Resource News Investing News
Northern Graphite Corporation is pleased to announce a number of new management appointments which are part of an ongoing process designed to strengthen the Company's management team. These new additions will help guide Northern through the transition to an operating and producing company on closing of the previously announced acquisition of two graphite mines from Imerys SA. Northern is set to become the only North ...

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce a number of new management appointments which are part of an ongoing process designed to strengthen the Company's management team. These new additions will help guide Northern through the transition to an operating and producing company on closing of the previously announced acquisition of two graphite mines from Imerys SA. (read Press Release here) Northern is set to become the only North American and third largest graphite producer outside of China at a time when graphite demand is forecast to rise significantly due to growing EV demand.

David Marsh, B.Sc., Chief Operating Officer

Dave has 40 years of combined experience managing the process engineering divisions of leading international consulting companies and working in industry where he has led companies in taking their mining projects from the scoping level through to feasibility, construction and operations. Dave was previously Chief Operating Officer of Avalon Advanced Materials and General Manager, Project Development for Paladin Energy. He has extensive experience with operations in southern Africa, including Namibia.

Christopher Parks, CPA CGA Chief Financial Officer

Chris was previously Chief Financial Officer of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Corporate Controller of Imperial Metals Corporation, and has over 20 years of experience managing the financial affairs of mining companies from the junior exploration stage to production and operations. Chris will act as CFO through the transition period.

Nathalie Pilon, CPA CMA, Director of Finance and Administration

Nathalie is a hands on financial professional who specializes in designing and implementing systems and controls that enable development stage companies to seamlessly transition to production and operations. She has previously performed this role through senior financial positions with Endeavor Mining, Roxgold Inc. and Orezone Gold Corporation.

Kirk Swales, Sales Manager

Kirk has over 35 years of sales and marketing experience in the graphite industry. For the last 17 years he has been with Imerys SA and was responsible for the sale of concentrates from the Lac des Iles mine.

Gregory Bowes, CEO, commented that, "On behalf of the Board of Directors I wish to welcome Dave, Chris, Nathalie and Kirk to the team as we embark upon a very exciting journey in transitioning from a development stage company to a producer. John McNeice CPA CA is resigning as CFO and the Board of Directors would like to thank him for the very capable and efficient manner in which he handled this role over the past four years. John will remain as Corporate Secretary and will assist with the transition of Northern's finance functions to the new team."

The Board of Directors has approved the issuance of a total of 975,000 stock options to the above-named individuals in connection with their appointment, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to pricing and other terms.

The appointments of Dave Marsh as Chief Operating Officer, Chris Parks as Chief Financial Officer and Nathalie Pilon as Director of Finance and Administration remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is a Canadian company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is focussed on becoming a world leading producer of natural graphite and on the upgrade of mine concentrates into high value products critical to the green energy revolution including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Qualified Person

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

For additional information

Please visit the Company's website at http://www.northerngraphite.com/investors/presentation/, the Company's profile on www.sedar.com, contact Gregory Bowes, CEO (613) 241-9959 or visit our Social Channels.

LinkedIn
YouTube
Twitter
Facebook

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward- looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's intentions with respect to the completion of the Imerys transaction and the receipt of required TSX Venture Exchange Approvals. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108971

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Northern Graphite TSXV:NGC Graphite Investing
NGC:CA
Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Corporate and Market Update

Northern Graphite Corporate and Market Update

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide the following year end corporate and market update following a very positive year for the Company. 2021 started with the completion of a $3 million financing, which included a half warrant at $0.45 per share. The share price subsequently performed well with the last trade at $0.83. The Company diversified its asset base by optioning the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project and testing continued to confirm that concentrates from the Bissett Creek project are of the highest quality and suitable for all applications, especially lithium ion batteries. The year culminated with the announcement that Northern has agreed to acquire two producing graphite mines from Imerys SA. This transaction will arguably transform Northern into the leading public natural graphite company and one that is well positioned to benefit from the projected growth in EV and battery markets.

Acquisition of Imerys' Natural Graphite Division

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite to Acquire Two Graphite Mines from Imerys Group

Northern Graphite to Acquire Two Graphite Mines from Imerys Group

Company to become the only North American and third largest1 non-Chinese graphite producer

Join our Zoom call at 4 pm to hear CEO Greg Bowes answer questions about the Transaction
Click here to register

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Concentrates Demonstrate Excellent Performance in Battery Testing

Northern Graphite Concentrates Demonstrate Excellent Performance in Battery Testing

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that battery anode material ("BAM") manufactured from its Bissett Creek concentrates demonstrated excellent electrochemical performance during recent battery testing by ProGraphite in Germany. Testing showed that Northern's anode material can be charged to high values which remain stable with high Coulomb efficiency under various discharge conditions. ProGraphite concluded that Northern's anode material is very well suited for the manufacture of high capacity, durable, long-life lithium-ion batteries.

