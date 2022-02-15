Hole MK-21-025 returns 10.21 gt Au over 2 meters Hole MK-21-028 returns 74m of 0.65 gt Au Includes 13m of 1.15 gt Au and 7m of 1.06 gt Au Strike length now over 475 meters Vancouver, Canada - TheNewswire - February 15, 2022 - Nexus Gold Corp. is pleased to report additional assay results from its second round of phase two diamond drilling on its 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project located at Red Lake, Ontario. This ...

NXS:CA