NFL Veteran Steven Israel joins U.S. Bank Wealth Management to Drive Efforts to Help Professional Athletes with their Financial Needs

U.S. Bank announced today that former National Football League (NFL) player and veteran wealth management professional Steven Israel joined the company as a Wealth Management Consultant, serving as an ambassador in the company's efforts to help professional athletes with their banking and wealth management needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423321812/en/

Steven Israel

Steven Israel

The addition of Israel in this role builds on the momentum of the bank's recent announcement of a multi-year partnership with the NFL, which names U.S. Bank as an official bank and wealth management sponsor of the league . The collaboration builds on a strong, trusted relationship between the two organizations spanning more than 20 years and represents a shared commitment to innovation and financial stability.

Israel brings more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry, most recently at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he served as an executive director and banker. In that role, he advised a diverse client base — including individuals, entrepreneurs, college endowments, and sports and entertainment professionals — providing strategic guidance across investments, lending, estate planning, banking, and philanthropy.

In addition to his financial career, Israel spent more than 15 years as a football color analyst for ESPN, Fox Sports, and local broadcast networks, offering expert commentary and insight drawn from his playing experience.

Israel also had a distinguished career as a professional football cornerback. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh and was selected in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL, concluding his career in 2001.

In addition to his work with professional athletes, Israel will help individuals and families plan for their long-term financial goals. He will be based in Charlotte, NC.

"Steve's background in both wealth management and the NFL will help us better serve athletes with their unique financial needs," said Scott Ford, president of Wealth Management at U.S. Bank. "We're thrilled to have him ‘quarterback' our efforts to help professional athletes."

Israel holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh, and has served on the board of March of Dimes of Charlotte for more than 10 years.

"I'm excited to join this iconic company at such an important time as it expands its outreach to professional athletes," Israel said. "I look forward to helping clients — including athletes — reach their financial goals."

About U.S. Bank Wealth Management

U.S. Bank Wealth Management offers comprehensive wealth management services, including wealth planning, investment management, trust and estate services and wealth management banking through U.S. Bank, and financial planning, investment, insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates, U.S. Bancorp Investments and U.S. Bancorp Advisors.

Both U.S. Bancorp Investments (USBI) and U.S. Bancorp Advisors (USBA) offer retail brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services. USBA became part of U.S. Bancorp in December 2022, when U.S. Bancorp completed its acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Investment and insurance products and services including annuities are:

NOT A DEPOSIT ● NOT FDIC INSURED ● MAY LOSE VALUE ● NOT BANK GUARANTEED ● NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

U.S. Wealth Management – U.S. Bank | U.S. Bancorp is the marketing logo for U.S. Bank and its affiliates U.S. Bancorp Advisors and U.S. Bancorp Investments.

U.S. Bank, U.S. Bancorp Advisors and U.S. Bancorp Investments and their representatives do not provide tax or legal advice. Each client's tax and financial situation is unique. Clients should consult their tax and/or legal advisor for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

For U.S. Bank:

Deposit products offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC. Credit products offered by U.S. Bank National Association and subject to normal credit approval.

U.S. Bank is not responsible for and does not guarantee the products, services or performance of U.S. Bancorp Advisors and U.S. Bancorp Investments.

U.S. Bank does not offer insurance products. Insurance products are available through our affiliates USBA Insurance Services and U.S. Bancorp Investments.

Contact:
Kristin Kelly, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications
Kristin.kelly@usbank.com 303.585.4129

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