September 08, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences Presentation
19 June
Brightstar Resources
Investor Insight
With multiple catalysts ahead, including resource upgrades, expanded production, and further development of its Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs, Brightstar Resources presents a compelling investment case in a rising gold market.
Overview
Gold has continued to demonstrate its resilience as a store of value, with prices peaking at US$3,500.05 per ounce, its all-time high. Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, rising geopolitical tensions, and volatile interest rate environments, investors have turned to gold as both a safe haven asset and a hedge against macroeconomic instability.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is strategically positioned to capitalize on this environment as a low-cost, multi-asset gold developer with near-term production potential. The company controls over 1,500 square kilometers of highly prospective ground across three of Western Australia’s most prolific gold belts: the Laverton Tectonic Zone, the Menzies Shear Zone, and the Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
Unlike many junior exploration companies, Brightstar has a key differentiator: it owns a fully permitted, strategically located processing facility near Laverton. This existing infrastructure offers the company a critical advantage, enabling a low-capex restart scenario and faster time to cash flow compared to peers who must first secure permits and fund costly plant construction. This plant is subject of a DFS due for announcement in June 2025.
Through a focused multi-hub strategy, Brightstar has built a robust pipeline of development-ready and resource-growth projects, supported by:
- Over 3 million ounces of gold resources across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone;
- Ongoing high-grade drilling success in 2024 and 2025, including intercepts of up to 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold;
- A track record of low-cost, value-accretive acquisitions, such as Linden Gold Alliance and Alto Metals;
- A dedicated, in-house technical team executing on aggressive exploration, fast-tracked studies, and staged development.
With global gold demand remaining strong, Brightstar is well-positioned to deliver material shareholder value through its integrated production plan, supported by scalable infrastructure, a growing resource base, and access to capital. The company’s strategic approach includes combining brownfields development, organic exploration, and corporate M&A, placing it at the forefront of a new generation of Australian gold producers.
Company Highlights
- ASX-listed gold exploration and development company with a consolidated mineral endowment of 3 Moz of gold across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs in Western Australia.
- Owns and operates 100 percent of project areas: 300 sq km in Laverton Tectonic Zone, 80 sq km in Menzies Shear Zone, and 1,200 sq km in Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
- Gold processing operations at the Laverton facility have commenced under an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD), marking a significant milestone in transitioning from exploration to production.
- Recent drilling campaigns have yielded strong high-grade results, including:
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Second Fortune (Laverton)
- 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold at Musketeer (Sandstone)
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Yunndaga (Menzies)
- Following the successful Linden Gold Alliance acquisition, Brightstar has commenced a DFS for the wider development of its Laverton and Menzies assets which is due for release imminently in June 2025.
- Ongoing Sandstone drilling continues to return high-grade intercepts, further supporting project advancement and MRE conversion.
- In 2024, Brightstar signed a $4 million drill-for-equity deal with Topdrill to fast-track exploration at Sandstone.
- The company has successfully executed a US$11.5 million (AU$18 million) revolving stockpile finance facility with Ocean Partners Australia.
Key Projects
Laverton Hub
Brightstar’s Laverton hub is comprised of the Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Second Fortune, Beta and Alpha project areas.
Highlights:
- Combined, the Laverton Hub JORC mineral resource estimate is 15.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t gold for 848 koz (49 percent measured and indicated category). All mineral resources are on granted mining leases
- Cork Tree Well (6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 292 koz gold)
- Alpha (1.4 Mt at 2.3 g/t gold for 106 koz gold)
- Beta (1.9 Mt at 1.7 g/t gold for 102 koz gold)
- Lord Byron (5.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t gold for 251 koz gold)
- Fish (376 kt at 4.0 g/t gold for 49 koz gold)
- Second Fortune (92 kt at 13.4 g/t gold for 40 koz gold)
- Gilt Key (168 kt at 1.3 g/t gold for 8 koz gold)
- Main project area Cork Tree Well is open at depth and along strike with recent drilling results of 34.4 meters at 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 meters (CTWMET004) and 27.6 meters at 17.8 g/t gold from 51 m (CTWMET003)
- Second Fortune has a mineral resource estimate head grade of ~11g/t gold with an average ore body width of 0.6 meters.
- Jasper Hills is located 50 km from Brightstar’s existing processing facility along a wholly-owned private haul road, allowing unimpeded, direct access to both projects
- Permitted, previously mined and production-ready
- Last mined by current owners in 2020 with 23,000 oz gold mined
- Growth Drivers:
- Second Fortune: Consistent, stable production and cash generation through 2025
- Fish: Mining activities have commenced and site establishment is continuing.
- First ore production targeted in June
- Open pits development: Large scale production opportunities through mining Lord Byron and Cork Tree Well as multi-year base load ore sources
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for expansion of BTR-owned processing infrastructure to 1Mtpa.
Menzies Hub
The Menzies Hub comprises a tenement holding of a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of more than 20 km. The majority of deposits hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone are located adjacent to the Goldfields Highway in Menzies (130km north of Kalgoorlie).
