Inaugural Hashoff 2.0 Campaign to Expand Key Sports Gaming Client, with a Focus on Growing New NFT Sports Collectible Blockchain Market

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) reports that its subsidiary Hashoff LLC has signed a new $400,000 software licensing and social media marketing agreement, directly with a Nasdaq listed global leader in the online sports gaming sector.

DGTL’s Nasdaq listed client is a global sports and gaming brand with a market capital in excess of $30 Billion. This top gaming brand allows users to bet on sports contests in the top major professional leagues around the world including, MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, PGA, UEFA Champions, NASCAR, Mixed Martial Arts, etc.

The two-pronged national campaign contract will first leverage Hashoff 2.0’s #IAM Search and Discovery product to build targeted social creator talent benches, on a state-by-state basis, across the USA. Select creators will then be engaged to develop regional awareness of the client brand within the key states in which sports gaming has recently been legalized. Creators will then be moved into Hashoff 2.0’s #CreateMarketplace product to develop multimedia creative for use in both paid and owned media, providing this Nasdaq listed client with new, and original, image, audio, text and video content.

The contract then calls for Hashoff 2.0 creators to build global awareness of the client’s new NFT sports collectible marketplace[i]. NFTs are increasingly being used for digital sports memorabilia. The NFT sports collectibles market is on the rise (e.g. Christie’s record $89 million sale of an artwork by a digital artist Mike Winkelman (i.e. “Beeple”).[ii]

This new $400,000 campaign contract announcement joins recent reports of new key accounts in cryptocurrency, the APAC market (airline), as well as CPG with the signing of the third largest producer and distributor in distilled brands. DGTL anticipates continued key account and revenue growth from the successful rollout of Hashoff 2.0 later this fall.

Managing Director of Hashoff, Charlie Thomas, reports “We are thrilled to continue to expand and deepen our relationship with this global leading sports gaming company. Our global sports gaming clients have requested that we help their brand win in key markets, and we continue to answer that call with high impact campaigns, such as the success from past campaigns at the 2021 NCAA March Madness and PGA Masters.”

This is the first campaign for Hashoff’s new version 2.0 software which was recently developed and re-launched as a fully self-service SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform. Hashoff 2.0 is also now fully enabled for top video based social applications (i.e. TikTok, YouTube, etc.) and is also now the first CMS of its kind that is fully enabled to convert social media content into programmatic web advertisements for distribution to any screen-based digital media format (e.g. digital signage and DSP web ad auction markets).

Hashoff 2.0 combined with DGTL’s prospective acquisition of Engagement Labs (TotalSocial) is a full-service enterprise level social media solutions platform, providing social content, measurement and distribution for global brands and advertising agencies.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized B2B enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is actively building a portfolio of self-service software powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the categories of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL”, the OTCQB as “DGTHF”, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “A2QB0L”.

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff LLC owns an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) platform built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff empowers global brands by identifying, scoring, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for global brand marketing campaigns.

Hashoff’s flagship software version 2.0 has recently been re-launched as a self -service software platform now fully enabled for top video applications (e.g., TikTok, YouTube) and as the first CMS of its kinds to convert social media posts to programmatic web advertisements for distribution on any screen-based digital media format. Hashoff 2.0 is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to a global creator database of over 1 billion freelance social content creators.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Currency.com, Syneos Health, American Nurses Federation, Nestle, Post Holdings Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Novartis, etc.[iv]

Learn more by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/technology.

