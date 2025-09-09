North American Mining Conferences Presentation

North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Download the PDF here.

brightstar resourcesbtr:auasx:btrgold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Download the PDF here.

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Download the PDF here.

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR)

Fortune Bay: Maximizing Shareholder Value in Gold and Uranium

Keep reading...Show less
James Henry Anderson, gold bars.

James Henry Anderson: US$3,600 Gold, US$40+ Silver — What's Happening, What's Next?

James Henry Anderson, senior market analyst at SD Bullion, discusses the factors behind gold and silver's recent price moves, saying a restructuring of the system is taking place.

"We're not that far in terms of the psychology that it requires to really break and get really massive flows, and people really afraid of what that currency's value is going to be," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Press microphones in front of Federal Reserve seal and U.S. flag.

Why Does the US Federal Reserve Raise and Lower Interest Rates?

Tackling soaring inflation in the US is the job of the country’s central bank, known as the US Federal Reserve, or the Fed.

The US Fed has consistently made headlines in recent years due to its role in managing inflation through the use of interest rate changes.

Between mid-2021 and 2023, the US economy experienced high inflation, peaking at 8.5 percent in July 2022. The Fed has helped bring it largely under control through careful interest rate increases during that time period.

According to US Labor Department data, the inflation rate in July 2025 was 2.7 percent. As this is still above the Fed's target of 2 percent, the bank has been slow to lower interest rates so far.

It's important for any investor to understand the ins and outs of the Fed's role in US monetary policy and interest rates, as its decisions have a strong impact on US and global markets as well as precious metals prices.

Here the Investing News Network provides investors with insight into what the Federal Reserve and FOMC are, the Fed's role in US monetary policy, why it raises and lowers interest rates and more.

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining President and CEO Peter Schloo.

Heritage Mining Eyes Assay Results Following 4,500 Meters of Drilling at Key Ontario Projects

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is expecting to receive assay results from 4,500 meters of drilling work at both its Drayton Black Lake and Contact Bay projects this fall.

President and CEO Peter Schloo provided an update on progress at the company's gold-silver-copper assets in Northern Ontario in an interview with the Investing News Network.

“The rubber is really starting to hit the road. We've drilled off, this year, about 4,500 meters. We've had gold in each of the holes from New Millennium that we drilled earlier this year, and we've had some great success, technically, in all of our projects, thus far,” he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR)

Fortune Bay

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange

Fortune Bay: Maximizing Shareholder Value in Gold and Uranium

Casablanca Geophysics Highlights Antimony Targets at Depth

Seegnal Inc. Announces Extension of Maccabi Health Services Contract

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange

Precious Metals Investing

Casablanca Geophysics Highlights Antimony Targets at Depth

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Corporation Announces Option Grant

Gold Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRC

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tonopah West Project

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

×