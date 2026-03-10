Notification of cessation of securities - MMI

Notification of cessation of securities - MMI

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Notification of cessation of securities - MMI

Download the PDF here.

metro mining
MMI:AU
Metro Mining
The Conversation (0)
Metro Mining

Metro Mining

Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite Keep Reading...
2025 Financial Results

2025 Financial Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Financial ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Appendix 4EDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining Outlines Production Ramp Up and Growth Plans at Bauxite Mine

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTCPL:MMILF) is well positioned to benefit from growing global bauxite demand as it focuses on maximising production from its 7 million tonne expansion and maintaining flexibility in its customer portfolio, according to CEO and Managing Director... Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTC Pink:MMILF) is positioning for significant growth as global demand for aluminum continues to surge. CEO Simon Wensley noted that the company has aggressively scaled production, growing from 2 million tonnes annually in 2021 to a consistent... Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining Eyes 7 Million Tonnes of Bauxite Production by Year End

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is targeting up to 7 million tonnes of production by the end of 2025, as the company executes on its plan to expand capacity and lower production costs.“Economies of scale are by far the most important lever that we're pulling to get down to... Keep Reading...
Power lines in the evening against a background of blurred city lights.

Bauxite Investing: Securing Supply Amid Tightening Aluminum Market

In the race to decarbonise and modernise infrastructure, the world’s attention has largely been fixed on battery metals like lithium, nickel and cobalt. But behind the headlines, another mineral is just as critical — bauxite, the primary ore from which all the world’s aluminum is produced. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reserve and Resource Update

Reserve and Resource Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Reserve and Resource UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Metro Mining
Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven Leaders

Gold Mining, Processing and Cash Update

CSAMT survey completed at Mt Solitary

Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

