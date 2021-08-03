Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) in pleased to announce that a pilot plant testing program using Caribou run-of-mine and milled material at FLSmidth’s Rapid Oxidative Leach (“ROL”) process testing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah is underway. The program expands on previous laboratory test work and is aimed at demonstrating the potential to recover zinc, lead, copper, gold, and silver as a precipitate or metal and additional zinc and lead from Caribou ore and mill tailings.

Highlights

Leach test program targets an improvement to zinc, lead, copper, gold, and silver metal recoveries.

Potential to produce a precipitate or metal on site replacing the current ore concentrate that is produced at Caribou, which, if implemented, would lead to savings on transport costs and offsite treatment costs.

Opportunity to process historic mill tailings, which include gold and copper metals, in addition to run of mine ore, increasing revenues and reducing closure liabilities.

Potential to reduce Trevali’s carbon footprint at Caribou.

Potential to extend Caribou’s mine life and treat lower-grade deposits in the Bathurst camp.

camp. A successful pilot plant test program is expected to support future study work on a Preliminary Economic Assessment and NI-43-101 Technical Report which includes potential processing of the Trevali mill feed and mill tailings and production of metal on site.

If the pilot plant testing program indicates that the ROL technology has the potential to be successfully implemented at Caribou, it may allow Trevali to replace the existing flotation circuit at Caribou with atmospheric leach vessels and potentially an SX/EW train, introducing the possibility of producing base and precious metals on-site and thereby save transport costs and offsite treatment costs. The initiative is consistent with Trevali’s strategy to extend the two-year mine plan and investigate further longer-term value-enhancing opportunities in the Bathurst Mining Camp. In addition, the technology has the potential to reduce the Company’s carbon footprint and provide other sustainable environmental benefits via the re-treatment and disposal of tailings.

Conceptual objectives of the program include :

Recovery of metals/minerals that are not recoverable utilizing the current technology at Caribou (precious metals and magnetite)

Improved payables/selectivity of the traditional flotation process utilizing new and emerging technologies

“FLSmidth’s Rapid Oxidative Leach metallurgical technology has the potential to transform the Caribou mine and the wider Bathurst Mining Camp. If viable at Caribou, the technology may increase metallurgical recoveries, produce precipitate or metal on site, including copper and gold, and reduce or eliminate freight costs and treatment charges related to concentrate. This next phase of the testing program is an essential step in evaluating the suitability and economic viability of a processing solution with the potential to enhance the value of the in-situ material and tailings at Caribou as well as the surrounding deposits in the Bathurst region,” commented Ricus Grimbeek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trevali. “The positive results to date support further study and analysis given the potential implications for the Bathurst Mining Camp in general and Trevali in particular.”

Beyond quantifying the ability to recover additional metal values, the objective for the pilot plant test program is to determine the various kinetic factors, mass and energy balance, and engineering data to support future engineering on a Preliminary Economic Assessment for potential processing of the Trevali mill feed and mill tailings and produce metal on site. Continuous pilot plant trials commenced in June 2021 (Phase 1) to tune the pilot plant and provide material for precious metal leach tests in late July, followed by a test program at the Caribou Mine site that is planned for September 2021 (Phase 2). Leach data and results are expected to verify that batch testing results can be achieved in a continuous operation.

Background

A simplified Caribou flowsheet is shown in Figure 1. Depending on the composition of the ore feed, zinc, lead and silver are recovered in the mill to zinc and lead concentrates at a rate of approximately 78% zinc, 62% lead and 25% silver, respectively. The concentrates are then shipped to a smelter to convert to metal. Trevali is responsible for paying treatment charges to third party smelters as well as other associated costs in connection with the transport to, and recovery of metals at, the smelter.

Figure 1: Simplified Caribou Flowsheet Currently In Use

To improve performance and economics, the Company has reviewed several processes that have been conceived and decided to test the ROL Technology. The ROL technology, patent pending by FLSmidth, is a mechano-chemical approach pursuant to which (as described in more detail below) impacting the mineral particle supplies energy to abrade the surface of the leaching particle, increasing the chemical reaction rate as well as removing reaction products from the surface, thus improving the rate of reaction.

Process Description

FLSmidth’s patent-pending ROL process utilizes a stirred media reactor to achieve improved metal recoveries under atmospheric conditions within a reasonable amount of time. This mechano-chemical approach overcomes many of the surface passivation problems that have hindered other atmospheric leach processes. The process takes advantage of the enhanced reactivity of transitory, surface-defect structures generated during particle fracture. The process occurs at 80-90 °C and under atmospheric pressure. The use of very low energy, inter-stage attrition/grinding is used to enhance the selective dissolution of valuable minerals.

Rapid Oxidative Leach Benefits

Avoids the excessive production of sulphuric acid.

Lowers the carbon footprint by reducing shipping volume.

The process is scalable.

Mechano-chemical stirred media reactors (SMRt) perform the mechanical surface activation.

A comparison of alternative processes is summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Leach Technology Alternatives

Rapid Oxidative

Leach Atmospheric

Leaching Pressure Leaching Zinc recovery and leach

kinetics High recovery, good

kinetics, modest size

reactors Slightly lower recovery,

slower kinetics, larger

reactors High recovery, faster

kinetics, smaller reactors Flexibility and process

control Flexible, suitable for variety

of grades and feed rates.

Enables Ag and Pb

recovery and full control of

iron precipitation. No

handling of molten sulphur.

Simple process control. Flexible, suitable for

variety of grades and

feed rates. Enables Ag

and Pb recovery and full

control of iron

precipitation. No handling

of molten sulphur. Complicated process

control (temperature,

molten sulphur, scaling

issues, leaching additives) Need of maintenance

and shutdowns Low maintenance, reliable,

no scale build-up, low

corrosion Low maintenance,

reliable, no scale build-

up, low corrosion High maintenance, long

shutdowns, scale removal Investment costs Low investment cost due to

simplicity of tanks and

atmospheric operation and

good reaction kinetics. Low investment cost due

to simplicity of tanks and

atmospheric operation High investment cost due

to complexity, high-tech

metals, valves and controls Operating costs Higher mixing power, low

maintenance, no steam

required Higher mixing power, low

maintenance, no steam

required Low mixing power, high

maintenance, steam

heating

The improvement in leaching kinetics versus conventional atmospheric leaching is due to the addition of the SMRt reactors in the circuit. Figure 2 shows the relative scale of the SMRt reactors versus the atmospheric leach vessels.

Figure 2: Relative Scale of Stirred Media Reactor (SMRt) Versus Leach Vessels in the ROL Process

A simplified version of the conceptual flowsheet in Figure 3 shows how potential metal production on site would be accomplished if the ROL Technology is implemented. There may also be options to produce intermediary products such as metal precipitates, which optionality is part of the studies in the current program.

Figure 3: Possible Caribou Flowsheet Using Rapid Oxidative Leach Technology

A Path Forward

Trevali has a foothold in the Bathurst Mining Camp, which is a valuable and important mining region to New Brunswick and Canada . Infrastructure, mining innovations, economic impact, social effects, and environmental initiatives comprise a few of the reasons for the Camp’s continuing importance. Since 2000, mine closure and reclamation have outpaced mine development in the Bathurst Mining Camp. Although at a very early study stage, applying FLSmidth’s ROL technology at Caribou may provide an opportunity to begin a reversion of that trend in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.

