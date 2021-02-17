Lithium

Investing News
.

Orocobre Limited 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing

- February 16th, 2021

Orocobre Limited will release the 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Results on Friday 26 February 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:30am AEST 11.30am AEDT . The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast. An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be …

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Results on Friday 26 February 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:30am AEST (Brisbane time), 11.30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

Neil Kaplan
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Market Outlook Cover

Lithium Outlook 2021

  
Exclusive interviews looking forward for lithium and lithium stocks.
 

Get the latest Lithium Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Lithium Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Lithium Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Top Australian Lithium Stocks
Australia’s Key EV Potential Beyond Elon Musk and Tesla
6 Top Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2020
Lake Resources’ Kachi Lithium Project to Cost US$544 Million

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

×