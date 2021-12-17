Precious Metals Investing News
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTDG Gold Corp has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement as announced on November 10, and December 13, 2021, through the issuance of 641,000 units at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 3,334,000 flow-through units at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$2,154,200 . Each NFT ...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as announced on November 10, and December 13, 2021, through the issuance of 641,000 units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 3,334,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$2,154,200 (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date

The Company paid C$108,780 and issued 185,455 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") in satisfaction of commissions and finder's fees on the Offering.

The Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and a day hold period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to commission an independent estimation of the mineral resource at the Company's Shasta project, ongoing general exploration at the Company's Toodoggone projects and working capital.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG currently has 74,842,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:
TDG Gold Corp.,
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "ambition", "estimate", "concluded", "offers", "objective", "may", "will", "should", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project (the "Project"), the completion of the Offering, the intended uses of the proceeds of the Offering, regulatory acceptance of the Acquisition, the SR Offering and the Offering, and the potential development of the Project and the Company's existing mineral properties, including the completion of feasibility studies or the making of production decisions in respect thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the completion of other conditions precedent to the Acquisition, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of equity financing markets, and results of future exploration activities by the Company. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678224/TDG-Gold-Corp-Closes-21M-Tranche-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TDG Gold TSXV:TDG Gold Investing
TDG:CA
TDG Gold Corp. Samples up to 8.22 g/t Gold at Shasta Creek Zone Pit, Toodoggone, BC

TDG Gold Corp. Samples up to 8.22 g/t Gold at Shasta Creek Zone Pit, Toodoggone, BC

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report the preliminary assay results from sampling of its former producing Shasta Creek Zone Pit, located at the southeast corner of the Baker-Shasta project, Toodoggone, B.C

Assay results from chip samples within the exposed Creek Zone Pit of the Shasta deposit further demonstrate that the mineralized halo surrounding higher grade pods of quartz carbonate breccia was left unmined. Chip samples were taken along approximately 37 metres ("m") of the stockwork body at regular intervals. The samples are not representative of true width of the breccia body. Chip sample results include up to 8.22 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") with 2 g/t silver ("Ag"), and 4.23 g/t Au with 123 g/t Ag - see Table 1 below for chip sample highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ("m") diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes at the Drybrough target located on its Oxide Peak earn-in project to the north of TDG's former producing Baker mine. Samples from the Shasta drilling have been submitted to SGS Canada for analysis with final results expected to be received between January and February 2022. Other work completed included sampling and mapping at TDG's Mets and Baker mining leases and an airborne magnetic survey at TDG's Bot property located further to the north. Results have now been received for the sampling and survey work and are being compiled by TDG's technical team. TDG would like to thank its community and business partners for their support during the 2021 field season, in particular Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, Sasuchan LP and Falkirk Environmental Consultants. The Baker camp will be maintained in readiness for TDG's 2022 field program which may resume as soon as early spring 2022

Shasta

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Private Placement Update

TDG Gold Corp. Private Placement Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All currencies are shown in Canadian dollars (C$) unless otherwise stated.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Prepares To Drill Drybrough Target on Oxide Peak, Toodoggone District, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Prepares To Drill Drybrough Target on Oxide Peak, Toodoggone District, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has received the exploration permit to drill its Drybrough target located north of TDG's former producing Baker mine in the historical "Toodoggone Production Corridor". Drybrough is a geophysical target that appears to be on strike to the 10 sq.km Baker "alteration zone" and is located on TDG's Oxide Peak earn-in property. A multi-year exploration permit for Oxide Peak was received after a consultation process that began in early June 2021 involving government, First Nations communities and their representatives. TDG thanks all stakeholders for their involvement and support

TDG's aim is to complete a minimum of 1,000 metres of diamond drilling at Drybrough as a key part of fulfilling its 2021 exploration obligations under its earn-in agreement for Oxide Peak (see TDG news release of December 23, 2019). TDG's camp at Baker is fully winterized and the Drybrough target is located approximately 3.5 kilometres ("km") to the northeast (Figure 1) with access via land or helicopter. Drilling is scheduled to take place within the next 2-3 weeks, subject to weather and safety considerations.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Continues to Intersect Significant Thicknesses of Mineralization at Its Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, BC

TDG Gold Corp. Continues to Intersect Significant Thicknesses of Mineralization at Its Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, BC

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide a second update on the ongoing resource definition drilling underway at its Shasta gold-silver project, located in the 'Toodoggone Production Corridor' of north-central British Columbia

Following the exploration update provided on September 28, 2021, wherein TDG reported intercepts of up to 70 metres ("m") of quartz breccia and stockwork veining at its Shasta project, the ongoing drill program continues to intersect significant thicknesses of quartz breccia and stockwork-composite style veining, mineralogically comparable to historically mined material. These intercepts support the geological model prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services ("Moose Mountain") that is being used to direct the drill campaign; however, the quartz veining/stockworking appears to continue deeper than predicted and well below the pit outline used to limit the geologic potential estimate announced May 5, 2021. Assay results are pending, with assay laboratories taking significantly longer than typical to process submitted samples due to significant backlogs. First drill core assays are expected by the end of 2021, and final assays in the first quarter of 2022. It is therefore too early to confirm if the deeper mineralization encountered will contribute to the pit-constrained mineral resource estimate being prepared by Moose Mountain and targeted for publication by TDG by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Closes C$5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Closes C$5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has completed its previously announced brokered private placement. Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 10,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") of the Company were sold at a price of C$0.50 per Flow-Through Share (the "Offer Price") for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Desjardins Capital Markets acted as sole bookrunner and agent (the "Agent").

