quarter ended February 28, 2022 after market close on Thursday, April 14 2022. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q2 2022 results conference call and webcast occurring on the same day, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern ...