Highlights:
- Total Current Resource: 12.7 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 589 koz gold (37 percent measured and indicated)
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for open pit and underground mining for toll processing/ore sales to a regional Kalgoorlie-Menzies mill.
- Growth Drivers:
- Lady Shenton Open Pit: Proposed multi-year consistent open pit production to provide cash generation. Targeting approvals received and ‘mine ready’ in 2025
- Yunndaga Underground: Planned infill drilling targeting conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to M+I to support inclusion in future mining operations – recent results from this program include 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold
- Development: Advancing discussions with regional mills for 3rd party processing capacity in the Kalgoorlie-Menzies region, targeting a mining decision.
Sandstone Hub
The consolidated Sandstone project is over 100 km from existing third-party milling operations in the Murchison. This third processing hub boasts Alto’s Sandstone project with a mineral resource of 1.05 Moz at 1.4 g/t gold and Gateway’s Montague gold project with a mineral resource of 0.5 Moz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Growth Drivers:
- Sandstone: Upgrade the Lords, Vanguard, Indomitable and Havilah camps to Indicated classification (40,000m RC+DD)
- Montague: Infill Montague and Whistler to Indicated classification (5,000m RC and 1,200m DD) – RC
- Greenfields: Follow up drilling of priority prospects across Sandstone Hub (West Hacks, Hancocks, Bulchina, Lords Corridor, Duplex) – recent drilling success includes exceptional intercepts at the Musketeer prospect yielding 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold
- Pre-Feasibility Study: Incorporation of 2025 drilling results into MRE upgrades to then factor into 1H 2026 Sandstone PFS
Management Team
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Development Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Nicky Martin – Chief Financial Officer
Nicky Martin is an experienced finance and accounting professional holding tertiary qualifications in accounting and finance and is a qualified CPA. Martin was previously the Head of Finance at Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS) where she oversaw and was actively involved in a rapidly growing mining success story.
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia
03 September
High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling
27 August
Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions
19 August
Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone
05 August
Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Fortune Bay: Maximizing Shareholder Value in Gold and Uranium
Fortune Bay (TSV:FOR) is a gold developer-explorer focused on unlocking value at the steepest part of the Lassonde Curve. The company combines a de-risked Canadian gold project with transformational discovery potential in Mexico, while also exploring partner-funded uranium assets.
Backed by strong community partnerships and a disciplined approach, Fortune Bay’s share structure positions it for multiple near-term catalysts as capital returns to quality juniors.
The Goldfields project in Saskatchewan, Canada, is situated in a top-tier mining jurisdiction with road access, proximity to hydropower, historical infrastructure, and advanced permitting groundwork. The 2022 PEA outlined average production of 101 koz/yr over 8.3 years, with C$234 million initial capex and life-of-mine AISC of US$889/oz (base case US$1,650/oz), showing strong sensitivity to higher gold prices. In 2025, the company engaged Ausenco for an updated PEA and commenced permitting to support future production — both initiatives are now underway.
Company Highlights
- Cycle-smart model: Advancing projects through discovery, resource expansion and early-stage development, then monetizing before the capital-intensive build phase.
- Flagship development-ready gold asset in Saskatchewan, Canada: Goldfields project with open-pit 0.98 million ounce (Moz) indicated @ 1.31 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 0.21 Moz inferred @ 0.92 g/t gold; 2022 PEA shows robust economics; a 2025 PEA update is underway alongside permitting and existing infrastructure reducing risk and timelines.
- Poma Rosa Project (Mexico): Historical gold resource at Campamento (1.04 Moz measured and indicated; 0.70 Moz inferred) sitting atop an untested porphyry system – offering both near-term ounces and discovery blue-sky; community re-engagement progressing to enable exploration restart. Historical estimate, not treated as current under NI 43-101.
- Uranium optionality, non-dilutive: Advancing Murmac & Strike (optioned to Aero Energy) and The Woods (optioned to Neu Horizon) under partner capital while Fortune Bay remains operator, leveraging uranium expertise, offsetting overhead and preserving discovery upside and exposure to uranium market tailwinds.
- Strong leadership: Led by discovery-driven geologists and capital-markets veterans with a track record of building and monetizing companies.
This Fortune Bay profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR) to receive an Investor Presentation
James Henry Anderson: US$3,600 Gold, US$40+ Silver — What's Happening, What's Next?
James Henry Anderson, senior market analyst at SD Bullion, discusses the factors behind gold and silver's recent price moves, saying a restructuring of the system is taking place.
"We're not that far in terms of the psychology that it requires to really break and get really massive flows, and people really afraid of what that currency's value is going to be," he said.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Why Does the US Federal Reserve Raise and Lower Interest Rates?
Tackling soaring inflation in the US is the job of the country’s central bank, known as the US Federal Reserve, or the Fed.
