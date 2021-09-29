Le 29 septembreSeptember 2021) Love Pharma Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Glenbriar Technologies Inc. has been approved for listing. Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date. Love Pharma Inc., is a specialized health and wellness company offering pharmaceutical and therapeutic products with proven technologies for which it has the exclusive rights to produce, …

Le 29 septembreSeptember 2021) Love Pharma Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (GTI.X), has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Love Pharma Inc., is a specialized health and wellness company offering pharmaceutical and therapeutic products with proven technologies for which it has the exclusive rights to produce, package and sell thoughout Europe, North America and the United Kingdom. Many of the products are market-ready, with proven history of significant sales. The Company is focused on the global sexual wellness and enhancement market.

Love Pharma Inc., l’émetteur résultant d’un changement fondamental de Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (GTI.X), a été approuvé pour inscription.

Les documents de cotation et d’information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Love Pharma Inc. est une société spécialisée dans la santé et le bien-être offrant des produits pharmaceutiques et thérapeutiques dotés de technologies éprouvées pour lesquelles elle détient les droits exclusifs de production, d’emballage et de vente en Europe, en Amérique du Nord et au Royaume-Uni. De nombreux produits sont prêts à être commercialisés, avec des antécédents avérés de ventes importantes. La Société se concentre sur le marché mondial du bien-être et de l’amélioration sexuelle.

Issuer/Émetteur: Love Pharma Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LUV Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 314 919 945 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 73 626 130 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences Biologiques CUSIP : 547153 10 6 ISIN : CA 547153 10 6 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN: 377904107/CA3779041076 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Consolidation: 1 New for 2 Old /1 nouveau pour 2 ancien Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 30 septembre/September 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier: Le 30 septembre/September Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LUV. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com