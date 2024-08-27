Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Horizon Minerals Limited

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, adjacent to the Boorara gold mine, 17km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The current global Mineral Resource estimate for Nimbus stands at:
    • 12.1Mt grading 52g/t Ag for 20.24Moz of silver and 0.9% Zn for 106kt zinc 1
  • A high-grade subset exists within this global resource immediately below the historical pits and has a Mineral Resource estimate of:
    • 260kt grading 774g/t Ag for 6.4Moz silver and 12.8% Zn for 33kt zinc 1
  • Concept study has confirmed the optimal economic development pathway through mining of the higher-grade lodes and generation of a silver / zinc concentrate with more drilling required to increase overall tonnage and mine life 2
  • Silver currently trading at A$42/oz and zinc at A$4,000/t
  • A Programme of Work (POW) has been approved by DEMIRS and drilling expected to be undertaken in the first half of 2025 to drill test the exploration target 3
  • Exploration Target defined below Nimbus to be tested.

Commenting on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, Horizon Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

“We see the potential to grow the higher-grade core within the Nimbus resource at depth down plunge and along strike. Whilst we are firmly focussed on delivering on gold production at Boorara and Phillips Find, the Company will continue working to develop a longer-term production profile at Nimbus. We look forward to undertaking drilling in 2025 with the aim of increasing the resource prior to re-instigating a feasibility study for the project”.

Cautionary Statement – Exploration Target

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of mineral resources. See the basis of exploration target on pages 6 and 15-17, also Tables on pages 21-24, Competent Persons Statement on Pages 18.

Figure 1: Kalgoorlie project area locations and surrounding infrastructure

The Nimbus Project is sits 2km east of the Company’s cornerstone Boorara project and 6.5km north- northwest of Golden Ridge. Both Boorara and Golden Ridge are historic gold mining centres, with Boorara recommencing production activities.1 The Nimbus mine site on granted mining leases M26/490 and M26/598 and easily accessed from the Kalgoorlie-Bulong Road via an unsealed haul road. The tenements are located within the Hampton Hill Pastoral Station (Figure 2).

The Nimbus Project was mined by Polymetals in two stages. Phase 1 (Jan 2004 – April 2005) concentrated on mining extremely weathered oxide material in the Discovery and East Pits. Phase 2 (Nov 2005 – May 2006) concentrated on mining remnant oxide and supergene material from the Discovery Pit. Ore treatment was undertaken at an onsite mill utilising a Merrill-Crowe circuit.

The Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project was placed on care and maintenance in 2007 after producing 3.6 Moz of silver from 318 kt of ore processed at a grade of 353 g/t Ag.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:hrzgold investingGold Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 939 km2. The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.8 Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.

Activities during the quarter focussed on completion of the merger with Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX:GSR), conducted by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and listed options in Greenstone, which completed on 18 June 2024.

The merger is a logical combination of complimentary assets resulting in a mineral resource base of 1.8 million ounces Au in the eastern goldfields of WA. This endowment allows the enlarged Horizon to deploy a dual track strategy of near-term gold production and cashflow through toll milling and JV opportunities whilst also undertaking work on the cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets for a longer life production scenario.

Following merger completion, integration of the assets and teams has been completed, and implementation of the strategy of near term cashflow from projects, culminating in the execution of an OPA for 1.24 Mt with Norton Goldfields to treat Boorara ore at their Paddington processing plant, and a TMA with FMR to treat ore at their Greenfields plant near Coolgardie.

Multiple studies continued and were commenced during the quarter for Boorara, Kalpini, Pennys Find and Phillips Find. Preproduction activities continued for the Cannon Underground Gold Project with dewatering ongoing and all tenders received from underground contractors.

Resource development work continued in the Cannon project area with a resource update for Monument, and estimation of a maiden resource for Pinner. There was minimal emphasis on drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure focussed on preproduction activities aimed at getting assets into production to generate near term cashflow for the Company.

The balance sheet was strengthened with the shares in TSX and NASDAQ listed Vox Royalty Corporation sold for A$2.93 million (before broker commission and US withholding tax).

MINE DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS

The Company has a clear strategy of bringing assets into production to bring cashflow into the business during current times of record high gold prices. During the quarter, the Company underpinned this strategy by securing ore treatment at two processing facilities over the course of the next 19 months. Development ready projects include the Cannon underground project and the Boorara open pit project. Multiple studies are advancing across the gold portfolio with the aim to be in sustainable production for the years to come.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KMK82590



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an updated Mineral Resource Statement for the Company's gold projects located near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1*). In addition, following the merger with Greenstone Resources, the Company has also added the Burbanks, Phillips Find and 50% owned Mt Thirsty projects to the Company's resources.

