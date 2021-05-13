– Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that it has appointed A. Shane Sanders to its Board of Directors and to its Audit Committee. This addition expands the size of Danaher’s Board from twelve to thirteen members.

Mr. Sanders is currently Senior Vice President of Business Transformation at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). Since joining Verizon in 1997, he has served in a series of progressively more responsible leadership positions including as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance from 2015 to 2020. Prior to joining Verizon, Mr. Sanders served in various finance roles at Hallmark Cards, Inc. and Safelite Glass Corporation, and began his career at Grant Thornton in 1984.

Mr. Sanders earned his B.S. in Accounting from Oklahoma City University and his M.B.A. from Rockhurst University , and he is a Certified Public Accountant.

Steven M. Rales, Chairman of the Board of Danaher Corporation, said “We are very pleased to welcome Shane to the Danaher Board of Directors. His extensive leadership experience in corporate finance over the last twenty-five years will be a tremendous asset to our Board and to Danaher as we strive to build sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