The US Fed has consistently made headlines in recent years due to its role in managing inflation through the use of interest rate changes.
Between mid-2021 and 2023, the US economy experienced high inflation, peaking at 8.5 percent in July 2022. The Fed has helped bring it largely under control through careful interest rate increases during that time period.
According to US Labor Department data, the inflation rate in July 2025 was 2.7 percent. As this is still above the Fed's target of 2 percent, the bank has been slow to lower interest rates so far.
It's important for any investor to understand the ins and outs of the Fed's role in US monetary policy and interest rates, as its decisions have a strong impact on US and global markets as well as precious metals prices.
Here the Investing News Network provides investors with insight into what the Federal Reserve and FOMC are, the Fed's role in US monetary policy, why it raises and lowers interest rates and more.
In this article
- What is the US Federal Reserve?
- What is the FOMC?
- How does the US Federal Reserve regulate monetary policy?
- Why does the US Federal Reserve hike or cut interest rates?
- How much has the US Federal Reserve hiked rates since 2022?
- How many times does the Fed meet each year?
- How many more US Federal Reserve meetings this year?
What is the US Federal Reserve?
The Federal Reserve, often referred to as the Fed, is the US central bank and monetary authority. It was established by the Federal Reserve Act in 1913, which gave the Fed responsibility for setting monetary policy in response to the 1907 Banker’s Panic.
“The Panic was caused by a build-up of excessive speculative investment driven by loose monetary policy,” explains Investopedia. “Without a government central bank to fall back on, U.S. financial markets were bailed out from the crisis by personal funds, guarantees, and top financiers and investors, including J.P. Morgan and John D. Rockefeller.”
Although it is an independent government agency, the Fed is accountable to the public and US Congress. The current Fed Chair is Jerome Powell, an investment banker who served as assistant secretary and undersecretary of the Department of the Treasury under former President George H.W. Bush. Powell took the helm at the Fed in 2018.
The Fed has a dual mandate: to achieve stable prices and stable employment. The government agency also provides banking services and is the main regulator of the nation’s banks. In times of economic turmoil, the Fed also acts as a lender of last resort.
It's important to note that while the Fed manages the national monetary policy and regulates the financial system in the US, its actions also have a powerful influence on the global economy.
What is the FOMC?
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is the Fed's monetary policy-making body. The 12 members of the FOMC are the seven members of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and four of the 11 reserve bank presidents who rotate through the positions for one year terms.
Why does the US Federal Reserve hike or cut interest rates?
For more than a century, the Fed has been tasked with keeping a watchful eye on any structural risk to monetary stability in the US financial system, and rising inflation and high unemployment are two of the biggest threats to monetary stability.
In the face of rising inflation, the Fed raises interest rates in the hopes of reigning in rapidly rising prices by curbing demand. When interest rates are higher, borrowing money becomes more expensive, which ultimately slows consumer spending and curtails corporate growth.
During times of slow economic growth, the Fed lowers interest rates in order to stimulate the economy. Lower interest rates in effect lower the cost of borrowing and investing for both businesses and individuals.
The Fed’s goal is to keep inflation around its target rate of 2 percent, and unemployment around 4 to 4.5 percent.
“The principle of inflation targeting is based on the belief that long-term economic growth is best achieved by maintaining price stability, and price stability is achieved by controlling inflation,” according to Investopedia.
What are the biggest contributors to US inflation?
Inflation is calculated through factoring in price changes of a weighted basket of goods and services, as well as housing.
For example, the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020 caused a surge of inflation in the US and globally.
Prices of goods were driven higher by a mix of factors, including significant supply chain disruptions hurting product availability, and economic stimulus packages increasing spending power and demand.
Additionally, the lasting switch to work-from-home for many led to increased demand for homes with space for offices, driving up housing prices. As housing is the highest weighted factor when calculating US inflation, this was one of the biggest drivers of inflation in the 2020s.
Global supply chains have since been hampered by factors like Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and growing conflict in the Middle East. There is also the uncertainty generated from the global wave of tariffs sparked by US President Donald Trump's trade policies, which will raise the cost of goods purchased by American consumers.
This global supply and demand imbalance has led to rising prices for a wide range of consumer products, from gas to groceries. The result has been a loss in purchasing power for US consumers as their dollar needs to stretch further.
How much has the US Federal Reserve hiked rates since 2022?
In an effort to fight inflation, the American central bank consistently increasing rates from its March 2022 meeting with an initial boost of 25 basis points. Its hike of 75 basis points in June 2022 was at the time its largest since 1994, and it was followed by another three hikes of this magnitude in 2022.
The Fed raised interest rates by 5.25 percentage points between March 2022 and July 2023 before holding at 5.50 percentage points for more than a year. The Fed's current rate cutting cycle began with a .50 drop in September 2024.