Following the successful completion of the merger between Horizon Minerals Limited and Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX-GSR), additional resource model work and reviews, the Company is pleased to provide a consolidated statement of group Mineral Resources as of 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Mineral Resources currently stand at:

o 1.8Moz gold
o 20.2Moz silver, 104kt zinc
o 283kt nickel, 40.5kt cobalt and 296.2kt manganese (50% owned)

- Mineral Resources are underpinned by the large cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets

- Updated Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) include a maiden MRE for Pinner, an update for Monument and a revision for Boorara which is currently under an Ore Reserve Study (ORS) from AMC Consultants

- Changes to the gold MREs include:

o Addition of 297,650oz from Burbanks open pit
o Addition of 167,920oz from Burbanks underground
o Addition of 13,000oz from Pinner
o Addition of 3,000oz from Monument, and
o Reduction of 20,240oz from Boorara

- Large Mineral Resource base and ongoing studies pave the way for a development profile aiming at sustained gold production and continuous cashflows

Commenting on the Group MRE upgrade, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to have the Burbanks and Phillips Find assets under single ownership with Horizon's complementary and extensive project base. Together this provides 1.8 million ounce gold portfolio, which is a great platform to implement our near term strategy of cashflow from operations and further growth into the medium and long term".

The gold MREs include an updated Monument MRE and a maiden MRE for Pinner, both part of the larger Cannon project area, and a review of the cornerstone Boorara project. A summary of the revised MREs are as follows:

- Monument 740,000t grading 1.18g/t Au for 28,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Pinner 330,000t grading 1.21g/t Au for 12,844oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Boorara 10.53Mt grading at 1.27g/t Au for 428,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

Cannon, Monument and Pinner Project Overview

The Cannon deposit (Figure 1*) is located 30 km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia on granted mining leases M25/333 and M25/357. The Cannon mine and surrounding area is dominated by mafic to ultramafic rocks of the Bulong Complex overlain by a sequence of felsic volcanics, volcaniclastics and sediments. Lithologies present include komatiitic mafics and ultramafics, peridotites, basalts and gabbros. Sedimentary rocks include shales and cherts with rare, banded iron formation. The geological structure is complex and dominated by the Cannon shear which is recognised as a key ingredient for local gold and possibly nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The gold mineralisation at the adjacent Pinner deposit is similar to Cannon and consists small pods of semi-continuous mineralisation with three dominant directions that highlight the structural complexity observed at Pinner. The dominant lodes trend SW/NE, N/S, and E/W with cross cutting faults influencing the geometry.

Gold mineralisation within the Monument deposit consists of two main zones oriented NNW and NW, dipping steeply to the west. There is some indication of faulting through the centre of the mineralised area.

Boorara Overview

The Boorara Gold Project is located 15 km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder (Figure 1*) adjacent to the Super Pit, and 1 km southwest of the Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project site where established offices are connected to mains power and existing water supplies.

The deposit is hosted in a quartz dolerite comprising a sheeted quartz vein array system with bounding shear zones and late-stage cross faults. Mineralisation occurs as northwest dipping sheeted and stockwork quartz-carbonate vein arrays within the quartz dolerite host rocks, and steeply dipping zones along sheared geological contacts trending to the north-northwest.

*To view tables and figures with updated mineral estimates, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/181JSBZ2



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) wishes to update the market on progress for the achievement of Conditions Precedent (CP's) pursuant to the Binding Term Sheet - Ore Sale Agreement (Term Sheet) between Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (PGPL) and Horizon Minerals Limited (Horizon) dated 3 May 2024 to treat 1.4Mt of Horizon ore from the Boorara Gold Project.

The Company and AMC Consultants have been working hard to complete the CP's pursuant to the Term Sheet during the past 45 business days, as there has been numerous iterations of mine plan optimisations, mine designs, and schedules leading to the final Ore Reserve Statement.

Discussions with Paddington representatives continue to be open and conducive to the completion of CP's and a long term relationship. As a result, Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd) have provided an extension to the initial 45 business days, for a further 15 business days.

A second round of mining and haulage tenders based on a revised mine schedule went out last week, with submissions due on Friday 5 July 2024, most of the tender submissions have been received.



