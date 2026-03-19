Nobel Prize Winner Maria Corina Machado to Address CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, March 23-27

World's preeminent energy conference to focus on 'Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics.' Learn more at www.ceraweek.com

Nobel Laureate Maria Corina Machado will address delegates at the 44th annual CERAWeek by S&P Global, March 23-27 in Houston. She will join the world's energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities addressing this year's conference.

In shaping a vision for Venezuela's future, Ms. Machado has been a consistent advocate for restoring the institutional foundations necessary to attract large-scale private investment. Her remarks will outline a pathway toward a competitive, rules-based energy sector, anchored in legal certainty, transparent governance and full market opening.

She will present a forward-looking vision for Venezuela as a reliable, investment-grade energy partner for the Western Hemisphere, highlighting the country's potential not only as one of the world's largest hydrocarbon producers, but as a platform for integrated energy development, technological innovation and long-term capital deployment.

"It is an honor to welcome Ms. Machado to CERAWeek," said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and Vice Chairman of S&P Global. "At a pivotal moment of transition for Venezuela, the Western Hemisphere and the world, her insights on markets, the energy industry and Venezuela's future will be a highly anticipated addition to the important dialogues taking place at the conference and will do much to frame the conversation on the future and timing of investment in her country."

CERAWeek 2026 Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics will explore ideas and strategies for a world where energy markets are increasingly entwined with new and existing technologies—even as geopolitical rivalries and economic competition fray alliances and fracture supply chains. The conference program will spotlight the breakthroughs, cross-industry connections and powerful partnerships that can accelerate the transformation of the global energy system.

CERAWeek 2026 Key Themes

The CERAWeek 2026 conference program will explore key themes related to:

  • Politics, Economics, Trade and Supply Chains
  • Policy, Regulations and Stakeholders
  • Oil Value Chain
  • Natural Gas and LNG
  • Power, Renewables, Generation and Grid
  • AI and Digital
  • Minerals and Mining
  • Electrification Technologies
  • Investment and Financing
  • Chemicals and Materials
  • Business Strategies
  • The Innovation Ecosystem
  • Managing Emissions
  • Low-Carbon Fuels and Mobility
  • Climate and Sustainability
  • Workforce Strategy

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of technologists, startup entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and investors, thought leaders, policymakers and corporate innovators, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in energy and adjacent industries ranging across AI, decarbonization, low carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining and minerals, mobility, automation and more.

The conference program will wrap Friday, March 27 with a new feature—Look Forward—that will focus on economics, politics and technology.

Speakers

CERAWeek 2026 speakers will include (partial list):

  • Shaikh Nawaf Al-Sabah – Deputy Chairman and CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
  • Linda Z. Cook – CEO, Harbour Energy
  • Hon. Paul M. Dabbar – Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce
  • Claudio Descalzi – CEO, Eni
  • Greg Ebel – President, CEO and Director, Enbridge Inc.
  • James D. Farley, Jr. – President and CEO, Ford Motor Company
  • Jim Fitterling – Chair and CEO, Dow
  • Jack Fusco – President and CEO, Cheniere Energy
  • Daniel González – Vice-Minister of Energy and Mining, Ministry of Economy, Argentina
  • Russell Hardy – CEO, Vitol
  • Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental Petroleum
  • Ditte Juul Jørgensen – Director-General for Energy, European Commission
  • John Ketchum – Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy
  • Markus Krebber – CEO, RWE AG
  • Ryan Lance – Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips
  • Chris Levesque – President and CEO, TerraPower
  • Olivier Le Peuch – CEO, SLB
  • Tadashi Maeda – Chairman of the Board, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)
  • David H. McCormick – United States Senator, Pennsylvania
  • Tomohide Miyata – Representative Director and CEO, ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
  • Amin H. Nasser – President and CEO, Saudi Aramco
  • Anders Opedal – President and CEO, Equinor
  • Marcel van Poecke, Chairman of Energy, The Carlyle Group
  • Ruth Porat – President and Chief Investment Officer, Alphabet and Google
  • Patrick Pouyanné – Chairman of the Board and CEO, TotalEnergies
  • Gen. Randall Reed – Commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
  • Toby Rice – President and CEO, EQT Corporation
  • Paolo Rocca – President and CEO, Techint Group
  • Wael Sawan – CEO, Shell
  • Lorenzo Simonelli – Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes
  • Hon. Danielle Smith – Premier of Alberta, Government of Alberta
  • Michael Smith – Chairman, CEO and Founder, Freeport LNG
  • Laura V. Swett – Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
  • Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron
  • Chris Wright – Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy
  • Zoë Yujnovich – CEO, National Grid
  • Lee Zeldin – Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2026 will be held March 23-27 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2026 are required to apply for accreditation.

Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.spglobal.com/flow/spglobal/cw26/media-reg/login

Media Contacts:

Jeff Marn
S&P Global Energy
+1 202 463 8213
jeff.marn@spglobal.com

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

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