_FOMC meeting date___
Rate hike in basis points_
Target federal funds rate_
January 25 to 26, 2022
N/A
0 to 0.25 percent
March 15 to 16, 2022
+25
0.25 to 0.5 percent
May 3 to 4, 2022
+50
0.75 to 1 percent
June 14 to 15, 2022
+75
1.5 to 1.75 percent
July 26 to 27, 2022
+75
2.25 to 2.5 percent
September 20 to 21, 2022
+75
3.0 to 3.25 percent
November 1 to 2, 2022
+75
3.75 to 4.0 percent
December 13 to 14, 2022
+50
4.25 to 4.5 percent
January 31 to February 1, 2023
+25
4.5 to 4.75 percent
March 21 to 22, 2023
+25
4.75 to 5.0 percent
May 2 to 3, 2023
+25
5.0 to 5.25 percent
July 25 to 26, 2023
+25
5.25 to 5.5 percent
How many times does the Fed meet each year?
The FOMC holds eight meetings per year, typically scheduled every seven weeks. According to the Fed's website, during these meetings the FOMC “reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy, and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth.”
How many more US Federal Reserve meetings this year?
As of August 21, three more Fed meetings are scheduled for 2025, and market participants will be closely watching these events.
It's too soon to know what exactly the Fed will do at these remaining meetings, but its July statement gives some clues — in it, the central bank said that it "seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate."
At the time, the Federal Reserve decided to hold rates steady at 4.25 to 4.5 percent for the fifth straight meeting as inflation remained elevated and job numbers appeared strong. The decision placed downward pressure on the gold price as a better economic outlook dimmed demand for the safe-haven asset.
While the current tariff war between the US and many of its major trading partners has some calling for a return to higher inflation, weak unemployment figures and other economic data published since the last meeting has caused others to consider the potential for a recession before the end of the year.
"At present, the latest economic data have been sufficiently mixed as to support either policy alternative," according to analysts writing for the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "The case for a rate cut is driven by the pronounced slowing in job creation, the failure of inflation to respond much to the initial tariff increases, and the fact that most FOMC participants view the current stance of policy as slightly tighter than neutral."
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2022.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Heritage Mining Eyes Assay Results Following 4,500 Meters of Drilling at Key Ontario Projects
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is expecting to receive assay results from 4,500 meters of drilling work at both its Drayton Black Lake and Contact Bay projects this fall.
President and CEO Peter Schloo provided an update on progress at the company's gold-silver-copper assets in Northern Ontario in an interview with the Investing News Network.
“The rubber is really starting to hit the road. We've drilled off, this year, about 4,500 meters. We've had gold in each of the holes from New Millennium that we drilled earlier this year, and we've had some great success, technically, in all of our projects, thus far,” he said.
Drilling at the Zone 3 extension target at Drayton Black Lake has intersected a broad vein system up to ~74 meters in core length, with potential strike length of more than 4 kilometers, returning anomalous gold values so far. Drilling at Contact Bay’s Rognon mine area, meanwhile, has intersected the mineralized structure beneath the historic mine, an area never previously drilled, where visible gold has been observed in core.
“With all of our assay results coming in the month of September, I think it's the perfect time to really start paying attention to Heritage Mining. We've come a long way. We've done a significant amount of work, and we've got nothing but value to add here,” Schloo said.
Watch the full interview with Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining, above.
Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Bay
Investor Insight
A cycle-aware gold developer-explorer focused on value creation at the steepest part of the Lassonde Curve – pairing a de-risked Canadian gold project with transformational discovery potential in Mexico, and overlaying partner-funded uranium exposure .
Advancing community partnerships in both jurisdictions underpin the strategy, ensuring responsible advancement and alignment with stakeholders.
With a tight share structure and disciplined approach, Fortune Bay is positioned for multiple near-term catalysts as capital flows back into quality juniors.
Overview
Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR,FWB:5QN,OTCQB:FTBYF) is a technically driven gold exploration and development company whose strategy is to create value at the steepest part of the Lassonde Curve. The company advances assets through discovery, resource expansion and early-stage development, then seeks monetization routes (sales, JV buyouts, M&A, royalties or equity) before the project enters capital-intensive build phases. This cycle-aware approach aims to maximize per-share value while minimizing dilution.
The current portfolio spans two 100-percent-owned gold projects – Goldfields in Saskatchewan, Canada, and Poma Rosa (formerly Ixhuatán) in Chiapas, Mexico. These projects are complemented by three uranium assets in Saskatchewan – Murmac, Strike and The Woods – that are being advanced under partner funding.
Overall, Fortune Bay’s business strategy blends a de-risked development asset (Goldfields) with transformational discovery potential (Poma Rosa), and non-dilutive uranium exposure, positioning the company for multiple catalysts and potential re-rating as market capital flows into quality juniors.
Company Highlights
- Cycle-smart model: Advancing projects through discovery, resource expansion and early-stage development, then monetizing before the capital-intensive build phase.
