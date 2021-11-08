Previous diamond drilling by Noble found gold mineralization over 7.5 kilometers of strike, open in both directions and in width. Potential target area 30 km long enclosing 200 square kilometers – 2020 Drill intersections included; 2.84 gt gold over 1.5 meters and 0.67 gt over 18.0 meters. * – Present work program includes a completed 20 line kilometer Induced Polarization, Magnetic and VLF-EM survey and 4,000 …

Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire – November 8, 2021 – Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( “Noble” or the “Company” ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that due to favourable results from the 2020 drill program in Dargavel Township and a comprehensive compilation of historical work in the region, additional drilling is recommended to further define gold mineralization in the area. Induced Polarization, Magnetic and VLF-EM surveys have been completed in the vicinity of the 2020 drilling to help interpret previously detected mineralized zones and to assist in the locating new drill targets. A 4,000 meter drill program is expected to begin in January 2022 when snow conditions and frozen ground will allow easier movement of the drill rig. The Dargavel Property is owned 100% by Noble subject to a 50/50 Option /JV with a private investor and to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty held by Franco Nevada.

Previous drilling by Noble identified gold mineralization over a strike length of 7.5 kilometers, open in both directions. In addition, the true width of the zone has not been determined as evidenced by the fact that drill hole DAR-20-06 ended in mineralization after cutting more than 18 meters of gold mineralized core. Very little work has been done in the past in Dargavel Township due to the heavy overburden cover and the fact that the area was not open for traditional staking due to the predominance of patented claims in the area. Compilation of all data in the area has revealed that the gold mineralization in the area appears to be controlled by faulting and iron formation units in close proximity to a granodiorite intrusive contact. The granodiorite contact zone forms a gold exploration target that is approximately 30 km in length.

There is also evidence that the granodiorite itself may contain significant gold mineralization. Rio Algom undertook drilling in 1991 that resulted in:

Hole AU-91-22 that assayed 0.50 g/t Au over 3m core length in granodiorite mineralized with chalcopyrite and pyrite.

Hole AU-91-19, drilled approximately 125m south of AU-91-22, assayed 0.34 g/t Au over 1.7m core length in granodiorite.

A 2011 airborne survey flown by Noble has detected numerous magnetic and conductive zones in the interior of the granodiorite that to date have not been tested by diamond drilling.

The granodiorite contact area and the interior of the granodiorite creates a potential target area of about 200 square kilometers.

In addition to gold values, the drilling also assayed 1.51 g/t combined platinum and palladium over 1.5 meters core length associated with gold mineralization in Hole DAR-20-05. Past work in the township has also detected nickel, cobalt and platinum group plus volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization.

The Ontario Government has given Noble a ‘vote of confidence’ in the Dargavel Project by granting a $200,000 grant to carry out work on the project under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program. The program was created to stimulate exploration in the junior mining sector in the Province of Ontario. The grant will match an equal expenditure by Noble on the property and will be paid upon completion of the proposed program.

Recent compilation work completed by Noble has found the following areas of interest in Dargavel and Aubin Townships (See Figure 1). (Note these results are historical)

Hudbay K-81-4 (1981): Hole K-81-4 intersected graphitic schist that assayed 0.93 g/t Au over 1.3m . The hole shows also some anomalous values in Zn

Chevron 85-3 (1985): Hole K85-3 intersected massive sulphides with garnet and chlorite assayed up to 0.81 g/t Au over 4m

INCO 25013 (1964): Hole 25013 intersected a fragmental rhyolite with sulphide stringers and quartz veining which gave assays of 0.56 to 3.05 g/t Au and 2.86 g/t Pt . An iron formation with quartz veining and sulphides assayed 0.56 g/t Au over 1.8m

INCO 25016 (1964): Hole 25016 intersected a fragmental rhyolite which assayed 0.44 g/t Au over 0.61m

Chevron 85-10 (1985): Hole K85-10 intersected a mafic metavolcanic rock which assayed for 0.47 g/t Au over 0.5m

Chevron 85-4 (1985): Hole K85-4 intersected a biotite rich quartz porphyry ( 2.5m at 0.56 g/t Au) , a quartz-feldspar porphyry (0.37 g/t Au over 2m) , an amphibolitic gneiss (1.75m, assays up to 1.55 g/t Au) , and a chlorite schist (3m, assays up to 0.68 g/t Au)

Chevron 85-9 (1985): Hole K85-9 intersected a mafic metavolcanic unit with a progressive transition of chlorite to biotite, resting on a quartz vein, which assayed 1.18 and 1.37 g/t Au over 1m

Chevron 85-7 (1985): Hole K85-7 intersected sediments and quartz porphyries, which returned assays from 0.31 to 2.05 g/t Au

Chevron 84-1 (1984): Sample at 94.8m in metasediments, mineralized with pyrite and chalcopyrite, assayed 0.96 g/t Au . Sample at 136.1m in qtz-greywacke, assayed 2.95 g/t Au . This sample was adjacent to the contact with sheared, silicified, seriticized, carbonatized porphyry.

Chevron 84-4 (1984): Best assay obtained was 1.74 g/t Au at 209.3m, from a tuffaceous wacke mineralized with 10-15% pyrite, trace chalcopyrite and cut with qtz-chlorite veining. Additional assay results (Au): 0.65 g/t at 121m; 0.84 g/t at 123.7m; 0.72 g/t at 130m; 0.84 g/t at 141m; 1.12 g/t at 196m .

Rio Algom NE-90-10 (1990): Assay results: 0.69 g/t Au and 0.23% Cu over 1.9m at 147.8m, in iron formation mineralized with magnetite, pyrite and chalcopyrite

Rio Algom AU-91-22 (1991): Sample from hole AU-91-22 assayed 0.50 g/t Au over 3m in granodiorite mineralized with chalcopyrite and pyrite. Hole AU-91-19, drilled approximately 125m south of AU-91-22, returned 0.34 g/t Au over 1.7m in granodiorite .

Rio Algom NE-91-14 (1991): Assay results: 0.98 g/t Au over 1.5m at 107.8m at contact between mafic and ultramafic metavolcanic mineralized with pyrite, trace chalcopyrite and qtz-chlorite-feldspar veining with 15% py at contact; 1.36 g/t Au over 1.10m at 110.8m in altered ultramafic rocks

Inco 27089 (1966): Assays returned 8.40 g/t over 0.30m , from a sheared, carbonated, siliceous zone between meta-dacite/andesite and 0.46 g/t Au over 10.70m in meta-rhyodacite plus 1.13 g/t Au over 6.46m.

Figure 1: Historical exploration drill hole and Noble drill hole locations.



A summary of the significant results from the Noble 2020 drill program are detailed in Table 1 with the hole locations in Figure 1 and 2.

Table 1: Significant Gold Intersections from the 2020 Drill Program*



* True widths not known at this time

Figure 1: Map Showing 2020 Noble Drill Holes with Significant Drill Intersections*



* True widths not known at this time

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said ”We are excited to continue the exploration on the Dargavel Township Property. Previous work carried out by Noble on the property detected gold mineralization in the five out of six holes drilled. What was not defined by the last program was the strike length of the zone or the width of the zone. The present program of geophysics and diamond drilling will help to define these unknowns.”

Michael Newbury P.Eng. (ON), a “qualified person” as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81 as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It also owns the Buckingham Graphite Property, the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper PGM property all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB”.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