ProGraphite is one of the world's leading graphite R&D laboratories with several decades of professional expertise and experience. Its test results demonstrated that Bissett Creek BAM can be charged to lithiation values above 362 mAh/g which shows that the capacity of the batteries will be excellent. The delithiation (discharging) performance was also excellent as the batteries delivered stable, high values with a very high Coulomb efficiency under various test conditions. Northern's BAM also proved to be very robust. Even after charging/discharging several times at 10C (i.e. complete charging in only six minutes) and after many cycles, the Coulomb efficiency remained at a very high, constant level indicating almost no degradation of the anode material. This performance is better than many commercial natural or synthetic grades.

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Completes 2021 Fieldwork on its South Okak Ni-Cu-Co Property

Northern Graphite Completes 2021 Fieldwork on its South Okak Ni-Cu-Co Property

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2021 summer field season on its South Okak Ni-Cu-Co Property in Labrador. South Okak consists of 473 claims covering 11,825 hectares that are prospective for magmatic nickel sulphide deposits similar to Vale's Voisey Bay Mine which is located 80 kilometers to the south. The South Okak area returned some of the best intersections outside of Voisey's Bay in the 1990s but the area was not thoroughly explored due to a subsequent decline in nickel prices. The 2021 field program represents the first time South Okak has been examined as part of one consolidated land package using a more complete understanding of the geological and structural controls of the Voisey's Bay deposits and modern geophysical techniques.

The 2021 program was very successful in improving the Company's understanding of structural controls relating to existing targets and in identifying new targets. Over 200 rock samples were collected throughout the property and over 40 kilometers of high-resolution magnetometer data was acquired over two high priority areas. Results will be released when assays are received and all the data has been processed and compiled.

Keep reading... Show less
Top Canadian Graphite Stocks

Top Canadian Graphite Stocks

Click here to read the previous top Canadian graphite stocks article.

As the electric vehicle (EV) revolution continues to move forward, many market watchers expect increasing EV sales to drive demand for graphite, a key metal used in lithium-ion batteries.

Even though pricing for the commodity has been disappointing for some investors over the past few years, interest in graphite remains strong, and a number of Canadian graphite stocks saw impressive year-to-date gains in 2021.

Below is a look at 2021’s top graphite stocks on the TSX and TSXV. Data was obtained on December 29, 2021, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

Keep reading... Show less
Lomiko Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Lomiko Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval and has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") and will issue 18,440,870 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.115 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,120,700.05.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of two years.

Keep reading... Show less
Lomiko Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

Lomiko Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") issuing 18,440,870 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.115 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,120,700.05.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of two years.

Keep reading... Show less

Nouveau Monde Wraps-Up a Productive Year Marked by Battery-Grade SPG Results at 99.99% and Roadmap to Phase-2 Integrated Development

» Nouveau Monde's phase-1 operations produced 99.99%-pure battery-grade SPG; construction of coating unit being prepared for a fully integrated 2-ktpa value chain in first half 2022.

» Critical milestones achieved this year for phase-2 Matawinie Mine: Québec governmental decree approving the project, construction of 8-km access road and start of civil works on industrial platform, 55% overall advancement of engineering, agreement with Caterpillar for all-electric zero-emission fleet.

Keep reading... Show less
South Star Battery Metals Provides Further Details on the Coosa County, Alabama Graphite Project

South Star Battery Metals Provides Further Details on the Coosa County, Alabama Graphite Project

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to provide further details on its new project in the Alabama Graphite Belt that is subject to the recently announced binding Earn-in and Option Agreement ("Agreement") for the Ceylon Graphite Project ("Project"). Refer to December 7, 2021 press release for additional details. Under the terms of the Agreement, South Star will have the right to earn-in up to 75% of the Project. A comprehensive preliminary exploration program including mapping, trenching and sampling (both surface and bulk) was previously completed and provides a sound basis for South Star to move quickly toward a maiden resource estimate. The Project's location is in the heart of a booming regional center focused on the electric vehicle industry.

PROJECT LOCATION

Keep reading... Show less
Electric Royalties Signs Rana Nickel Royalty Purchase Agreement

Electric Royalties Signs Rana Nickel Royalty Purchase Agreement

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signature of the definitive purchase agreement of the previously announced Rana Nickel Royalty acquisition (see news release dated October 19, 2021) with Scandinavian Resource Holdings ("SRH") and Global Energy Metals Corp. (GEMC) to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing Bruvann Nickel mine (the "Rana Nickel Project" or "Rana"). The Company will issue a total consideration of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") and $100,000 cash. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day, 25% for 8 months and the remaining 25% for 12 months. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions including TSX-V approval

Rana Nickel Royalty Acquisition Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×