Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

metro-miningmmi-auasx-mmialuminum-investing
MMI:AU
Metro Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Metro Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Metro Mining

Metro Mining

Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTC Pink:MMILF) is positioning for significant growth as global demand for aluminum continues to surge. CEO Simon Wensley noted that the company has aggressively scaled production, growing from 2 million tonnes annually in 2021 to a consistent... Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining Eyes 7 Million Tonnes of Bauxite Production by Year End

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is targeting up to 7 million tonnes of production by the end of 2025, as the company executes on its plan to expand capacity and lower production costs.“Economies of scale are by far the most important lever that we're pulling to get down to... Keep Reading...
Power lines in the evening against a background of blurred city lights.

Bauxite Investing: Securing Supply Amid Tightening Aluminum Market

In the race to decarbonise and modernise infrastructure, the world’s attention has largely been fixed on battery metals like lithium, nickel and cobalt. But behind the headlines, another mineral is just as critical — bauxite, the primary ore from which all the world’s aluminum is produced. Keep Reading...
Reserve and Resource Update

Reserve and Resource Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Reserve and Resource UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...

Latest News

Metro Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Metro Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Related News

energy-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious-metals-investing

Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

critical-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold-investing

Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

battery-metals-investing

Commencement of Scoping Study for NSW Silver Projects

precious-metals-investing

Silverco Provides Additional Information on the Agreement to Acquire Nuevo Silver and the La Negra Mine in Querétaro Mexico

precious-metals-investing

Silverco Provides Additional Information on the Agreement to Acquire Nuevo Silver and the La Negra Mine in Querétaro Mexico