Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing

- January 19th, 2021

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the December 2020 Quarterly Production Report on Wednesday 27 January 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a webcast briefing at 10.30am AEST (Brisbane time), 11.30am AEDT (SydneyMelbourne time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

