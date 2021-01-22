Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire January 22, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. a technology company and world-leader in creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions today announced that it has been made aware of and was requested by the OTC Markets Group Inc. to comment on recent third party promotional activity concerning its common stock. On January 20, 2021, OTC Markets furnished …

Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire January 22, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG ) ( OTC:GPHBF) a technology company and world-leader in creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions today announced that it has been made aware of and was requested by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (“ OTC Markets ”) to comment on recent third party promotional activity concerning its common stock. On January 20, 2021, OTC Markets furnished G6 with a copy of an article published on January 19, 2021, by an entity known as the National Inflation Association (the “ Article ”). The Company was unaware of the existence and contents of this article until receiving a copy of it yesterday.

In response to this request, and after conducting an internal inquiry of management, the Company can confirm that none of its officers, directors or control persons were involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation or distribution of promotional materials; nor were they asked to provide or did provide any editorial content. Further, the Company contacted its relevant third-party service providers and can also confirm that none of these organizations were involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation or distribution of promotional materials; nor were they asked to provide or did provide any editorial content. Also pursuant to OTC Markets’ request, after inquiry of its management, officers, directors, controlling shareholders and third-party service providers, G6 can confirm that no securities of the Company have been purchased or sold by any of these parties within the past 90 days.

The Article appears to contain factual information from G6’s website and filings on SEDAR. However, it also made statements concerning the upside potential of the Company’s stock in the near future. These statements do not come from management and were never reviewed or evaluated by management . Investors interested in G6 can evaluate their decisions based on filings on SEDAR and other materials issued directly by the Company; no other statements reflect company views.

In the last 12 months, the Company has only engaged Investing News Network / Dig Media Inc. for investor marketing and lead generation services, and Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc. to provide investor relations, capital markets and corporate development advisory services. Finally, the Company can confirm that it has not issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company and world-leader in creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. The Company is strategically focused on serving the global air filtration and purification market with new products to meet growing demand. G6 also sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to 3D printing materials, conductive epoxies, fine chemicals, high performance composites and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of three granted patents, three provisional patents and five patent applications filed. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Located in Ronkonkoma, New York, its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility is equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

– Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy TM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com – Fine Chemicals: ChemApproach is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of unique chemical building blocks, which can be found at chemapproach.com – R&D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at Graphene-Supermarket.com



This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. F orward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company’s expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the risks associated with outstanding litigation, if any; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Albeit the operation of newly suggested products are based on strong scientific evidence, the Company cannot guarantee the performance parameters of the new products and their efficiency against the specific microbes including all types of viruses and bacteria until testing is completed. Further, the Company can not guarantee any outcomes of such testing.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

