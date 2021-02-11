Silver

IIROC Trading Halt – SIL

- February 11th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: SilverCrest Metals Inc.

TSX Symbol: SIL

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): ‎4‎:‎13‎ ‎PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/11/c2146.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

