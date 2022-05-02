American Eagle Gold Corp. continues to advance its British Columbia copper-gold porphyry project NAK. Charlie Greig who led the discovery of GT Gold's Saddle copper-gold deposit, is advising and executing American Eagle's exploration program at NAK. The Company is fully funded for NAK's 2022 exploration program and is awaiting its permit to begin drilling. The planned drill program on NAK consists of 8 diamond ...

AE:CA