- Flagship development-ready gold asset in Saskatchewan, Canada: Goldfields project with open-pit 0.98 million ounce (Moz) indicated @ 1.31 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 0.21 Moz inferred @ 0.92 g/t gold; 2022 PEA shows robust economics; a 2025 PEA update is underway alongside permitting and existing infrastructure reducing risk and timelines.
- Poma Rosa Project (Mexico): Historical gold resource at Campamento (1.04 Moz measured and indicated; 0.70 Moz inferred) sitting atop an untested porphyry system – offering both near-term ounces and discovery blue-sky; community re-engagement progressing to enable exploration restart. Historical estimate, not treated as current under NI 43-101.
- Uranium optionality, non-dilutive: Advancing Murmac & Strike (optioned to Aero Energy) and The Woods (optioned to Neu Horizon) under partner capital while Fortune Bay remains operator, leveraging uranium expertise, offsetting overhead and preserving discovery upside and exposure to uranium market tailwinds.
- Strong leadership: Led by discovery-driven geologists and capital-markets veterans with a track record of building and monetizing companies.
Key Projects
Goldfields Project
Located in Saskatchewan, Canada, Goldfields sits in one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions with road access, nearby hydropower, historical mining infrastructure and well-advanced permitting groundwork. The project’s 2022 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) outlined 101 koz/yr average production over 8.3 years with C$234 million initial capex and life-of-mine all-in sustaining cost of US$889/oz (base case US$1,650/oz), with strong sensitivity to higher gold prices. In 2025, the company engaged Ausenco to deliver an updated PEA and commenced permitting activities to support future production – both initiatives are currently underway.
Open-pit constrained resources at the Box and Athona deposits total 0.98 Moz indicated and 0.21 Moz inferred, reconciling closely with historical production. Beyond the current mine plan, Fortune Bay sees resource growth potential at depth, at Athona and across several shallow discovery targets (Frontier Mine Granite, Golden Pond, Triangle and Goldfields Syncline).
Poma Rosa Gold-Copper Project
In Chiapas, Mexico, Poma Rosa hosts the Campamento epithermal gold-silver system with a historical resource of 1.04 Moz gold, measured and indicated, and 0.70 Moz gold inferred, and sits above a large, under-evaluated copper-gold porphyry system evidenced by broad mineralized intercepts, including 601.4 m @ 0.3 percent copper, 0.7 g/t gold and 2.7 g/t silver at Cerro La Mina, and multiple target areas across the tenement.
Fortune Bay is re-establishing community relationships to enable exploration agreements and a restart of field programs, with a pathway that includes updating the historical resource to current NI 43-101 standards and testing porphyry/skarn targets. The Campamento estimate is historical and not treated as current.
Uranium Portfolio
The Murmac and Strike projects are optioned to Aero Energy, while The Woods is optioned to Neu Horizon. Together, they cover more than 60,000 hectares on and near the Athabasca Basin’s northern rim, targeting shallow, basement-hosted high-grade deposits. Drilling at Murmac/Strike has confirmed Athabasca-style mineralization with multiple shallow uranium intercepts. Meanwhile, The Woods offers district-scale potential along the Grease River Shear Zone with extreme surface/lake-sediment uranium anomalism. Fortune Bay remains the operator for these assets, while partners fund exploration, generating non-dilutive income and preserving discovery leverage.
Management Team
Wade Dawe – Executive Chairman
Wade Dawe is an accomplished entrepreneur, financier and investor . He has founded or co-founded a number of successful companies, including Keeper Resources, which was sold for $51.6 million in 2008, and Brigus Gold, which was acquired by Primero Mining in 2014 in an all-share deal valued at $351 million. Dawe is currently a director of TSX-listed Pivot Technology Solutions and of TSXV-listed kneat.com. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Memorial University (MUN), where he serves on the Advisory Board to the Faculty of Business Administration.
Dale Verran – Chief Executive Officer
Dale Verran is an exploration geologist and mining executive with over 25 years of international experience. He has a track-record of successful project generation, discovery and project advancement, in both Africa and Canada. Prior to joining Fortune Bay, Verran served as vice-president, exploration for Denison Mines, where he was involved in the discovery of over 70 million pounds of U3O8. He is a former executive technical director for a large independent exploration group operating in Africa, Remote Exploration Services, and former exploration manager for Manica Minerals, a private prospect generator company with an extensive multi-commodity portfolio of projects in Africa.
Sarah Oliver – Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Oliver has more than 10 years of experience working in the accounting and finance industries – most recently as the chief financial officer of the predecessor company to Fortune Bay. She worked with PwC Canada in their consulting and deals group and then in their assurance practice, as a senior manager where she assisted her clients through various acquisitions and mergers, public and private financings and advising on accounting policy and control implementation. Oliver has been a chartered professional accountant, chartered accountant since 2007.
Gareth Garlick – VP Technical Services
Gareth Garlick has approximately 25 years of international experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry. He is experienced in all aspects of the mining cycle, ranging from grassroots exploration to resource estimation and resource reconciliation on producing mines, and has been overseeing all of Fortune Bay’s operational and development-related work. Garlick is a registered P.Geo (EGBC) and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology from the University of Cape Town.
