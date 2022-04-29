American Eagle Gold Corp. has completed its inaugural scout drill program located at its Golden Gate property, within the Cortez Trend and adjacent to Barrick's Goldrush mine. Drilling focused on the Northern Cortez and Southern Cortez targets located in the footwall of the Cortez Fault zone, 10km southeast of Barrick's Cortez Hills mine and 5km southwest of Barrick's Goldrush mine While no significant gold ...

AE:CA