Data on the Company’s Holistic Portfolio Will Include Real-World Data on MiniMed™ 780G System and New Data on Medtronic Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems and Extended-Wear Infusion Set

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced its virtual participation at the 14th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), taking place June 2-5, 2021 . Medtronic will showcase clinically meaningful outcomes associated with the company’s comprehensive product portfolio and future technologies, as well as customer-centric support and services provided in a remote environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, including onboarding and training for healthcare providers and patients.

Scientific Presentations

The following poster and oral scientific data presentations represent the work of Medtronic employees and independent investigators using Medtronic devices in their research. Poster presentations will be available to all attendees for viewing with an option to query presenters throughout the conference.

MiniMed™ 780G System Poster Presentations

“Cost-effectiveness of MiniMed™ 780G versus multiple daily injections with intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring in individuals with type 1 diabetes in Austria ” – oral presentation by Ohad Cohen , M.D. on Wednesday, June 2 at 1:20 p.m. CT ( 20:20 CET ).

” – oral presentation by , M.D. on at ( ). “Early glycemic effects among Pediatric (7-17 years) and Adult (18-75 years) Participants in the MiniMed™ Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) System Pivotal Trial” – oral presentation by John Shin , Ph.D., MBA, on Friday, June 4 at 10:45 a.m. CT ( 17:45 CET ).

, Ph.D., MBA, on at ( ). “Real-world outcomes of the first 1,000 users of the MiniMed™ 780G system” – oral presentation by Ohad Cohen , M.D. on Friday, June 4 from 1:30 p.m. CT ( 20:30 CET ).

, M.D. on from ( ). “Cost-effectiveness analysis of the MiniMed™ 780G system versus multiple daily injections with intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring in individuals with type 1 diabetes in Sweden ” – poster presentation by Ohad Cohen , M.D.

” – poster presentation by , M.D. “Real-world performance of the MiniMed™ 780G system: Impact of initiating automated basal and bolus corrections” – poster presentation by Julien Da Silva , MSc.

Continuous Glucose Monitor

“Performance of the Guardian™ Sensor (3) Continuous Glucose Monitoring System with No Calibration” – oral presentation by Ron Brazg , M.D., FACE, on Wednesday, June 2 at 12:15 p.m. CT ( 19:15 CET ).

Extended Wear Infusion Set Poster Presentations

“Feasibility clinical study assessing the compatibility of Fiasp® insulin with Medtronic Extended Wear Infusion Set” – oral presentation by Amir Tirosh , Ph.D., M.D., on Thursday, June 3 at 2:10 p.m. CT ( 21:10 CET ).

, Ph.D., M.D., on at ( ). “Fiasp® Insulin Stability in Closed-Loop Insulin Pumps and the Extended Wear Infusion Set” – poster presentation by Jenny Fusselman , MSc.

, MSc. “The Medtronic Extended Wear Infusion Set: Determining mechanisms of action” – poster presentation by Sarnath Chattaraj, Ph.D., senior research director, Medtronic.

Automated Insulin Pump System Poster Presentations

“Cost-effectiveness analysis of the MiniMed™ 670G versus multiple daily injections with intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring in individuals with type 1 diabetes in the Netherlands ” – oral presentation by Erik Serné, M.D., Ph.D., on Wednesday, June 2 at 2 p.m. CT ( 21:00 CET ).

” – oral presentation by Erik Serné, M.D., Ph.D., on at ( ). “A feasibility study assessing an “I-am-Eating” meal-bolus option for a closed-loop system which eliminates carbohydrate counting” – poster presentation by Amir Tirosh , Ph.D., M.D.

, Ph.D., M.D. “1-year sustainability of real-world MiniMed™ 670G system outcomes in Europe ” – poster presentation by Julien Da Silva , MSc.

