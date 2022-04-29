Precious MetalsInvesting News

American Eagle Gold Corp. has completed its inaugural scout drill program located at its Golden Gate property, within the Cortez Trend and adjacent to Barrick's Goldrush mine. Drilling focused on the Northern Cortez and Southern Cortez targets located in the footwall of the Cortez Fault zone, 10km southeast of Barrick's Cortez Hills mine and 5km southwest of Barrick's Goldrush mine While no significant gold ...

American Eagle Gold Corp. ( TSXV: AE ) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") has completed its inaugural scout drill program located at its Golden Gate property, within the Cortez Trend and adjacent to Barrick's Goldrush mine. Drilling focused on the Northern Cortez (GG21-001) and Southern Cortez targets (GG21-002), located in the footwall of the Cortez Fault zone, 10km southeast of Barrick's Cortez Hills mine and 5km southwest of Barrick's Goldrush mine

While no significant gold mineralization was encountered, the Company is encouraged by having identified deep alteration analogous to Barrick Gold's Goldrush, Fourmile, and Cortez Hills projects next door. The drill core from GG21-001 was geologically logged in detail and photographed and sampled for gold and multi-element geochemical analysis. Drilling at hole GG21-002 was challenging due to difficult drilling conditions and supply chain issues. Despite the technical problems, the target concept for GG21-002 remains valid and requires full drill testing. Therefore, GG21-002 will be re-entered and deepened upon sourcing a reverse circulation rig to test for lower plate rocks and mineralization.

Targeting and modelling work will continue over the Golden Gate property in 2022, incorporating the geologic and geochemical data from the 2021-22 drill program. In addition, new targeting work for the eastern half of the project area will be advanced, and additional geophysical surveys will be considered to highlight potential deep structures.

Annual General Meeting Notice

American Eagle will hold its annual general and special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders of the Company (" Shareholders ") on June 30, 2022 , as more particularly described in the Notice of Meeting filed on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR). At the Meeting, the Company will seek the approval of disinterested Shareholders for its previously announced acquisition of the Cerros Rojos Project (the " Transaction "), as more particularly described in the Company's press release dated September 15, 2022 . The TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") had provided conditional approval for the Transaction, provided that the Transaction received shareholder approval from the disinterested Shareholders not later than April 30, 2022 . The Company has received an extension from the TSXV and now has until June 30, 2022 , to obtain disinterested shareholder approval of the Transaction.

American Eagle Gold is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'AE' and is focused on exploring its two properties, NAK and Golden Gate. NAK is in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia . Golden Gate is on the Cortez Trend, which hosts three large Carlin-type gold deposits operated by Barrick and Newmont's Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines (Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush). The Property is 10 km south of Cortez Hills and 5 km south of Goldrush and shows many of the same geological characteristics as the two deposit areas.

QP Statement

American Eagle's Vice President of Exploration, Mark Bradley , B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

www.americaneaglegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding whether the Company will be able to exercise its option to acquire the Project as anticipated and whether the Company's exploration efforts on the Project produce the results that are anticipated by management. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

Overview

Nevada is home to the world’s most prolific gold-producing district and ranks the second-largest for known gold resources in the world. While many know the famous Carlin Trend, the state’s more mature Cortez Trend is shaping up to be one of the most prolific areas in the world to be exploring for gold.

Since 1996, Nevada’s Cortez Trend has seen a substantial spike in cumulative gold production, averaging approximately one million ounces a year since. Less than half the age of the Carlin Trend in terms of being a major gold producing district, the Cortez trend has incredible upside and many world-class orebodies yet to be discovered.

American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE) is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring world-class gold deposits in North America. The company’s flagship Golden Trend project sits on the Cortez Trend, adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldrush and Cortez Mine, the joint venture between Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Newmont (TSX:NGT).

Golden Trend is strategically situated on the Cortez Trend, which hosts three large Carlin-type gold deposits operated by Barrick and Newmont’s Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines (Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush). The three mines north of Golden Trend host over 50 million oz. of gold reserves and resources. In total, they have produced over 25 million oz. since 1996. Newmont and Barrick’s three world-class properties were discovered ten years after one another, moving southwest along the Cortez trend. Golden Tend is a property southwest of the Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldrush deposit, which was discovered ten years ago.

