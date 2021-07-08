Silver

Release – Endeavour Silver Produces 1073724 Oz Silver And 11166 Oz Gold For 2.0 Million Oz Silver Equivalents In Q2 2021

- July 7th, 2021

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) reports production of 1,073,724 silver ounces (oz) and 11,166 gold oz in Q2, 2021, for silver equivalent (“AgEq”) production of 2.0 million oz at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio. Production continues to outpace the 2021 production guidance of 6.1-7.1 million silver equivalent ounces, totaling 3.9 million AgEq oz for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021. Read More >>

