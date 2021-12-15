Life Science News Investing News
Medtronic plc today announced it received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 9 for the company's Northridge, California facility, the headquarters for its Diabetes Business . The warning letter was issued following an inspection that concluded in July 2021 related to recalls of the MiniMed™ 600 series insulin infusion pump, and a remote controller device for MiniMed™ 508 and ...

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced it received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 9 for the company's Northridge, California facility, the headquarters for its Diabetes Business . The warning letter was issued following an inspection that concluded in July 2021 related to recalls of the MiniMed™ 600 series insulin infusion pump, and a remote controller device for MiniMed™ 508 and Paradigm™ pumps.

The warning letter focuses on the inadequacy of specific medical device quality system requirements at the Northridge facility in the areas of risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events.

"We are committed to fully resolving all observations as effectively and quickly as possible. Nothing is more important to us than providing the highest quality products to people living with diabetes," said Sean Salmon , executive vice president and president of the Diabetes business at Medtronic.

To ensure the most effective response to the warning letter, Medtronic will apply resources from across the company and utilize external experts. The company is implementing a range of corrective actions and process improvements related to the observations, and will continue reviewing these actions with the FDA.

Medtronic is not recommending any action by patients or their healthcare providers as a result of this warning letter.

"Every day millions of people living with diabetes around the world rely on the innovations we deliver, and Medtronic remains deeply committed to ensuring their safety and well-being," said Salmon.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Pamela Reese

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-818-576-3398

+1-763-505-4626

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-diabetes-receives-fda-warning-letter-301445170.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic MDT Medical Device Investing
MDT
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

Keep reading... Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Medtronic selected Cloud DX for virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions in exclusive corporate agreement

Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to patients across Canada . This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canadian client base, which is spread across Canada. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health TM platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada .

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2021.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
The AGM of the Company is scheduled for 10am MDT September 16, 2021. The meeting will be virtual in nature and all shareholders are encouraged to attend. To attend the AGM, please use the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11461

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic Announces Commercial Launch of the IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon in Japan

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced full commercial launch of the IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) in Japan. The news follows the completion of a post-market clinical trial, which enrolled 300 subjects.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

Virtua Health and Medtronic Share Plans to Reimagine Traditional Health Care Models

Virtua Health and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announce a five-year partnership focused on improving delivery of quality care for residents of South Jersey, particularly those who reside in underserved communities or face systemic barriers to care. Medtronic LABS, an independent impact-focused organization funded by Medtronic plc, will simultaneously launch a separate pilot collaboration with the Cherry Hill Free Clinic and Virtua to address care and food access for people with chronic conditions the first U.S.-based initiative for Medtronic LABS.

"I truly believe technology is the path forward to improving human welfare," said Geoff Martha , Chairman and CEO of Medtronic. "This new partnership and collaboration demonstrate the opportunity to use technology to tackle health challenges in a localized, grassroots way. By taking a data-informed approach, we can help improve access and outcomes for patients with chronic conditions in southern New Jersey ."

Keep reading... Show less

Johnson & Johnson Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for a Booster Shot of its COVID-19 Vaccine

CHMP recommendation based on data showing a booster (second shot) of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine increased protection to 75 percent against symptomatic COVID-19 infection globally

Data also demonstrated 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19, at least 14 days post-booster vaccination

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic INVOS 7100 Cerebral/Somatic Oximetry System receives 510 clearance for pediatric indications

FDA clearance expands use of the INVOS™ 7100 system, helping clinicians better monitor organ-specific oxygen levels and identify warnings signs for neonates and children earlier

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for its INVOS™ 7100 cerebralsomatic oximetry system for children from birth through age 18. The INVOS system picks up key signals to inform time-critical decisions by pediatric clinicians related to hemodynamic management, ventilation, and resuscitation for premature infants, neonates, children, and other patients treated by pediatric clinicians.

Keep reading... Show less

New study finds procedures treating spinal fractures associated with reduction in opioid use and decreased payer costs

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the results of a study published in Osteoporosis International that demonstrate a decrease, and in some cases elimination of oral opioids, and decrease in payer costs following balloon kyphoplasty (BKP) or vertebroplasty (VP) procedures in patients suffering from spinal fractures, known as vertebral compression fractures (VCF). 1 This study, sponsored by Medtronic, is the first published study to evaluate the effect of BKP and VP on opioid reduction as a primary outcome.

An estimated 800,000 VCFs occur in the United States every year.2 They are associated with debilitating pain, spinal deformity, increased mortality, and increased healthcare-resource utilization in elderly patients. 3-5 VCFs are often treated with conservative medical management (CMM), including bed rest, back bracing, and prescription oral opioids. These treatments have been shown in clinical studies to have limited effectiveness in reducing pain and improving function long-term compared to interventional treatments like BKP and VP. 6-10

Keep reading... Show less

Abbott Names Robert B. Ford Chairman of the Board; Miles D. White to Retire as Executive Chairman

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Chief Executive Officer Robert B. Ford as Chairman of the Board, effective today. Miles D. White executive chairman and former CEO, will step down from the Abbott Board effective today and will retire after a remarkable 38-year career with the Company.

"We're grateful for Miles' leadership and his exceptional work to transform Abbott into the leading health technology company that it is today," said William A. Osborn , lead director and chair of the Nominations and Governance committee. "Robert has continued to strengthen Abbott's position by advancing our industry-leading pipeline while managing the Company's significant contributions during the pandemic."

Keep reading... Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter Results

- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday January 25 th to review fourth-quarter results. Joaquin Duato incoming Chief Executive Officer, Joseph J. Wolk Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News