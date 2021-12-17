Precious Metals Investing News
Fortune Bay Corp. announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 1,040,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to its directors, officers, contractors and employees.  Directors and officers were awarded 700,000 of the Options which are exercisable at a price of $0.70 per share, expire on December 17, 2026 and vest over a three-year period. About ...

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 1,040,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to its directors, officers, contractors and employees.  Directors and officers were awarded 700,000 of the Options which are exercisable at a price of $0.70 per share, expire on December 17, 2026 and vest over a three-year period.

About Fortune Bay
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt : 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/17/c5208.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fortune Bay TSXV:FOR Gold Investing
FOR:CA
Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES 2022 EXPLORATION PLANS FOR ITS URANIUM AND GOLD PROJECTS IN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2022 exploration plans for its three 100% owned Projects located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). These include the Strike and Murmac (formerly Goldfields West) Uranium projects, and the Goldfields Gold project (collectively the "Projects"). The Projects are all located within 25 kilometres of Uranium City where the Company has established an operational base.

Overview of 2022 Exploration Plans:

Keep reading... Show less

Fortune Bay Announces Closing of $6,863,700 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) ( Frankfurt : 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,863,700 . The Company issued 4,669,231 units and 4,972,338 flow through shares.  Each unit was issued at a price of $0.65 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share for a period of two years.  The flow through shares were issued at a price of $0.77 per share.

Keep reading... Show less

Fortune Bay to Increase Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR) ( Frankfurt : 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to increase the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on November 1, 2021  to aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6,860,000 . The Company intends to issue 4,669,231 units and 4,972,338 flow through shares.  Each unit will be issued at a price of $0.65 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share for a period of two years.  The flow through shares will be issued at a price of $0.77 per share.

Keep reading... Show less

Fortune Bay to Complete Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) ( Frankfurt : 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to issue up to 3,076,923 units and up to 4,545,454 flow through shares.  Each unit will be issued at a price of $0.65 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share for a period of two years.  The flow through shares will be issued at a price of $0.77 per share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration and project development at Fortune Bay's Saskatchewan projects, and for general operating costs.

Keep reading... Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES ./

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FRE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed an over-subscribed previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,580,951 from the sale of 12,090,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of C$0.10 per FT Unit and 4,375,895 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.085 per Unit.

Keep reading... Show less

Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company ") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that a quarterly dividend payment for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021") of US$0.1875 per common share will be paid on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021. The Q4 2021 payment represents the 19th quarterly dividend payment made to shareholders following the Company's adoption of a dividend policy in March 2017. The Company's quarterly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. For Canadian shareholders, the US dollar dividend payment will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot price exchange rate on January 13, 2022, the day prior to the payment date.

At a special meeting of shareholders held on November 26, 2021, the Company's shareholders approved a proposed merger of equals (the "Transaction") with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"), whereby all issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Kirkland Shares") will be acquired by Agnico Eagle, with Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders to receive 0.7935 of an Agnico Eagle common share for each Kirkland Share. Closing of the Transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB Approval") and satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions. The Transaction received approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on December 1, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Newmont Corporation Announces Pricing of the Tender Offers for its 3.700% Notes due 2023 and Goldcorp's 3.700% Notes due 2023

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced today the pricing terms of the previously announced offers (each, a "Tender Offer" and, together, the "Tender Offers") to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding (i) 3.700% Notes due 2023 issued by Newmont (the "Newmont Notes") and (ii) 3.700% Notes due 2023 issued by Goldcorp Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont (the "Goldcorp Notes" and, together with the Newmont Notes, the "Notes"). The Tender Offers are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement, dated December 6, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase").

The total consideration to be paid for each series of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Tender Offer was determined by reference to (i) the applicable fixed spread for such series of Notes set forth in the table below and (ii) the applicable yield (the "Reference Yield) for such series of Notes based on the bid side price of the U.S. Treasury Security set forth in the table below (the "Total Consideration"). The applicable Reference Yield for each series of Notes was calculated in accordance with standard market practice at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2021. The Total Consideration for each series of Notes includes an early tender payment (the "Early Tender Payment") of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of each series validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Tender Offer.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Closes C$5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Closes C$5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has completed its previously announced brokered private placement. Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 10,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") of the Company were sold at a price of C$0.50 per Flow-Through Share (the "Offer Price") for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Desjardins Capital Markets acted as sole bookrunner and agent (the "Agent").

" I am so proud of Puma's excellent and dedicated work on the Williams Brook property this year. Our discovery hole at the Lynx gold zone of the O'Neil Gold Trend was outstanding. I expect to continue to provide positive results in 2022 following this successful C$5.0 million raise where proceeds will be allocated to pursuing further exploratory work. With a robust exploration budget, Puma is set to advance the Williams Brook Project in 2022 with the launch of a 10,000-meter drilling campaign early in the new year," notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration. "I want to personally thank Desjardins Capital Markets for their support and assistance in successfully closing our private placement. Their commitment to Puma has been exceptional, " added Marcel Robillard.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as announced on November 10, and December 13, 2021, through the issuance of 641,000 units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 3,334,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$2,154,200 (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date

Keep reading... Show less
Freegold Provides Year-End Update

Freegold Provides Year-End Update

  • 70% of Holes still to be reported – 48 holes
  • Visible gold noted in several holes
  • Over 38,000 meters of drilling at Golden Summit
  • Updated Mineral Resource to be completed in 2022
  • 3,400 meters of drilling completed at Shorty Creek

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to provide a summary of its 2021 activities. This year was a continuation of a program that began in 2020 looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization. It has been a very successful program. The program has already intercepted more extensive and consistent higher-grade mineralization than any previous drill program on the project including numerous assays intervals over 30 gt Au. Golden Summit's mineralization is structurally complex, still making it challenging to connect the high-grade intersections into cohesive units, however, they will substantially boost the average grade for a bulk mineable project, well above our historic 0.69 gpT resource grade average. Freegold and most North American explorers experienced frustratingly long delays at the assay labs. Mineralization at Golden Summit is not necessarily visually obvious however with an over 90% hit rate in holes reported we are very pleased with our targeting efforts which continue to confirm our interpretation. Looking forward, with more than 70% of the drill holes from the 2021 program still to be reported and the already demonstrated success of the 2021 program, Management believes 2022 will be an exciting year for Freegold.

Over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 48 holes. Drilling for the year just concluded and is expected to resume in early February. Drilling will continue to focus on further expanding and defining the higher-grade Cleary Vein System (CVS). Cutting and sampling will continue over the winter break to expedite results as quickly as possible.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News