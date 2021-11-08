Cannabis

Lobe Sciences (OTC Pink: GTSIF) today announced that Philip Young, CEO & Director will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. Millions of people are experiencing the devastating, often long-term effects of mTBI (mild traumatic brain injury) and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), with few, if any, effective treatments available. Our goal is to change that fact, and during this presentation, Philip Young, CEO & Director, will outline a path for the development of therapeutics for which Lobe Sciences intends to seek FDA approval in the United States, and similar approvals internationally.

  Event: Q4 Investor Summit
  Date: November 16-17th, 2021
  Presentation: November 17th at 11:00 AM ET
  Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ecoTV7Y1Rmmfr_5yjDFvXQ

 

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information:

Lobe Sciences
Philip Young
(949) 505-5623
info@lobesciences.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

