Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that CEO Kim Rivers will be participating in various investor conferences in September.

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference, September 9, 2021 : Ms. Rivers will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET and one-on-one meetings.

Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference, September 14, 2021 : Ms. Rivers will participate in a fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. ET and one-on-one meetings.

BTIG Virtual Inaugural Cannabis Conference, September 29, 2021 : Ms. Rivers will participate in a fireside chat at 1:05 p.m. ET and one-on-one meetings.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , Connecticut , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

