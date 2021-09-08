Adastra Holdings CEO Provides Corporate Update

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (formerly Phyto Extractions Inc.) (CSE: XTRX) (Frankfurt: D2EP) (“Adastra” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products, is pleased to provide the Company’s shareholders with a corporate update from Michael Forbes Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adastra.

“Dear Shareholders,

Over the last quarter, there have been several key developments that I’d like to share.

We have restructured Adastra’s operations to be leaner and far more cost-efficient, allowing Adastra to reduce its monthly expenses by $70,000 in Q2 2021 compared to Q4 2020 whilst simultaneously increasing production output. Having done so, Adastra can now focus more on the following key growth sectors, which we anticipate will create far more value for our shareholders:

1. Medical Extraction

We believe that medical extraction is poised to be a growing sector as big pharmacies, retailers, and various demographics use cannabis as an alternative to mainstream pain rubs, anxiety medications, sleeping aids, and pain relievers. In addition, with support from medical doctors, Adastra intends to develop topical body creams, cosmetic creams, capsules, and tinctures to address a growing international market segment.

2. Premium Branded Extraction Products

The Company intends to release Phyto Platinum and Gold Vape Pens in the near future. Premium, full-spectrum craft biomass will be extracted using hydrocarbons to create our vape product and marketed to upmarket consumers. This is anticipated to be a popular product among those who prefer premium, full-spectrum products with cannabis-derived terpenes. We believe this move will position Adastra to take full advantage of a shift in Canadian cannabis consumer preference towards premium craft products.

3. Flower Products

The Phyto Extractions brand is rapidly becoming a household name and enjoys shelf space in over 1,300 retailers across Canada . To leverage Phyto Extractions‘ brand recognition and retail footprint, we plan to offer dried cannabis targeted at the cost-conscious and the premium craft markets. This will include pre-rolls and dried flower offerings.

4. Drug Formulation

On the production front, I am thrilled to report that Adastra has been accepted for review by Health Canada for a Dealer’s Licence to possess and conduct activities with controlled substances legally. Once approved, Adastra’s 13,500 sq. ft. lab will be permitted to assess and formulate MDMA, LSD, and Psilocybin into new proprietary delivery systems and formulations to address anticipated market demand. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this exciting new sector.

With the recent acquisition of PerceiveMD, Adastra acquired a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, which we believe will support new regulated formulations and delivery systems for innovative treatments. We anticipate that Adastra will work alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create superior drugs that address the actual needs of patients.

Additionally, Adastra has been busy creating new hydrocarbon-derived cannabis extract products to follow on the successful launch of Phyto Extractions Shatter into the Canadian market and to satisfy growing demand. In the coming months, we anticipate listing several new products across the country. These will include the already announced shatter pen, along with sugar waxes and crumbles. In addition, we will continue to convert legacy consumers to the regulated space by offering tested, safe, high-quality products at attractive prices.

5. Strength of Sales

The strength of Phyto Extractions sales initiatives is beginning to pay off. Boots on the ground brand representatives from coast-to-coast have contributed to a 190% growth in revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , over the same period last year. We expect sustained robustness in sales for forthcoming quarters as market share expands and new products enter the market. In July and Aug 2021 , the Company generated over $990,000 in unaudited gross revenue, bolstering our strongest sales quarter-to-date.

6. Global Strategy

Over the coming months, Adastra intends to aggressively pursue opportunities with carefully selected partners in strategic locations around the globe. We currently have several ongoing discussions, and I look forward to announcing upon entry into binding agreements.

7. Conclusion

As CEO, it is my responsibility to lead Adastra towards our goal of becoming a significant player in the cannabis and psychedelic space. I feel a tremendous responsibility to return maximum value to our employees, stakeholders, and shareholders, and I have been and will continue to work tirelessly towards that goal. I would like to thank the past management team for driving the Company to where it is today. Without your hard work and dedication, Adastra would not have the top-tier facility it has today. However, to get to where we want to go, we need change. To that end, we’ve been busy onboarding experienced senior management and directors to manage growth properly and who are passionate about taking the Company to the next phase of our exciting journey.

As a cannabis retailer, licensed producer, pharmacist, and entrepreneur, I look forward to taking Adastra beyond Blue Skies and into even greener pastures.”

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

From its inception, Adastra has built a successful reputation as a household name in cannabis concentrates among consumers and retailers alike. Adastra Labs Inc. is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation, and product manufacturer, located in Langley, BC . Operating out of its 13,500 sq. ft. Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing facility, Adastra, produces and distributes cannabis-derived products designed for medical cannabis and forward-looking therapeutic use.

Known for its renowned cannabis concentrate products, Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5-MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer’s Licence, which is under review by Health Canada.

As a leading supplier, Adastra Holdings Ltd. currently distributes its product line to 1400+ adult-use retailers and a web-based medical platform, CannMart Inc., seeking to provide consistent, quality concentrate products and alternative treatment options across the country to patients.