" I am so proud of Puma's excellent and dedicated work on the Williams Brook property this year. Our discovery hole at the Lynx gold zone of the O'Neil Gold Trend was outstanding. I expect to continue to provide positive results in 2022 following this successful C$5.0 million raise where proceeds will be allocated to pursuing further exploratory work. With a robust exploration budget, Puma is set to advance the Williams Brook Project in 2022 with the launch of a 10,000-meter drilling campaign early in the new year," notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration. "I want to personally thank Desjardins Capital Markets for their support and assistance in successfully closing our private placement. Their commitment to Puma has been exceptional, " added Marcel Robillard.

Keep reading... Show less
Freegold Provides Year-End Update

Freegold Provides Year-End Update

  • 70% of Holes still to be reported – 48 holes
  • Visible gold noted in several holes
  • Over 38,000 meters of drilling at Golden Summit
  • Updated Mineral Resource to be completed in 2022
  • 3,400 meters of drilling completed at Shorty Creek

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to provide a summary of its 2021 activities. This year was a continuation of a program that began in 2020 looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization. It has been a very successful program. The program has already intercepted more extensive and consistent higher-grade mineralization than any previous drill program on the project including numerous assays intervals over 30 gt Au. Golden Summit's mineralization is structurally complex, still making it challenging to connect the high-grade intersections into cohesive units, however, they will substantially boost the average grade for a bulk mineable project, well above our historic 0.69 gpT resource grade average. Freegold and most North American explorers experienced frustratingly long delays at the assay labs. Mineralization at Golden Summit is not necessarily visually obvious however with an over 90% hit rate in holes reported we are very pleased with our targeting efforts which continue to confirm our interpretation. Looking forward, with more than 70% of the drill holes from the 2021 program still to be reported and the already demonstrated success of the 2021 program, Management believes 2022 will be an exciting year for Freegold.

Over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 48 holes. Drilling for the year just concluded and is expected to resume in early February. Drilling will continue to focus on further expanding and defining the higher-grade Cleary Vein System (CVS). Cutting and sampling will continue over the winter break to expedite results as quickly as possible.

Keep reading... Show less
Gold79 Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Gold79 Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $1,293,704 with the issuance of a total of 21,561,733 units at $0.06 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant. A total of 10,780,866 warrants were issued entitling the holders to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share until December 15, 2024.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Closes Private Placement, Total Proceeds of $1,006,205.05

Marvel Closes Private Placement, Total Proceeds of $1,006,205.05

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its second tranche of the non-brokered private placement dated November 24th,2021. The second tranche consists of aggregate gross proceeds of $98,125 by issuing an additional 853,261 Non-Flow-Through units at a price of $0.115 per unit. Each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date

Finders' fees totaling $1,050 will be paid in connection with the Second tranche offering in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Announces Effective Date For Spin Out of Fabled Copper

Fabled Announces Effective Date For Spin Out of Fabled Copper

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce the effective date for the previously announced spin-out of its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia, by way of distributing the shares it holds in its wholly owned subsidiary Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or "SpinCo") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement'). The Arrangement is expected to occur at 12:01 a.m. on December 21, 2021 (the "Effective Date

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of Fabled Silver (the "Old Fabled Silver Shares") at the Effective Date will receive one new common share of Fabled Silver (each, a "New Fabled Silver Share") and 1/5 of one SpinCo share (each, a "SpinCo Share"). The Old Fabled Silver Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at close of trading on December 20, 2021. The New Fabled Silver Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on December 21, 2021. The CUSIP numbers for the New Fabled Silver Shares and the SpinCo Shares will be 30317M304 and 30321D100, respectively.

Keep reading... Show less
Novo/GBM JV Commences Inaugural Malmsbury Gold Project Diamond Drilling Program

Novo/GBM JV Commences Inaugural Malmsbury Gold Project Diamond Drilling Program

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Commencement of >2,000 m diamond drilling program, testing multiple high-order gold targets at the 50%-owned Malmsbury Gold Project (" Malmsbury Project "), 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia
  • Drill targets defined through systematic exploration in 2021 including mapping with alteration vectoring, grid soil and rock chip sampling, historic drill core review/re-sampling and historic data compilation with 3D modelling
  • The Malmsbury Project is under-explored and highly structurally complex, with multiple orientations of high-grade gold mineralization and in excess of 1,500 historic workings and old trenching
  • Several target styles are present, including "Fosterville-type" anticline-fault related targets, large scale planar faults and fault breccias, "Woods Point-A1 style" intrusion-hosted orogenic gold targets and an intrusion-related gold (" IRG ") system
  • Drilling will target a shoot on the Leven Star trend where historic reverse circulation (RC) drilling intersected 7 m @ 4.84 g/t Au (LSCR014) including 3m @ 9.38 g/t Au from 54 m and 4.1 m @ 13.1 g/t Au from 66.3 m (LSDDH08) 1 . These historical results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Malmsbury Project
  • Within the most complex part of the system, drilling will also target a highly altered gold-mineralized Devonian monzogranite which is rare in Victoria and outcrops over 340 m strike and 40 m width
  • Forward work program includes a further second phase of drilling in 2022, 2D/3D induced polarization (" IP ") to define disseminated sulphide haloes around various gold targets, further expansion of systematic soil geochemistry, mapping, and rock chip sampling

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise that drilling has recently commenced ( Figure 1 ) on a number of high-priority gold targets ( Figure 2 ) at the Malmsbury Project (RL6587), approximately 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine. Targeting has relied on significant exploration work conducted by the NovoGBM team throughout 2021, including detailed 1:500 scale mapping, rock chip and grid soil sampling, 3D modelling and an airborne FALCON ® gravity survey.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News