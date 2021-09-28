Formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization to follow in the coming weeks Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced they have submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from the Phase 23 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: The Companies announced positive topline results from the pivotal trial on September 20, …

Formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization to follow in the coming weeks

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced they have submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from the Phase 2/3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005307/en/

The Companies announced positive topline results from the pivotal trial on September 20, 2021. In the trial, which included 2,268 participants 5 to

These data have been shared with the FDA for the Agency’s initial review. A formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to

Topline immunogenicity and safety readouts for the other two age cohorts from the trial – children 2 to

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit data from the full Phase 3 trial for scientific peer-reviewed publication.

About the Phase 1/2/3 Trial in Children

The Phase 1/2/3 trial initially enrolled up to 4,500 children ages 6 months to

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalents in the United States (jointly with Pfizer) and other countries. Submissions to pursue regulatory approvals in those countries where emergency use authorizations or equivalent were initially granted are planned.

COMIRNATY ® U.S. Indication & Authorized Use

HOW IS THE VACCINE GIVEN?

The vaccine will be given to you as an injection into the muscle.

Primary Series: The vaccine is administered as a 2-dose series, 3 weeks apart. A third dose may be administered at least 4 weeks after the second dose to individuals who are determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Booster Dose: A single booster dose of the vaccine may be administered to individuals:

65 years of age and older

18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID‑19

WHAT IS THE INDICATION AND AUTHORIZED USE?

The FDA-approved COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably. Although they may be manufactured in different facilities, the products offer the same safety and effectiveness.

COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer for BioNTech.

It is approved as a 2-dose series for prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older.

It is also authorized under EUA to be administered to provide: a two-dose primary series in individuals 12 through 15 years; a third primary series dose in individuals 12 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise; and a single booster dose in individuals: 65 years of age and older 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID‑19



The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has received EUA from FDA to provide:

a two-dose primary series in individuals 12 years of age and older;

a third primary series dose for individuals 12 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise; and

a single booster dose in individuals: 65 years of age and older 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID‑19



EUA Statement

Emergency uses of the vaccine have not been approved or licensed by FDA, but have been authorized by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency uses are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. Please see EUA Fact Sheet at www.cvdvaccine-us.com .

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Individuals should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if they:

had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine

had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine

Individuals should tell the vaccination provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:

have any allergies

have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

have a fever

have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner

are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system

are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding

have received another COVID-19 vaccine

have ever fainted in association with an injection

The vaccine may not protect everyone.

Side effects reported with the vaccine include:

There is a remote chance that the vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction▪ A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the vaccine. For this reason, vaccination providers may ask individuals to stay at the place where they received the vaccine for monitoring after vaccination

Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a bad rash all over the body, dizziness, and weakness

If an individual experiences a severe allergic reaction, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received the vaccine. In most of these people, symptoms began within a few days following receipt of the second dose of the vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low. Individuals should seek medical attention right away if they have any of the following symptoms after receiving the vaccine: chest pain shortness of breath feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart

Side effects that have been reported with the vaccine include: severe allergic reactions; non-severe allergic reactions such as rash, itching, hives, or swelling of the face; myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle); pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart); injection site pain; tiredness; headache; muscle pain; chills; joint pain; fever; injection site swelling; injection site redness; nausea; feeling unwell; swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy); decreased appetite, diarrhea; vomiting; arm pain fainting in association with injection of the vaccine

These may not be all the possible side effects of the vaccine. Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. The possible side effects of the vaccine are still being studied in clinical trials. Call the vaccination provider or your healthcare provider if you have any side effects that bother you or do not go away

Data on administration of this vaccine at the same time as other vaccines has not yet been submitted to FDA. Individuals considering receiving this vaccine with other vaccines, should discuss their options with their healthcare provider.

Patients should always ask their healthcare providers for medical advice about adverse events. Individuals are encouraged to report negative side effects of vaccines to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visit http://www.vaers.hhs.gov or call 1‐800‐822‐7967. In addition, side effects can be reported to Pfizer Inc. at www.pfizersafetyreporting.com or by calling 1-800-438-1985.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information (16+ years of age). Please click here for Fact Sheet for Vaccination Providers (12+ years of age). Please click here for the Recipients and Caregivers Fact Sheet.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Pfizer Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of September 28, 2021. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer’s efforts to combat COVID-19, the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the BNT162 mRNA vaccine program and COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) (BNT162b2) (including potential in children 5 to

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com .

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de .

BioNTech Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of BioNTech within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech’s efforts to combat COVID-19; the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer including the program to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) (BNT162b2) (including the potential in children 5 to

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTech’s Annual Report as Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005307/en/

Pfizer:

Media Relations

Amy Rose

+1 (212) 733-7410

Amy.Rose@pfizer.com

Investor Relations

Christopher Stevo

+1 (212) 733-0437

Christopher.Stevo@pfizer.com

BioNTech:

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

+49 (0)6131 9084 1513

Media@biontech.de

Investor Relations

Sylke Maas, Ph.D.

+49 (0)6131 9084 1074

Investors@biontech.de