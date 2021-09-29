CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change – Glenbriar Technologies Inc./Love Pharma Inc.
Le 29 septembreSeptember 2021) Love Pharma Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (GTI.X), has been approved for listing.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Love Pharma Inc., is a specialized health and wellness company offering pharmaceutical and therapeutic products with proven technologies for which it has the exclusive rights to produce, package and sell thoughout Europe, North America and the United Kingdom. Many of the products are market-ready, with proven history of significant sales. The Company is focused on the global sexual wellness and enhancement market.
Love Pharma Inc., l’émetteur résultant d’un changement fondamental de Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (GTI.X), a été approuvé pour inscription.
Les documents de cotation et d’information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Love Pharma Inc. est une société spécialisée dans la santé et le bien-être offrant des produits pharmaceutiques et thérapeutiques dotés de technologies éprouvées pour lesquelles elle détient les droits exclusifs de production, d’emballage et de vente en Europe, en Amérique du Nord et au Royaume-Uni. De nombreux produits sont prêts à être commercialisés, avec des antécédents avérés de ventes importantes. La Société se concentre sur le marché mondial du bien-être et de l’amélioration sexuelle.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Love Pharma Inc.
|Security Type/Titre:
|
Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|LUV
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|314 919 945
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|73 626 130
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Life Sciences/Sciences Biologiques
|CUSIP :
|547153 10 6
|ISIN :
|CA 547153 10 6 4
|Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN:
|377904107/CA3779041076
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|1000
|Consolidation:
|1 New for 2 Old /1 nouveau pour 2 ancien
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|Le 30 septembre/September 2021
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier:
|Le 30 septembre/September
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|Odyssey Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LUV. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
