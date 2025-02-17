Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trigg Minerals Limited

NSW Government Approves Licence Transfer for Trigg’s Wild Cattle Creek Antimony Deposit

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG| OTCQB: TMGLF) ("Trigg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received approval from the NSW Government for the transfer of Exploration Licence 6388 (“the Tenement”) to Trigg. This approval marks a significant milestone for Trigg, enabling the Company to advance exploration and development of the 29.9kt Wild Cattle Creek antimony deposit, a key asset within its Achilles Project in northern NSW. The approval also facilitates the registration of the licence transfer under section 122(4) of the Mining Act 1992, a critical final step that allows Trigg to formally execute access applications with various landholders. As the Mining Act requires land access arrangements to be made by the registered holder of an Exploration Licence, securing this approval within a short timeframe positions Trigg to swiftly implement several access agreements and exploration strategies across the Tenement.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The NSW Government has approved the transfer of Exploration Licence 6388 (the Achilles Project) to Trigg Minerals, securing ownership of the high-grade, high-tonnage Wild Cattle Creek antimony deposit (WCC).
  • Registration of Trigg as the licence holder is the crucial final step in enabling the company to commence formal and legal applications for access and exploration activities. Under the Mining Act (1992), access applications cannot be submitted until ownership has been officially transferred and granted.
  • In anticipation of the transfer, Trigg has progressed in preliminary access discussions with landowners within the Tenement area. Now that the transfer has been granted, Trigg is confident that these discussions can be consummated expediently.
  • Trigg’s Achilles Project also features substantial Crown Land tenure, that includes several historic antimony mines along the Bielsdown Fault that hosts the WCC deposit.
  • Trigg’s review of historical exploration data beyond the Wild Cattle Creek Deposit reinforces the view that the Bielsdown Fault and its subsidiary structures are mineralised along much of their 6km fault length within the tenement, providing a wealth of opportunity.
  • While awaiting regulatory approval for the WCC licence transfer, Trigg has achieved several key milestones:
    • Expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional highly prospective, historically producing antimony tenements. TMG has established itself as one of the largest Tier 1 antimony tenure holders globally, backed by past commercial mining activity.
    • Strengthened its financial position by raising over A$8 million, ensuring a robust balance sheet to advance WCC as first priority while simultaneously advancing exploration on other high- potential antimony tenements.
    • Designed a comprehensive drill program targeting priority areas to grow the mineral resource base at WCC.
    • Enhanced its leadership team by appointing Andre Boozyen, a highly experienced antimony executive and former Mandalay VP, to the board.
    • Successfully listed on the US OTCQB market, expanding access to international investors.
    • Become the first ASX Listed company accepted into the International Antimony Organisation (i2a)
    • Upgraded and reinstated the WCC MRE1 to 1.52Mt at 1.97% Sb, maintaining a high 1% cut-off grade, positioning it as one of the highest-grade and only primary antimony deposits in the Western world. As confirmed by historical drilling, the deposit also has potential tungsten credits and remains open along strike, down plunge and down-dip.

These achievements position Trigg as a leader in the antimony sector, with a strong foundation for future growth.

Trigg has completed land identification searches for the entire Tenement area and is now finalising land access applications throughout the Tenement footprint in accordance with the Mining Act 1992.

In anticipation of transfer approval, Trigg proactively engaged in negotiations with key landowners and is now finalising agreements for access to privately owned land parcels within the Tenement.

In addition, Trigg is finalising applications for permits with the relevant controlling bodies of Crown Land, including the Forestry Corporation NSW, one of the largest landholders within the Tenement area. With these preparations complete, Trigg is now positioned to execute multiple distinct access applications across the Tenement.

Trigg extends its appreciation to the NSW Government, particularly the Department of Regional Development and Primary Industries, for approving the transfer within the requisite timeframe.

Executive Chairman Timothy Morrison said, “The approval marks an important next step in developing the Wild Cattle Creek deposit. I am particularly pleased that the NSW Government has moved quickly to affect the transfer. This confirms that both the state and federal governments recognise the strategic importance of the project.

Having commenced discussions with landowners, with the transfer now granted, we are confident that these negotiations can be consummated expeditiously. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Department and relevant agencies as we finalise access arrangements across the Licence area.

I would also like to commend the Trigg team for not wasting any time expanding the Wild Cattle Creek resource while the Government process completed, having achieved a long list of items to help us expedite our progress and strengthen our position as an emerging antimony-focused explorer.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Trigg Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:tmgasx stocksgold investing
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Multi-kilometre target areas along strike at KalGold’s Lighthorse discovery

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) (‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’) is expanding its search radius around its new Lighthorse discovery after defining key target areas along strike that have never been drilled.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold up arrow.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$2,900 in Another Record-Setting Week

Gold continued its record-setting rise this week, moving cleanly past the US$2,900 per ounce mark on Monday (February 10) and continuing on up. At the time of this writing on Friday (February 14), the yellow metal's highest price for the period was about US$2,933.

Trade war concerns remain front and center, with US President Donald Trump saying on Monday that he would be imposing 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the country.

The levies will take effect on March 12, and are geared at bolstering US production and jobs.

Keep reading...Show less
Asara Resources Limited

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada).

Keep reading...Show less
2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

King River Resources (KRR:AU) has announced 2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

Download the PDF here.

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON 2024 EXPLORATION RESULTS AND 2025 EXPLORATION PLANS - MINERAL RESERVES INCREASE 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 54.3 MOZ; UPDATED MINERAL RESERVES OF 2.8 MOZ DECLARED AT UPPER BEAVER; INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES INCREASE 9%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pieces of gold.

Horizon Minerals Transports First Ore from Phillips Find Gold Operation

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) transported the first ore from its Phillips Find gold operation this week.

In a press release on Wednesday (February 12), the company said the first ore parcel, amounting to 40,000 tonnes, is being sent to the Greenfields mill, where processing will start next week. It will take about two weeks to complete.

Material was mined from both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Amended Appendix 5B

Exclusive Cat Coins Offer

Drilling Contracts Awarded at Rae Cu Project

Multi-kilometre target areas along strike at KalGold’s Lighthorse discovery

×