Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – April 29, 2021 – Alianza Minerals Ltd. is pleased to report that the mobilization of equipment for the Phase Two diamond drilling program has commenced at the Company’s wholly-owned Haldane high-grade silver property located in the historic Keno Hill Mining District of Yukon Territory. The 8,579 hectare Haldane Property is located 25 kilometres west of Keno City, YT in the western …

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – April 29, 2021 – Alianza Minerals Ltd. ( TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF ) (“ Alianza” or the “Company” ) is pleased to report that the mobilization of equipment for the Phase Two diamond drilling program has commenced at the Company’s wholly-owned Haldane high-grade silver property located in the historic Keno Hill Mining District of Yukon Territory. The 8,579 hectare Haldane Property is located 25 kilometres west of Keno City, YT in the western portion of the Keno Hill Silver District. Exploration at Haldane is targeting extensions of historic high-grade silver production as well as newly defined targets in new areas of the property.

“I’m excited to get our crews back in the field at Haldane,” stated Jason Weber, P.Geo, President and CEO of Alianza. “The West Fault target will be our primary focus following up our excellent results from last fall which demonstrated that both high grades and robust widths are present at this target.”

Phase One drilling at the West Fault intersected 16.15 m (estimated true width 8.72 m) averaging 311 g/t silver, 0.89% lead and 1.13% zinc. This includes a high-grade core of 818 g/t silver, 3.47% lead and 1.03% zinc (980 g/t silver-equivalent) over 3.3 m (1.78 m estimated true width). The current Phase Two program will systematically follow up on this result testing along strike and down dip to define possible high-grade shoots associated with the 2020 intersection. Road clearing is underway and camp construction will commence shortly, followed by the start up of drilling in early May.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza currently has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and is actively seeking partners on other projects.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ANZ” and trades on the OTC market in the US under the symbol “TARSF”.

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications Tel: (604) 807-7217 Fax: (888) 889-4874 Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Melanie Barbeau mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989 www.renmarkfinancial.com To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY’S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.