Medtronic Recognized for its Commitment to Promoting Environmental Stewardship

Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) — the world’s largest medical technology, services, and solutions company — has been named on the 2021 list of Canada’s Greenest Employers.

This Mediacorp award recognizes leading companies across the nation that create and embody a culture of environmental awareness within their organizations. From developing environmental initiatives to reducing the company’s environmental footprint and advocating for active employee engagement, the focus on environmental sustainability is embedded in the culture and identity of Medtronic Canada.

One tenet of the company’s Mission speaks to maintaining good citizenship as a company, and listening to employees is ingrained in its culture. “Our senior leadership team endorses green practices,” said Neil Fraser , president of Medtronic Canada, “not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s also what our employees want.”

Under the guidance of Surinder Sehdev , senior manager of Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability in Canada , Medtronic has undertaken a number of environmental initiatives, both as a company and as a collective of employees.

As a founding member of the Canadian Coalition for Green Health Care, Medtronic supports the integration of environmentally responsible practices in the field of healthcare. For example, Medtronic takes complete ownership of its medical devices until explantation from the patients, when the company ensures proper disposal or recycling of parts such as batteries or precious metals. Approximately 10,000 Medtronic medical devices are recycled each year in Canada .

Medtronic also partners with community organizations, such as the Ontario Electronic Stewardships program to boost recycling of electronics in company offices and surrounding communities.

In 2009, Medtronic’s new Brampton head office opened with a LEED Silver energy and environmental designation – the first Medtronic office globally to be certified. The building also has a reflective roof to reduce cooling loads, high efficiency LED lighting, non toxic interiors and a living wall of moss at the entrance.

Other corporate initiatives include preferential parking for employees driving electric and hybrid cars, tree planting through the Quality Begins with Me program, provision of additional points for RFP respondents with environmental sustainability programs as part of the procurement process.

“We’re doing our best to be stewards for the environment,” said Mr. Sehdev. “The expense is high, but the environmental value is greater. The return on our investment in sustainability supports our Mission.”

In 2021, Medtronic has also been recognized by Forbes as one of Canada’s Best Employers and ranked among Canada’s Top 50 Employers and Best Workplaces for Women . In 2020, Canada’s Top 100 Employers and the GTA’s top employers by Mediacorp. It was also ranked one of Canada’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare , one of the Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness in Canada , and one of the Best Workplaces in Ontario by the Great Place to Work Institute of Canada .

Medtronic is the largest medical device employer in Canada , with over 1,100 employees. In 2020 alone, Medtronic innovation and technology benefitted 75 million people globally — that’s two people every second.

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Proudly serving Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC ( www.medtronic.ca ) is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, the world’s largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies — alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Serving physicians, hospitals, and patients across the country, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario , with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver , and a Medtronic Resource Centre in Surrey, BC . The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