The property has seen several generations of fieldwork, but no drilling deeper than 600m has been conducted, and only four holes were completed to depths greater than 350m. This lack of drilling creates huge potential for investors if drilling intercepts gold mineralization. Golden Trend is in the best possible location, being attached to Newmont and Barrick’s property. It also has a world-renowned expert in exploring carlin-type orebodies. With the proper plan and work, there is a real possibility that the next world-class orebody on this trend can be uncovered.

American Eagle is part of the Ore Group of companies, whose overall business plan centres on consolidating prospective land packages in mining-friendly jurisdictions and employing a talented team with strong financial and technical expertise. Golden Trend represents an opportunity to make a world-class gold discovery, which is paramount to American Eagle’s growth.

The company’s management team has extensive local and geological knowledge of the Golden Trend regional area, which poises excellent developmental capabilities and advanced exploration targeting American Eagle Gold. Most notably, Mark Bradley, American Eagle Gold’s VP of Exploration, was formerly the principal geologist of exploration opportunities at Barrick Gold and was co-discoverer of the Goldrush deposit. His top expertise in Carlin-type deposits and over 35 years of mining experience adds significant leadership power to the American Eagle Gold management team.

“The company intends to continue developing its property and focus on making smart, creative, accretive deals in the area. Its 2021 exploration plan involves field exploration to develop high probability targets for its drilling campaign to begin in Q3 2021.”

American Eagle Gold has a strong share structure with 56.5 million shares outstanding and a shareholder portfolio made largely of insiders, institutions, and management. Additionally, the company has an excellent financial footing with over $3 million in cash.

Company Highlights

  • American Eagle Gold’s management team comprises world-class experts in Carlin-type deposits and mining exploration. The company’s VP of Exploration, Mark Bradley, brings to the company unique local geographic expertise, including his role as the Cortez project team leader during Barrick Gold’s discovery of the prolific Goldrush mine.
  • American Eagle Gold is a gold and mineral company focused on its flagship Golden Trend project, a relatively underexplored property in Nevada’s Cortez Trend.
  • The Golden Trend property presents the company with exceptional early-stage discovery potential.
  • The company leverages excellent infrastructure, mining-friendly conditions and strategic positioning. Golden Trend is attached to Barrick and Newmont’s Nevada Gold Mines property, which hosts three world-class gold deposits, including Goldrush, which is just 6km Northeast.
  • American Eagle Gold acquired 100 percent interest in the NAK property in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia.

Key Project

Golden Trend Project

The Golden Trend project spans 2,286 acres consisting of 111 claims and lies immediately adjacent to the Goldrush deposit property and southeast of and along trend with the same structure as the Barrick Cortez mine within the Cortez Trend, Nevada.

The Golden Trend property is a Carlin-style gold prospect with large, underground gold systems hosted in lower plate carbonate rocks with the Cortez fault system to the west and the Northern Nevada Rift to the east. A series of northeast-trending, steeply dipping reverse faults transect the property. This geological profile also points to unique anomalous, albeit low level, gold, arsenic and mercury soils, which suggest these structures provided channel ways for mineralized hydrothermal fluids.

Carlin-style host rocks confirm the diagnostic chemical signature and proximity to known multi-million-ounce deposits warrant further exploration across the Golden Trend property. Future exploration will focus on defining drill targets by analyzing the relationship between the productive structures, geochemical anomalism and possible geophysical signature of undercover Carlin-style deposits.

Management Team

Anthony Moreau, CFA - CEO & Director

Anthony Moreau has over ten years of experience in the mining industry. He is also a director of QC Copper & Gold and Orefinders Resources, both TSXV listed companies. Moreau previously worked with IAMGOLD comprising different roles within the organization, most recently Business Development and Innovation. He gained valuable experience working in a continuous improvement function at the Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname. Moreau has spearheaded many industry initiatives, one of them being an international co-op peer benchmarking program owned and run by the participating mining companies.

He leads the Young Mining Professionals Toronto Chapter and is the Co-Chair of the YMP Scholarship Fund. Moreau is a graduate of the Queen’s School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo. - VP of Exploration

Mark Bradley has over 35 years of experience in the mining exploration and development business. Bradley was Barrick Gold’s Cortez project team leader during the discovery and definition of Barrick Gold’s multi-million-ounce Goldrush deposit. Cortez and Goldrush are located just five kilometres to the northwest and north respectively of American Eagle Gold’s Golden Trend project. For this discovery, he was a co-recipient of the prestigious Thayer Lindsley Award for International Mineral Discovery from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. During the Goldrush discovery program, he guided and managed the Cortez exploration team of over 20 geologists and over two hundred contracting personnel.

