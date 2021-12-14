FDA clearance expands use of the INVOS™ 7100 system, helping clinicians better monitor organ-specific oxygen levels and identify warnings signs for neonates and children earlier - Medtronic plc a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510 clearance for its INVOS™ 7100 cerebralsomatic oximetry system for children from birth through age 18. ...