February 26, 2026
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Financial Results
07 October 2025
Metro Mining
53m
Appendix 4E
27 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 September 2025
Operational Update
28 August 2025
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 February
Metro Mining Outlines Production Ramp Up and Growth Plans at Bauxite Mine
Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTCPL:MMILF) is well positioned to benefit from growing global bauxite demand as it focuses on maximising production from its 7 million tonne expansion and maintaining flexibility in its customer portfolio, according to CEO and Managing Director... Keep Reading...
26 November 2025
Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says
Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTC Pink:MMILF) is positioning for significant growth as global demand for aluminum continues to surge. CEO Simon Wensley noted that the company has aggressively scaled production, growing from 2 million tonnes annually in 2021 to a consistent... Keep Reading...
25 August 2025
Metro Mining Eyes 7 Million Tonnes of Bauxite Production by Year End
Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is targeting up to 7 million tonnes of production by the end of 2025, as the company executes on its plan to expand capacity and lower production costs.“Economies of scale are by far the most important lever that we're pulling to get down to... Keep Reading...
21 August 2025
Bauxite Investing: Securing Supply Amid Tightening Aluminum Market
In the race to decarbonise and modernise infrastructure, the world’s attention has largely been fixed on battery metals like lithium, nickel and cobalt. But behind the headlines, another mineral is just as critical — bauxite, the primary ore from which all the world’s aluminum is produced. Keep Reading...
21 July 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 May 2025
Reserve and Resource Update
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Reserve and Resource UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
