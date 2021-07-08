Release – Endeavour Silver Produces 1073724 Oz Silver And 11166 Oz Gold For 2.0 Million Oz Silver Equivalents In Q2 2021
Endeavour Silver Corp. reports production of 1,073,724 silver ounces and 11,166 gold oz in Q2, 2021, for silver equivalent production of 2.0 million oz at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio. Production continues to outpace the 2021 production guidance of 6.1-7.1 million silver equivalent ounces, totaling 3.9 million AgEq oz for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021. Read More
Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) reports production of 1,073,724 silver ounces (oz) and 11,166 gold oz in Q2, 2021, for silver equivalent (“AgEq”) production of 2.0 million oz at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio. Production continues to outpace the 2021 production guidance of 6.1-7.1 million silver equivalent ounces, totaling 3.9 million AgEq oz for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021. Read More >>
News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia