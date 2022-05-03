Life Science NewsInvesting News

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jakson Inwentash to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash is a Director and VP Investments at ThreeD Capital, where he focuses on identifying, researching, and meeting with early-stage companies in various disruptive industries as investment targets. He is also a registered Dealer Representative and has a successful track record of raising capital in industries such as mining, battery recycling, organic food, high performance computing, biotechnology and blockchain.

Mr. Inwentash has significant capital markets experience; he is an advisor to and a board member of several private and publicly listed companies. Jakson Inwentash holds a BBA from the University of Miami and, in 2020, completed his Certified Financial Analyst ("CFA") designation.

Mr. Inwentash commented, "I am very excited to join the Board of Nirvana Life Sciences. This company has extremely interesting research and development in the non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention space, which is more important than ever as we continue to deal with the opioid crisis. I believe with Nirvana's incredible leadership; we can help to provide safer and more sustainable medicines to millions of people worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my experience to assist the company in its mission."

Mr. Bruce Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are pleased that Mr. Inwentash has chosen to join our Board, he brings a strong understanding of the value that alternative therapies can play in the treatment of addiction and management of chronic pain. His involvement will be impactful as we move to capitalize on this opportunity."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Nirvana Announces First Production of Psilocybin and Psilocin

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its supply agreement with Symeres B.V. has produced its first 20 grams of Psilocybin and 20 grams of Psilocin. These materials will support the Company's ongoing research and development projects.

Dr. Sazzad Hossain, Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to have these materials available as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds that are essential to our research".

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Contracts Stratus Designs for Mechanical Service to Laboratory

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV)  (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stratus Designs Ltd. to undertake design of mechanical and control systems for its Vancouver Lab facility.

Adam Clarke, CEO and Principal Consultant of Stratus commented, "The projects that Nirvana Life Sciences are advancing represent the evolution of modern medicine. Our team will work to ensure that this facility is built to deliver the highest standard of quality for all these initiatives".

NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., ("Nirvana" or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) is pleased to announce that it has entered a supply agreement with Symeres B.V. for the supply of compounds to support the Company's ongoing research program. Under this agreement Symeres will supply Psilocybin and other materials to be used in trials and ongoing research.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Dr. Sazzad Hossain , Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a firm with the broad capabilities that Symeres offers as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres is one of Europe's leading Contract Research Organizations (CRO) that has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds essential to our research".

About Symeres

Symeres is one of the largest European small molecule CRO & CDMOs, providing R&D services and manufacturing to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the globe. Its highly specialized services include: integrated small molecule optimization efforts, complex synthetic chemistry, route scouting & drug synthesis up to GMP production, solid state chemistry and ADME-Tox services.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelics space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibins derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities. For more information visit https://nirvanalifescience.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE: NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce progress with licensing and development of its Vancouver research and development facility.

The Company applied for a Dealer's License from Health Canada in July of 2021. That application is currently in the final review stage, with approval expected within 270 days of application. The Dealer's License would permit research and development, manufacturing, import / export, sale to qualified investigators as well as sale to other Licensed Dealers in Canada for 29 different controlled substances, including novel compounds, consisting of different tryptamines, phenethylamines, ergolines and aryl-cyclohexylamines.

COMPASS Pathways plc to announce first quarter 2022 financial results on 10 May 2022

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022, and provide an update on recent business developments on 10 May 2022.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK) on 10 May. The call can be accessed by dialing (800) 926-7358 from the United States, +1 (212) 231-2914 internationally, and 0800 496 0823 from the UK, followed by the conference ID: 22018578.

COMP360 psilocybin therapy shows potential in exploratory open-label studies for anorexia nervosa and severe treatment-resistant depression

Positive early signals seen in two investigator-initiated studies presented
at the Society of Biological Psychiatry Annual Meeting in New Orleans


KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 27 th and 28 th KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3OGHgD4

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year January 31, 2022, Results

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Awakn's fiscal year 2021 was a foundational year for the Company. We established our business model of researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a near term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) a condition affecting 400m people globally. This business model enables us to develop new and potentially more effective combined therapeutics for treating addiction and also to gather real world data to support interactions with regulatory agencies prior to commercializing our combined therapeutics at scale."

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Opens Canada's Largest GMP-Grade Licensed Psilocybin Cultivation Facility

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be inaugurating its recently completed psilocybin cultivation facility with a grand opening event and reception for members of the media, investors and other stakeholders relevant to the Company's developing position as a leading supplier in the field of psychedelic and functional mushrooms on Friday, May 27th, 2022.

The Optimi Health executive team and advisory board will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community to celebrate this significant achievement. Renowned psychedelics industry journalist and author Amanda Siebert will act as Master of Ceremonies.

hand pointing to stock chart on screen

How You Can Invest in Treatments for Opioid Addiction

The opioid crisis has worsened due to the pandemic, but pharmaceutical research into treatment options for opioid addiction continues to show great promise.

A record 93,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2020. Of these deaths, 68,630 were associated with opioids. In Ontario, Canada's most populous province, opioid-related deaths increased by 60 percent from March 2020 to September 2021.

An analysis by the Stanford-Lancet Commission predicts that these numbers will soar to 1.2 million deaths by 2029 without "bold and urgent action."