” – poster presentation by , MSc. “Algorithm-driven personalized insulin delivery: Insights from real-world use and performance of the MiniMed™ 670G system in Europe ” – poster presentation by Ohad Cohen , M.D.

” – poster presentation by , M.D. “Real-world performance of the MiniMed™ 670G system across Europe and in South Africa ” – poster presentation by Julien Da Silva , MSc.

Smart Insulin Pens

“Device and feature utilization in new InPen™ smart insulin pen users who received virtual support” – poster presentation by Madison B. Smith , Ph.D., R.N.

Other

“Older adults with type 1 diabetes: Glucose outcomes with technology and education” – poster presentation by Sybil McAuley , MBBS, Ph.D., FRACP.

Medtronic Sponsored Events

The following symposium and three workshops will feature detailed clinical trial data and discussions with Medtronic and independent speakers. Details are as follows:

“MiniMed™ 780G System: Improving Clinical Outcomes while Reducing Diabetes Management Burden” chaired by Chantal Mathieu , M.D., Ph.D. on Wednesday, June 2 , 10:00-11:30 a.m. CT ( 17:00-18:30 CET ). Panelist and data to be presented will include:

Chantal Mathieu, M.D., Ph.D. The Role of Technology in Type 1 Diabetes Beyond the Pandemic Ohad Cohen, M.D., director, medical affairs, Medtronic The MiniMed™ 780G System: Real-Word Evidence from the First 4,000 Users Goran Petrovski, M.D., MSc, Ph.D. From MDI Therapy to Automated Insulin Delivery Systems: Clinical Evidence Bruce A. Buckingham, M.D. Innovation in Infusion Sets: Extending the Wear for a Better Experience David Dunleavy, vice president, portfolio management, Medtronic Looking Toward the Future: Next Steps in the Advancement of Closing the Loop

“Remote Onboarding of Advanced Technology” chaired by Ohad Cohen , M.D. and Giovanni Annuzzi , M.D. on Thursday, June 3 , 10:15 – 11:45 a.m. CT ( 17:15-18:45 CET ). Panelist and speakers to include:

Giovanni Annuzzi, M.D. The Remote Onboarding Program: A Physician Point of View Lutgarda Bozzetto, M.D., Ph.D. Outcomes Achieved with Remote Onboarding Ohad Cohen, M.D. Lutgarda Bozzetto, M.D., Ph.D. Mauro Cammarosano, senior training therapy specialist, Medtronic Opportunities and Challenges of a Remote Onboarding Natalie García Heil, patient onboarding program manager, Medtronic Remote Onboarding: Tools, Resources and Patients’ Feedback Rainer Strassburger-Lausen, senior education program manager, Medtronic Practical Session 1: Preparation of A Remote Training Rainer Strassburger-Lausen Practical Session 2: Using MiniMed™ 780G Virtual Demonstration in Remote Training

“How Smart Insulin Pens in Combination with CGM Insights can Improve Diabetes Management” chaired by Janice MacLeod , M.A., R.D., CDCES, FADCES, head of clinical advocacy, professional affairs and clinical education, Medtronic, on Thursday, June 3 , 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. CT ( 20:30-21:30 CET ). Panelist and speakers to include:

Andrew Rhinehart, M.D., senior medical director, Medtronic Real World Evidence Review Janice MacLeod Introducing the Smart Insulin Pen Device Janice MacLeod Introducing the Integrated Smart Diabetes Management App Anders Carlson, M.D. Introducing Smart MDI Therapy and Overview of the Integrated Insights by InPen™ Data Reports

“Successfully Initiating MiniMed™ 780G System: A Structured 10-Days Protocol” chaired by Ohad Cohen , M.D. on Friday, June 4 , 10:15 – 11:45 a.m. CT ( 17:15-18:45 CET ). Dr. Cohen will speak with Goran Petrovski , M.D., MSc, Ph.D. about the 10-Days Initiation Program and Clinical Evidence of MiniMed™ 780G System and practical cases.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

