Brossard, Quebec – TheNewswire – August 20 2021 Goldeneye Resources Corp (TSXV:GOE) announces that Windfall Geotek (TSXV:WIN ) ( OTC:WINKF ) ( FSE:L7C2) a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector will be providing it’s Artificial Intelligence Targeting Technology for three project’s Goldeneye has acquired in Newfoundland. The GRUBE East (Gander River Ultramafic Belt East) is immediately to the East and borders the Claims of New Found Gold Corp (TSX.V:NFG) approximately 20km south-east of the Keats Zone. Windfall Geotek will also work with Goldeneye Resources Corp on their prospective Roberts Arm & Grand River Properties. The Projects are located in the province of Newfoundland and cumulatively encompass a land area of approximately 148 Km² (~14,800 Ha).

Property Details

– The GRUBE Project is contiguous to the eastern side of New Found Gold’s (TSX.V:NFG) Queensway Project, straddling the Gander River Ultramafic Belt (GRUB), which has the potential to be one of the main corridors for the transport of gold mineralization in the area. The project covers geological terrain that has the potential to host mineralization in secondary and tertiary structures following the presumed epizonal geological model at the Keats, Knob and Lotto Zones located 20 km to the North. – The Roberts Arm Project is host to a past producing Cu mine. Historical production data undocumented however ore dumps at the Project were estimated to contain ~4,430 tons at a grade of 0.92% Cu and 0.35 oz/t/Ag. The Project also has multiple historical grab samples with up to 2.27 g/t Au and 4.56% Cu. The Project is contiguous and surrounded by Leocor Gold’s (CSE:LECR) Western Exploit District Project. – The Grand Lake Gold Project hosts a historical high grade grab sample that assayed 1,234 g/t Au. It is also 7 km southwest of the Glover Island Project which is the host to a historical resource estimate of 4.5 million tonnes grading 1.7 g/t Au.

Deal Terms:

– 3 year service agreement for Windfall Geotek AI & Consulting services for a yearly cash payment – Windfall Geotek will retain the right to purchase a 0.5% NSR for $500,000 on the GRUBE Project – Additional 0.5% NSR for $1,000,000 within a 10 year window from the date of drilling the first AI target on the GRUBE Project

Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek commented: “We are excited to partner with the team at Goldeneye Resources again on their Newfoundland properties. Windfall Geotek intends to play a key role through our AI and Drone services in the development of this project alongside Goldeneye Resources. We believe in our technology and always want to structure deals that ensure we have skin in the projects alongside our partners, for the long run.”

Jack Bal, Chief Executive Officer of Goldeneye, commented: “We have worked hard to finalize this agreement with Windfall Geotek. Windfall Geotek’s AI technology has a 15 year track record of success and will be a signific ant exploration tool increasing our chance of early discovery while cutting time & costs. We are excited to work with Windfall Geotek on our GRUBE project in the Gander area of Newfoundland bordering claims owned by New Found Gold Corp.”



Figure 1 : Satellite Imagery of Gander, Newfoundland with Goldeneye Resources Corp Claims in red highlight & New Found Gold Corp Claims in orange.



Figure 2 : Regional Magnetic Survey with Goldeneye Resources Corp land claims in red outline & New Found Gold Corp land claims in orange outline.



Figure 3 : Windfall Geotek AI Target Generation Process

About Goldeneye Resources Corp.

Goldeneye is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploration of precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Goldeneye has signed definitive agreements with Unity Resources Inc. to acquire 100-per-cent interest in mineral claims known as the Roberts Arm, Grand Lake and Gander River Ultramafic Belt East (GRUBE) projects. The projects are located in the province of Newfoundland and cumulatively encompass a land area of approximately 148 square kilometres (approximately 14,800 hectares).

The Goldeneye has signed a definitive Agreement with Windfall Geotek for the The Corallen Lake property which lies less than 9 km northwest of the Red Lake Main Gold Trend and Hosts favorable geological units within the property boundary that have been proven in the Red Lake mining camp.

About Windfall Geotek – Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall is an Artificial Intelligence company that has been in business for over 15 years developing its proprietary CARDS analysis (AI) and data mining techniques. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed by Windfall are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. The Company’s objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority. Windfall has played a part in numerous past discoveries utilizing its methodology as described at: https://windfallgeotek.com/ .

