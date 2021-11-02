Decklar Resources Inc. announces final completion operations for the Oza-1 well re-entry. Completion operations have now concluded at the Oza-1 well. The final completion has been installed in the Oza-1 well, which has a single 2 78 inch tubing string, with a selective zone sliding sleeve configuration. This design will initially be configured to allow for production from the L2.6 sand, which as previously announced …

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the “Company” or “Decklar”) announces final completion operations for the Oza-1 well re-entry.

Completion operations have now concluded at the Oza-1 well. The final completion has been installed in the Oza-1 well, which has a single 2 7/8 inch tubing string, with a selective zone sliding sleeve configuration. This design will initially be configured to allow for production from the L2.6 sand, which as previously announced had tested at a stabilized flow rate of 2,463 barrels of oil per day of 22 degree API sweet crude oil on a 32/64 inch choke setting and flowing tubing head pressure of 450 psig over the testing period with less than 0.05% basic sediment and water and no gas production.

Logistics and export activities for the Oza-1 well are being finalized, at which point, the well will commence commercial oil production.

Duncan Blount, CEO of Decklar Resources, remarked “This marks an exciting milestone for the company as we complete the Oza-1 well. This is the first of several re-entry wells and development wells that we plan to develop at Oza, as well as at our other fields across the Niger Delta.”

The Company is currently evaluating the next phase of development drilling activities at the Oza Field.