Keep reading...Show less
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.
The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.
And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.
Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.
Some have posited that the gold price may rise as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000 per ounce, and there are those who believe that US$10,000 gold or even US$40,000 gold could become a reality.
These impressive price predictions have investors wondering, what is gold's all-time high (ATH)?
In the past year, gold has reached a new all-time high dozens of times. Find out what has driven it to these levels, plus how the gold price has moved historically and what has driven its performance in recent years.
In this article
How is gold traded?
Before discovering what the highest gold price ever was, it’s worth looking at how the precious metal is traded. Knowing the mechanics behind gold's historical moves can help illuminate why and how its price changes.
Gold bullion is traded in dollars and cents per ounce, with activity taking place worldwide at all hours, resulting in a live price for the metal. Investors trade gold in major commodities markets such as New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. London is seen as the center of physical precious metals trading, including for silver. The COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange is home to most paper trading.
There are many popular ways to invest in gold. The first is through purchasing gold bullion products such as bullion bars, bullion coins and rounds. Physical gold is sold on the spot market, meaning that buyers pay a specific price per ounce for the metal and then have it delivered. In some parts of the world, such as India, buying gold in the form of jewelry is the largest and most traditional route to investing in gold.
Another path to gold investment is paper trading, which is done through the gold futures market. Participants enter into gold futures contracts for the delivery of gold in the future at an agreed-upon price.
In such contracts, two positions can be taken: a long position under which delivery of the metal is accepted or a short position to provide delivery of the metal. Paper trading as a means to invest in gold can provide investors with the flexibility to liquidate assets that aren’t available to those who possess physical gold bullion.
One significant long-term advantage of trading in the paper market is that investors can benefit from gold’s safe-haven status without needing to store it. Furthermore, gold futures trading can offer more financial leverage in that it requires less capital than trading in the physical market.
Interestingly, investors can also purchase physical gold via the futures market, but the process is complicated and lengthy and comes with a large investment and additional costs.
Aside from those options, market participants can invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investing in a gold ETF is similar to trading a gold stock on an exchange, and there are numerous gold ETF options to choose from. For instance, some ETFs focus solely on physical gold bullion, while others focus on gold futures contracts. Other gold ETFs center on gold-mining stocks or follow the gold spot price.
It is important to understand that you will not own any physical gold when investing in an ETF — in general, even a gold ETF that tracks physical gold cannot be redeemed for tangible metal.
With regards to the performance of gold versus trading stocks, gold has an interesting relationship with the stock market. The two often move in sync during “risk-on periods” when investors are bullish. On the flip side, they tend to become inversely correlated in times of volatility. There are a variety of options for investing in stocks, including gold mining stocks on the TSX and ASX, gold juniors, precious metals royalty companies and gold stocks that pay dividends.
According to the World Gold Council, gold's ability to decouple from the stock market during periods of stress makes it “unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace.” It is often during these times that gold outperforms the stock market. For that reason, it is often used as a portfolio diversifier to hedge against uncertainty.
What was the highest gold price ever?
The gold price peaked at US$3,646.13, its all-time high, during trading on September 8, 2025.
What drove it to set this new ATH? Gold reached its new highest price as momentum continued from Friday's trading session, which saw the release of unexpectedly weak US job data. Following the release, FedWatch's odds for a 25 basis point rate cut at the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting dropped from 99 to 90.2 percent, while odds of a 50 point drop jumped to 9.8 percent. The meeting will take place from September 16 to 17.
Gold set new highs several times in the last two weeks amid significant uncertainty in the US and global economies and surging gold ETF purchases.
One significant driver came on August 29, when a US federal appeals court ruled that US President Donald Trump's "liberation day" tariffs, announced in April, are illegal, stating that only Congress has the power to enact widespread tariffs. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling, which will go into effect on October 14.
Stock markets fell during trading September 2, while treasury yields in the US and abroad rose significantly, providing tailwinds to the gold price. Gold was also boosted by the expectation of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve at the September meeting.
News surrounding the tariffs had previously led gold to reach multiple new highs back in April, as we dive into below.
Gold price chart, December 31, 2024, to September 5, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Why is the gold price setting new highs in 2025?
This string of record-breaking highs this year are caused by several factors.
Increased economic and geopolitical turmoil caused by the new Trump administration has been a tailwind for gold this year, as well as a weakening US dollar, sticky inflation in the country and increased safe haven gold demand.
Since coming into office in late January, Trump has threatened or enacted tariffs on many countries, including blanket tariffs on longtime US allies Canada and Mexico and tariffs on the European Union. Trump has also implemented 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.
The gold price set a string of new highs in the month of April amid high market volatility as markets reacted to tariff decisions from Trump and the escalating trade war between the US and China. By April 11, Trump had raised US tariffs on Chinese imports to 145 percent and China has raised its tariffs on US products to 125 percent.
