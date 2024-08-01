Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone : Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184 or International 1-289-819-1350

Webcast : www.knighttx.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com .
________________________________________

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed on www.sedarplus.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA
The Conversation (0)

Medtronic: An Engineer and the Earthworms That Revolutionized Spinal Cord Stimulation

Insights from the study of nightcrawlers contributed to a key advancement in the treatment of chronic pain

In 2010, engineer David Dinsmoor was looking for a project to occupy a high school intern

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex June 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) is pleased to present its June 2024 quarter update.

Keep reading...Show less
CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX)

CardieX June Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) is pleased to present its quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

CLEO Selects U.S. Clinical Trial Sites

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, 31 July 2024: Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce progress for its U.S. clinical trials in support of its FDA application for its ovarian cancer diagnostic blood test.

Keep reading...Show less

Surgeon for a Day! Medtronic Puts the Power of Healthcare Technology in the Hands of Teens With Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Medtronic

More than 150 teens received hands-on experiences in healthcare tech

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration - ​Company Update August 2024

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Gold Investing

Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration - ​Company Update August 2024

Gold Investing

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

copper investing

Sampling Confirms Copper Potential over 6km Trend at Black Ridge

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

×