Retraction re Mungana Processing Plant Capacity

Retraction re Mungana Processing Plant Capacity

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Retraction re Mungana Processing Plant Capacity

Download the PDF here.

tartana mineralstat:auasx:tatbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
TAT:AU
Tartana Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Tartana Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX:TAT)

Tartana Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Copper, gold, silver and zinc, producer, explorer and developer in Far North Queensland, Australia

Tartana receives $275k Beefwood Copper Gold CEI Grant

Tartana receives $275k Beefwood Copper Gold CEI Grant

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Tartana receives $275k Beefwood Copper Gold CEI Grant

Download the PDF here.

Tartana executes HOA to process Copper Ore in Mungana Plant

Tartana executes HOA to process Copper Ore in Mungana Plant

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Tartana executes HOA to process Copper Ore in Mungana Plant

Download the PDF here.

Rollover of Convertible Notes

Rollover of Convertible Notes

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Rollover of Convertible Notes

Download the PDF here.

Tartana to explore accessing Mungana Processing Plant

Tartana to explore accessing Mungana Processing Plant

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Tartana to explore accessing Mungana Processing Plant

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Lumina Gold Announces US$3.1 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Lumina Gold Announces US$3.1 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn the final installment of US$3.1 million (the "Final Installment") from the Early Deposit (as defined in the PMPA). The draw is related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions. Wheaton has now advanced a total of US$48 million to Lumina. The remaining US$252 million under the PMPA will be advanced once specific conditions allowing for the start of construction have been met.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Engages Trion Communications GmbH for European Investor Awareness

Forte Minerals Engages Trion Communications GmbH for European Investor Awareness

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce its engagement of Trion Communications GmbH ("Trion") to provide investor relations and communication services in the German-speaking markets effective April 1, 2025 in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies.

Trion Communications GmbH will support Forte in enhancing visibility among investors in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Their role includes distributing company news, translating shareholder communications, coordinating editorial placements in German financial publications, and fielding investor inquiries via multiple channels.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus intersects new high-grade gold, plus visible gold* identified in subsequent holes

Cygnus intersects new high-grade gold, plus visible gold* identified in subsequent holes

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fast Track Application for the Taranaki VTM Project Lodged

Fast Track Application for the Taranaki VTM Project Lodged

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Fast Track Application for the Taranaki VTM Project Lodged

Download the PDF here.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MITSUBISHI MATERIALS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MITSUBISHI MATERIALS

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its relationship with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Western has entered into an amended and restated investor rights agreement (the "Agreement") with Mitsubishi Materials, most notably extending the rights and obligations thereunder until May 30, 2026 , subject to Mitsubishi Materials acquiring 2 million common shares of the Company through open market purchases. These purchases will be non-dilutive to existing shareholders, as no new shares will be issued by the Company. Upon completion, Mitsubishi Materials' equity ownership in Western is expected to return to approximately 5%.

"Mitsubishi Materials have been a supportive partner, and we are pleased to see them grow their ownership in Western," said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO. "Their continued support through this proposed new investment, made through non-dilutive, open market purchases, is another vote of confidence in the team and the Casino Project. The corresponding extension of rights reflects the productive and aligned relationship we've built, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate as we advance one of Canada's most important critical minerals projects."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding Mitsubishi Materials acquiring additional common shares of the Company.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-strengthens-strategic-partnership-with-mitsubishi-materials-302428507.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/15/c9765.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Drills Significant Nickel-Copper Mineralization Intercept at Tamarack During Feasibility Study Drilling

Intercept is outside of the Tamarack Resource Area at shallow depths in the CGO East Zone

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) (together with its subsidiaries, "Talon" or the "Company"), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Copper Project") in central Minnesota, is pleased to announce a mixed massive sulphide intercept in the CGO East Zone at the Tamarack Nickel Copper Project measuring 16.09 meters.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Tartana Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Tartana Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Related News

Gold Investing

US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,300 for First Time

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Tech Investing

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Copper Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

×