Tartana Minerals Limited

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

Drill intersection grades up 3.05m @ 9.0% Sb

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has upgraded its Nightflower Exploration Target after reviewing its earlier estimation in light of the recent increases in the Antimony price. Nightflower is a high grade silver – lead deposit with, previously overlooked, significant Antimony credits.

Highlights:

  • Nightflower project is a high grade silver deposit with historically impressive intersections from past drilling including 9 m @ 506g/t Silver (>16 oz/t), 12.6% Lead, and 1.46% Zinc.1
  • An Exploration Target range reported on 6 June 2022 has now been substantially upgraded to 2.75 Mt @ 364 g/t Ag Eq for 32 Moz Ag Eq to 5.36 Mt @ 270 g/t Ag Eq for 47 Moz Ag Eq. The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature only and there is no guarantee that further exploration will define a resource.
  • Antimony has contributed to the Exploration Target, however, recent significant increases in the Antimony price due to China's export restrictions have improved the project’s economics.
  • Historical drilling results indicate Antimony grades up 3.05m @ 9.0% Sb, 24.0% Pb, 10.5% Zn, 14.9 oz/t Ag, and 0.38% Cu (Hole NF72DD11), although the Exploration Target is based on a 1% Sb grade.
  • Drilling is now being planned to test the target and upgrade previously identified mineralisation to JORC 2012 reporting standards.

In mid-August China, the world’s largest producer of Antimony – producing 83,000t in 2023 (USGS) - accounting for 48% of the world’s supply, will be restricting Antimony exports from 21 September 2024. Consequently, the Antimony price has significantly increased and is currently trading at US$24,500/tonne (Argus Metals, Antimony ingot min 99.65% fob China).

The revised Exploration Target is summarised in Figure 1, incorporating the original tonnages from the 6 June 2022 announcement with revisions to the grade range, detailed later in this report.

Figure 1. Revised Exploration Target. Note: The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature only and there is no guarantee that further exploration will define a resource.

The estimated Antimony content range within the Exploration Target is summarized in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2. Revised Exploration Target with an estimated contained Antimony range. Note: The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature only and there is no guarantee that further exploration will define a resource.

Tartana Minerals Managing Director, Stephen Bartrop, commented:

“Significant increases in our Exploration Target, Antimony prices, and consequently the economics of the project underpins the importance of the Nightflower project. With production at the Tartana mine site reaching steady state, this opportunity is only more significant. Further this represents only one target (The Digger Lode mineralisation) and excludes the prospectivity of the adjacent Terrace lode and a possible further discovery.”

Nightflower Silver Project History

The Nightflower project is located 40 km north of Chillagoe in Far North Queensland. It covers a substantial part of the northern Featherbed Volcanic Group and the underlying and surrounding Hodgkinson Formation.

It was discovered as a high grade silver deposit in 1923 and was visited by the Queensland Premier in October 1923. On the Premier’s return to Brisbane he reported that the ore at Nightflower was very rich and a truck-load treated at Chillagoe gave about 30% of lead and 40 ounces of silver to the ton (Source: Qld Govt Mining Journal Vol XXIV, Oct 1923).


Click here for the Corporate Presentation & Webinar

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tartana Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF)

Grande Portage Resources: Advancing the High-grade Herbert Gold Project in Alaska


Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 40m at 1.03 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum or the Company) is pleased to report further wide gold intercepts from step-back diamond drilling at BD Target 1 as part of ongoing diamond drilling at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

+95% Gold and Antimony Recoveries at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Project in Reefton.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, Bitcoin, silver, gold.

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shared his latest price forecasts for gold and silver, as well as Bitcoin.

For gold his next target is US$2,660 per ounce, a level the metal could reach later this year or early next year.

Beyond that it's harder to make a concrete prediction, but history shows the yellow metal could rise to the US$6,000 level during this cycle. If it does, Soloway cautioned that macroeconomic problems would likely be prevalent.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers.

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Gold prices have soared since the start of 2024 and have set record prices in major global currencies. On August 1, the price for an ounce of gold in Australian dollars surged to AU$3,762.17, breaking the previous record of AU$3,638.01 set in April.

Recent gains have come on the back of the resumption of buying by Chinese banks, an improving US economic situation that is increasing odds of US interest rate cuts in September and ongoing geopolitical instability.

On a local level, Australia’s economy is improving as the annualized inflation rate fell to 3.5 percent in July. This marks the lowest level since March and beats June’s 3.8 percent increase. However, as inflation remains higher than the 2 to 3 percent target and July’s inflation data was slightly higher than anticipated, a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia is not likely to occur in the next few months.

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross to provide an update on the Great Bear project

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") will release its Preliminary Economic Assessment for Great Bear followed by a virtual presentation and question and answer session on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be accessible via audio webcast on www.kinross.com , where it will be archived.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tartana Minerals
×