Bradley holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of New Mexico and an M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona.

Stephen Stewart, M.Sc., MBA - Chairman

Stephen Stewart is the CEO and director of Orefinders Resources Inc. and QC Copper & Gold and a director of Mistango River Resources. He is also managing partner of Minvest Partners, a private group focused on natural resource discovery and development. Stewart is the founder and chairman of the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund, the largest mining-focused charitable organization and fund supporting mining engineering and geology education in Canada.

Stephen holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and a Master of Science from the University of Florida.

Kevin Canario - Chief Financial Officer

Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada.

C.J. Greig and Associates - Advisor

C.J Greig and Associates was founded and is led by well-known exploration geologist Charlie Greig. The C.J Greig and Associates team is highly regarded for its porphyry Cu-Au deposit knowledge and discovery track record. Charlie Greig is the recipient of the BC Association for Mineral Exploration's H.H. 'Spud' Huestis Award in 2020, for the discovery of GT Gold Corp.'s Saddle North porphyry Cu-Au deposit and Saddle South epithermal Au deposit in northwest BC. American Eagle Gold is delighted to add to its growing exploration team supported by C.J Greig and Associates' high-quality geological and related services to advance NAK

American Eagle Updates on NAK Copper-Gold Project; Expands its Team

American Eagle Updates on NAK Copper-Gold Project; Expands its Team

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is continuing to advance its British Columbia copper-gold Porphyry project, NAK. The Company is fully funded for NAK's 2022 exploration program and is awaiting its permit to begin drilling. American Eagle has contracted C.J. Greig and Associates to advise and execute the Company's exploration program at NAK. Geologist and president of C.J Greig & Associates, Charlie Greig is a recipient of the prestigious 2022 Bill Dennis Award, recognizing his contribution to the prospecting and exploration industry or a significant mineral discovery.

About NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

American Eagle Closes NAK Acquisition and $1.5 Million Financing

American Eagle Closes NAK Acquisition and $1.5 Million Financing

 American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and has closed on the acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the NAK property (" Project ") in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia . American Eagle also announces that it has closed on a $1,510 ,774 Flow-Through Financing.

NAK Acquisition

American Eagle Anounces $1,000,000 Private Placement

American Eagle Anounces $1,000,000 Private Placement

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") would like to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 7,142,857 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.14 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$1,000,000 . Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of C$0.25 at any time two years from the closing of the Offering.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expanded exploration work at the Company's recently purchased NAK project located in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia.

American Eagle to Acquire the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in British Columbia

American Eagle to Acquire the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in British Columbia

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Nakinilerak Property (" NAK " or the " Property ") in the Babine Copper District of British Columbia .

NAK is a copper-gold porphyry exploration target in the Stikine Island Arc Terrane, which hosts many copper-gold porphyry deposits. NAK's known copper-gold porphyry mineralization is open at depth and is defined by a compelling geophysical signature analogous to Newcrest's Red Chris Mine and Newmont's Tatogga project located in Northwest BC.

American Eagle's Drill Campaign Underway at Golden Gate in Nevada

American Eagle's Drill Campaign Underway at Golden Gate in Nevada

 American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that drilling has begun at its flagship Golden Gate property. The 3,000-metre drill program is designed to intercept lower plate rocks and identify deep alteration and mineralization analogous to Barrick Gold's Goldrush, Fourmile, and Cortez Hills projects next door. American Eagle Gold's VP of Exploration, Mark Bradley who designed the drill campaign, has a history of success in the area, leading the team that made the Goldrush discovery just 5km north.

Click here to see regional aerial photos

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. (“Tempus” or the “Company”) (ASX: TMR, TSXV: TMRR, OTC: TMRFF) has released its quarterly cash flow.

Quarterly Activities Report March 2022

Quarterly Activities Report March 2022

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. (“Tempus” or the “Company”) (ASX:TMR,TSXV:TMRR,OTC:TMRFF) reports on its activities for the Quarter ended 31 March 2022 (the “Quarter”).

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) has released its quarterly cash flow.