As for the effect of these widespread tariffs raising prices for the American populace, Trump has reiterated his sentiment that the US may need to go through a period of economic pain to enter a new "golden age" of economic prosperity. Falling markets and a declining US dollar support gold, as did increased gold purchasing in China in response to US tariffs on the country. Elon Musk's call to audit the gold holdings in Fort Knox has also brought attention to the yellow metal.
What factors have driven the gold price in the last five years?
Despite these recent runs, gold has seen its share of both peaks and troughs over the last decade. After remaining rangebound between US$1,100 and US$1,300 from 2014 to early 2019, gold pushed above US$1,500 in the second half of 2019 on a softer US dollar, rising geopolitical issues and a slowdown in economic growth.
Gold’s first breach of the significant US$2,000 price level in mid-2020 was due in large part to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To break through that barrier and reach what was then a record high, the yellow metal added more than US$500, or 32 percent, to its value in the first eight months of 2020.
Gold price chart, August 31, 2020, to September 1, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
The gold price surpassed that level again in early 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine collided with rising inflation around the world, increasing the allure of safe-haven assets and pulling the yellow metal up to a price of US$2,074.60 on March 8, 2022. However, it fell throughout the rest of 2022, dropping below US$1,650 in October.
Although it didn't quite reach the level of volatility as the previous year, the gold price experienced drastic price changes in 2023 on the back of banking instability, high interest rates and the breakout of war in the Middle East.
After central bank buying pushed the gold price up to the US$1,950.17 mark by the end of January, the US Federal Reserve’s 0.25 percent rate hike on February 1 sparked a retreat as the dollar and Treasury yields saw gains. The precious metal went on to fall to its lowest price level of the year at US$1,809.87 on February 23.
The banking crisis that hit the US in early March caused a domino effect through the global financial system and led to the mid-March collapse of Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank. The gold price jumped to US$1,989.13 by March 15. The continued fallout in the global banking system throughout the second quarter of the year allowed gold to break above US$2,000 on April 3, and go on to flirt with a near-record high of US$2,049.92 on May 3.
Those gains were tempered by the Fed’s ongoing rate hikes and improvements in the banking sector, resulting in a downward trend in the gold price throughout the remainder of the second quarter and throughout Q3. By October 4, gold had fallen to a low of US$1,820.01 and analysts expected the precious metal to drop below US$1,800.
That was before the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel ignited legitimate fears of a much larger conflict erupting in the Middle East. Reacting to those fears, and to rising expectations that the Fed would begin to reverse course on interest rates, gold broke through the important psychological level of US$2,000 and closed at US$2,007.08 on October 27. As the fighting intensified, gold reached a then-new high of US$2,152.30 in intraday trading on December 3.
That robust momentum in the spot gold price continued into 2024, chasing new highs on fears of a looming US recession, the promise of Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the worsening conflict in the Middle East and the tumultuous US presidential election year. By mid-March, gold was pushing up against the US$2,200 level.
That record-setting momentum continued into the second quarter of 2024 when gold broke through US$2,400 in mid-April on strong central bank buying, sovereign debt concerns in China and investors expecting the Fed to start cutting interest rates. The precious metal went on to hit US$2,450.05 on May 20.
Throughout the summer, the hits kept on coming.
The global macro environment was highly bullish for gold in the lead up to the US election. Following the failed assassination attempt on Trump and a statement about coming interest rate cuts by Fed Chair Powell, the gold spot price hit a then new all-time high on July 16 at US$2,469.30. One week later, news that then-President Joe Biden would not seek re-election and would instead pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris eased some of the tension in the stock markets and strengthened the US dollar. This also pushed the price of gold down to US$2,387.99 on July 22, 2024.
However, the bullish factors supporting gold remained in play, and the spot price for gold went on to breach US$2,500 on August 2 that year on a less than stellar US jobs report; it closed just above the US$2,440 level. A few weeks later, gold pushed past US$2,500 once again on August 16, closing above that level for the first time ever after the US Department of Commerce released data showing a fifth consecutive monthly decrease in a row for homebuilding.
The news that the Chinese government issued new gold import quotas to banks in the country following a two month pause also helped fuel the gold price rally. Central bank gold buying has been a significant tailwind for the gold price this year, and China's central bank has been one of the strongest buyers.
Market watchers expected the Fed to cut interest rates by a quarter point at their September 2024 meeting, but news on September 12 that the regulators were still deciding between the expected cut or a larger half-point cut led gold prices on a rally that carried through into the next day, bringing gold prices near US$2,600.
At the September 18 Fed meeting, the committee ultimately made the decision to cut rates by half a point, news that sent gold even higher. By September 20, it moved above US$2,600 and held above US$2,620.
In October 2024, gold first breached the US$2,700 level and continued to higher on a variety of factors, including further rate cuts and economic data anticipation, the escalating conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah, and economic stimulus in China — not to mention the very close race between the US presidential candidates.
