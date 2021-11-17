Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. is pleased to announce that the company has determined to change its name to Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.As part of its overall rebranding, the Company will change its ticker symbol on the CSE from “PACR” to “LRDS.” The Company expects the name change to be effective today and symbol changes to take effect in and around November 19th 2021. No action is required by existing …

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PACRF) (FSE: 4XM) (“PacRoots” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the company has determined to change its name to Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.

As part of its overall rebranding, the Company will change its ticker symbol on the CSE from “PACR” to “LRDS.” The Company expects the name change to be effective today and symbol changes to take effect in and around November 19th 2021. No action is required by existing shareholders with regards to the name and symbol change. The new CUSIP number will be 54404Q101 and the new ISIN CA54404Q1019.

“We are looking forward to trading under the new ‘LRDS’ symbol on the Canadian Stock Exchange,” said Chris Farnworth, CEO of Lords. The new name and symbol align with the vision of the Company and the path we foresee taking in order to continue adding significant value to our shareholders. The change in the ticker symbol is being made to provide greater visibility with respect to the long-term strategy of the Company. Lords is committed to becoming a leading of premier cannabis and cannabinoid products across North America through cultivation, extraction, processing, marketing, and distribution. Including branded/logo apparel, catering to lifestyle, sporting, and motorcycle events.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Statements about the Company’s future branded lifestyle apparel are all forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain a Cannabis Act license in a timely manner or at all, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