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 200KT Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR

Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 200KT Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement ("TMA") with FMR Investments Pty Ltd ("FMR") to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding TMA has been executed with FMR, which owns the Greenfields Mill located northeast of Coolgardie and 30km southwest of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA

- Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Cannon for ore processing at FMR's 1.0Mtpa Greenfields Mill, located ~67km by road from the Cannon Project

- An agreed 200kt of ore will be processed over a period of eight months, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter

- The TMA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:

o Horizon is responsible for delivery of each stockpile to the Greenfields Mill ROM near Coolgardie

o Payment of processing costs must be made before the value of the processed and refined gold at the Perth Mint is transferred from FMR's metal account to Horizon

o If the delivery schedule is missed Horizon will forfeit its allocated tonnes for that month and from the overall 200kt allocation

- An Ore Reserve for Cannon has already been established including forecast economics for the ore to be processed via a Toll Milling Agreement

- Cannon is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2017) with pre-production activities are already underway, including dewatering of the open pit in preparation for underground mining

- The TMA has flexibility that Horizon can treat Horizon ore other than Cannon, including Horizon's own current resources or those acquired through the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources Limited, provided sufficient notice is provided to FMR

Commenting on the toll milling agreement, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have converted our 200,000 tonne allocation with FMR into a formal Toll Milling Agreement, and look forward to working closely with them as ore deliveries will commence later this calendar year. This agreement is in addition to our 1.4Mt ore sale agreement with Paddington announced a week ago. Together this will see us generating cash flow from two fronts in this fantastic gold price environment before the end of 2024."

Next Steps

- AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken a review of the Cannon Ore Reserve and will progress the revised key financial outcomes for the June 2024 Quarter

- Finalise engagement with underground mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Cannon

- Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WUABZYMW



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold coin in rolled up Australian bills.

De Grey Mining Gets AU$150 Million Loan for Hemi Gold Project from Australia's NAIF

Gold explorer and developer De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG,OTC Pink:DGMLF) announced the receipt of AU$150 million in debt funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) on Monday (August 26).

The loan is intended for the development of the company’s 100 percent owned Hemi gold project in the Pilbara region, which De Grey says has the potential to be a large-scale, low-strip-ratio and low-cost open-pit operation.

The funds will form part of a lending syndicate that is expected to provide a AU$1 billion senior debt facility and a AU$130 million cost overrun facility. Along with De Grey's existing cash balance, this money is anticipated to be enough to finance Hemi's development. The company said it has received credit-approved terms from local and international commercial banks that can support the targeted funding levels for the debt facilities.

Calendar with red push pins and circled date.

Aura Minerals Delays Construction at Matupá Gold Project to Maximize Potential

Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA,OTCQX:ORAAF) announced plans to delay the start of construction at its Matupá gold project in Brazil after acquiring the right to explorethe Pezão and Pé Quente projects in mid-May.

The company said it is revising its strategy in order to maximize the region’s geological potential. In addition to its plans for Pezão and Pé Quente, Aura is conducting ongoing exploration at the Serrinhas and X2 targets.

Pezão and Pé Quente cover six mineral rights and span over 28,000 hectares in the Alta Floresta gold province. The company said in its mid-May announcement that it was planning to invest US$1.6 million over 12 months to complete 13,000 meters of drilling at the assets. Its goal is to further assess mineralization continuity and grades.

Map of BC.

Artemis Gold Ordered to Dismantle Unauthorized Worker Camp at Blackwater Project

Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG,OTC Pink:ARGTF) has reportedly been directed by BC's Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) to dismantle an unauthorized worker camp at its Blackwater gold asset.

According to CBC, the camp, which has at least 48 accommodation units and is located 110 kilometers south of Vanderhoof, BC, is not in compliance with provincial regulations following an on-site inspection.

The inspection took place on May 14 and showed that the camp is not permitted under Artemis' environmental certificate. Blackwater's existing certificate allows for a main construction camp accommodating up to 1,000 workers and an operations camp for 500 workers, both of which must be located within designated site boundaries.

Gold bars and Australian money.

Auric Mining Takes Step Forward at Munda Gold Project with WIN Metals Deal

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) said on Tuesday (August 27) that it has completed the purchase of WIN Metals' (ASX:WIN) nickel, lithium and other associated metal rights at the Munda gold project.

Auric now has “sole mining rights at Munda for the next 8 years in a specified area.”

The company will pay a total of AU$1.2 million under the agreement, with AU$700,000 so far sent to WIN Metals. Auric will provide the remaining AU$500,000 to the company over the next eight months.

Kestrel Gold - Announces Amendment to Settlement of Debt



Calgary, AB, August 27, 2024: Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V: KGC) announces that further to its News Release dated August 15, 2024, the Corporation has entered into an amending agreement to the debt settlement agreement with Rob Solinger to settle management fees which has been amended to the amount of $45,663 by the issuance of 1,522,100 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per Common Share.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Metal Hawk Limited

Leinster South Update

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Leinster South project, located 30km south of Leinster in the Western Australian goldfields. Since the Company returned high-grade gold results from rockchip sampling at the Siberian Tiger prospect (see ASX announcement 5 August 2024), further exploration activities have commenced and Metal Hawk is progressing towards a maiden drilling program at the prospect as soon as possible.

Latest News

×