While the gold price fell following Trump's win in early November and largely held under US$2,700 through the end of the year, it began trending upwards in 2025 to the new all-time high discussed earlier in the article.
What's next for the gold price?
What's next for the gold price is never an easy call to make. There are many factors to consider, but some of the most prevalent long-term drivers include economic expansion, market risk, opportunity cost and momentum.
Economic expansion is one of the primary gold price contributors as it facilitates demand growth in several categories, including jewelry, technology and investment. As the World Gold Council explains, “This is particularly true in developing economies where gold is often used as a luxury item and a means to preserve wealth.”
Market risk is also a prime catalyst for gold values as investors view the precious metal as the “ultimate safe haven,” and a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and other systemic risks.
Going forward, in addition to the Fed, inflation and geopolitical events, experts will be looking for cues from factors like supply and demand. In terms of supply, the world’s five top gold producers are China, Australia, Russia, Canada and the US. The consensus in the gold market is that major miners have not spent enough on gold exploration in recent years. Gold mine production has fallen from around 3,200 to 3,300 metric tons (MT) each year between 2018 and 2020 to around 3,000 to 3,100 MT each year between 2021 and 2023.
On the demand side, China and India are the biggest buyers of physical gold, and are in a perpetual fight for the title of world’s largest gold consumer. That said, it's worth noting that the last few years have brought a big rebound in central bank gold buying, which dropped to a record low in 2020, but reached a 55 year high of 1,136 MT in 2022.
World Gold Council data shows 2024 central bank gold purchases came to 1,044.6 MT, marking the third year in a row above 1,000 MT. In H1 2025, the organization says gold purchases from central banks reached 415.1 MT.
“I expect the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle to be good for gold, but central bank buying has been and remains a major factor," Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, told the Investing News Network (INN) at the start of Q4 2024.
David Barrett, CEO of the UK division of global brokerage firm EBC Financial Group, is also keeping an eye on central bank purchases of gold. “I still see the global central bank buying as the main driver — as it has been over the last 15 years,” he said in an email to INN. "This demand removes supply from the market. They are the ultimate buy-and-hold participants and they have been buying massive amounts."
In addition to central bank moves, analysts are also watching for escalating tensions in the Middle East, a weakening US dollar, declining bond yields, and further interest rate cuts as factors that could push gold higher as investors look to secure their portfolios. “When it comes to outside factors that affect the market, it’s just tailwind after tailwind after tailwind. So I don’t really see the trend changing,” Coffin said.
Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) told INN in March 2025 that gold is seeing support from many factors, including central bank buying, nervousness around the US dollar and stronger institutional interest. Smallwood is seeing an influx of fund managers wanting to learn about precious metals.
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, believes that market risk and uncertainty surrounding tariffs and continued demand from central banks are the main drivers of gold.
"Market risk in particular is a key strategic driver for the gold price and performance," Cavatoni told INN in a July 2025 interview. "Think strategically when you think about gold, and keep that allocation in mind."
Check out more of INN's interviews to find out what experts have said about the gold price during its 2025 bull run and where it could go next.
Should you beware of gold price manipulation?
It’s important for investors to be aware that gold price manipulation is a hot topic in the industry.
In 2011, when gold hit what was then a record high, it dropped swiftly in just a few short years. This decline after three years of impressive gains led many in the gold sector to cry foul and point to manipulation.
Early in 2015, 10 banks were hit in a US probe on precious metals manipulation.
Evidence provided by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) showed “smoking gun” proof that UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS,NYSE:BNS and other firms were involved in rigging gold and silver rates in the market from 2007 to 2013. Not long after, the long-running London gold fix was replaced by the LBMA gold price in a bid to increase gold price transparency. The twice-a-day process, operated by the ICE Benchmark Administration, still involves a variety of banks collaborating to set the gold price, but the system is now electronic.
Still, manipulation has by no means been eradicated, as a 2020 fine on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shows. The next year, chat logs were released in a spoofing trial for two former precious metals traders from the Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch unit. They show a trader bragging about how easy it is to manipulate the gold price.
Gold market participants have consistently spoken out about manipulation. In mid-2020, Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of the book “The Big Silver Short,” said that when gold fell back below the US$2,000 mark after hitting close to US$2,070, he saw similarities to what happened with the gold price in 2011.
Marcus has been following the gold and silver markets with a focus specifically on price manipulation for nearly a decade. His advice? “Trust your gut. I believe we’re witnessing the ultimate ’emperor’s really naked’ moment. This isn’t complex financial analysis. Sometimes I think of it as the greatest hypnotic thought experiment in history.”
Investor takeaway
While we have the answer to what the highest gold price ever is as of now, it remains to be seen how high gold can climb, and if the precious metal can reach as high as US$5,000, US$10,000 or even US$40,000.
Even so, many market participants believe gold is a must have in any investment profile, and there is little doubt investors will continue to see gold price action making headlines this year and beyond.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
